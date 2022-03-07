Alabama SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Alabama?

Filing an SR-22 form comes with a fee of about $25, on top of any fees associated with reinstating your license. But the real cost comes in the form of high car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.

Alabama is typically a pretty affordable state to drive in. Drivers with no violations on their record pay $174 per month on average, which is lower than most states. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $219, which means in Alabama an SR-22 adds $45 per month to your car insurance rates, an increase of 26 percent.

While that might seem like a steep increase, remember these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $174 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $219 $45 ▴ 25.86% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.