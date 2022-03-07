Alabama SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 7, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Alabama (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Alabama, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Alabama. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Alabama.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Amigo USA
|$86
|Travelers
|$148
|National General
|$153
|Gainsco
|$170
|Dairyland
|$173
|SafeAuto
|$179
|Direct Auto
|$182
|AssuranceAmerica
|$205
|Safeco
|$232
|RateForce, Arrowhead
|$242
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Alabama?
Filing an SR-22 form comes with a fee of about $25, on top of any fees associated with reinstating your license. But the real cost comes in the form of high car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.
Alabama is typically a pretty affordable state to drive in. Drivers with no violations on their record pay $174 per month on average, which is lower than most states. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $219, which means in Alabama an SR-22 adds $45 per month to your car insurance rates, an increase of 26 percent.
While that might seem like a steep increase, remember these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Alabama?
A serious driving offense—such as a DUI, a reckless driving violation, or an uninsured car crash—can lead to your license being taken away. After this happens, your state government will only reinstate your license after you receive an SR-22 form. Filed by your insurance company, the SR-22 lets the state know that you have at least bought minimum car insurance coverage and are paying your monthly premiums.
Keep in mind that not all car insurance companies in Alabama are willing to file SR-22 forms for drivers. And those that do might charge you a high rate, given your mixed driving history. That's why you'll need to do your research to find an insurance company willing to file this important form for you—then compare quotes to find a rate that meets your budget.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Alabama?
In Alabama, car insurance companies are allowed to factor in your credit score when determining your rates. As a result, having excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage will likely lead to lower car insurance rates on average. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $46 and $50 more than people with similar credit, while SR-22 drivers with excellent credit see their rates increase $41 compared to normal.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$172
|$213
|$41
|Good
|$192
|$238
|$46
|Average
|$193
|$240
|$46
|Poor
|$209
|$260
|$50
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Alabama
As you search for car insurance with an SR-22, you'll want to take advantage of one crucial tool: quote comparison. With a site like Insurify on your side, you can quickly compare quotes from a wide range of car insurance options. Gone are the days of going from site to site, trying to keep track of different policies and prices. Insurify puts everything in one place so that you can quickly find cheap car insurance—even if you have an SR-22.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Alabama
Some Alabama drivers might not own a car but still want to hit the road. If so, you will still need to be insured through an SR-22 form to legally drive. But you don't want to pay the rates of someone who owns their own car and drives regularly, right? In this case, look for non-owner insurance, which will cover you to drive any car. Keep in mind if you live with the person whose car you regularly borrow, you may not qualify for this policy.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Alabama
The SR-22 mainly functions as a way to make sure risky drivers aren't on the road unless they have secured the financial resources to cover potential damages. If you either can't afford to file such a form or choose not to, you'll have to seek out alternative transportation options, such as public transit or carpooling, for a few years.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Alabama
Shopping for car insurance as an SR-22 driver in Alabama isn't always simple. Different companies have different rules when it comes to insuring risky drivers—and some simply won't insure them. With Insurify, you can quickly cut through the confusion and compare quotes from a wide range of insurers. That way you can find the right policy at the right price.
Frequently Asked Questions
The length of your SR-22 policy will vary based on the severity of your offense. For instance, Alabama will stick you with three years if you are caught driving uninsured. But if you get a DUI, you'll deal with a longer duration of five years.
Moving to another state won't get you out of your SR-22 requirements. When you move from Alabama, you'll have to coordinate with the DMV in your new state to ensure you're meeting your requirements. You'll also want to browse through car insurance options to make sure you aren't paying high rates in your new state.
Maybe you're an Alabama driver who doesn't own a car. Your SR-22 still applies, and you'll need to get a non-owner SR-22 insurance policy if you plan on still driving. Because the car insurance company knows you won't be driving as often, your premiums should be much lower.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.