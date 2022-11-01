FR-44 Insurance: What is it? (2022)

What’s the difference between an FR-44 certificate and SR-22 insurance?

Do I need an FR-44? If you’re a driver in Florida or Virginia with severe driving offenses on your record, you may need this certificate as proof of insurance.

Most drivers will never need an FR-44 certificate. It’s only used in Florida and Virginia, and it’s only required for people who have had their driver’s license suspended. States require you to prove you have car insurance meeting certain coverage limits (well above the state minimum requirements) before your license is reinstated.

The FR-44 is a lot like an SR-22 form, which is the only form that the other 48 states use. The main difference between the two is that the liability coverage requirements for an FR-44 are much higher than they are for an SR-22.

For an FR-44 in the state of Florida, the liability requirements are at least $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident for bodily injury liability insurance, plus another $50,000 for property damage liability coverage. In Virginia, state law now requires drivers with an FR-44 to carry $60,000 for one person and $120,000 for two or more people for bodily injury, plus $40,000 for property damage.

