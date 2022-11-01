FR-44 Insurance: What is it? (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Need to get back on the road after committing a serious driving offense? If you live in Virginia or Florida, you may be required to file an FR-44, a certificate of financial responsibility that proves you have a good enough auto insurance policy to cover you if you’re involved in an at-fault accident.
This add-on to your car insurance policy is part of the reinstatement of your suspended license after you lose your driving privileges following a DWI/DUI conviction or other severe traffic violations. Insurance companies typically file them for you after you pay the filing fee. Learn more with our complete guide to FR-44 filing, then do a car insurance comparison to find the cheapest policy.
Quick Facts
FR-44s aren’t insurance—they’re proof that you have insurance.
This certificate is used in Florida and Virginia for people with severe driving offenses.
If you’ve committed a serious offense, you may need an FR-44 to get your license back.
What’s the difference between an FR-44 certificate and SR-22 insurance?
Do I need an FR-44?
If you’re a driver in Florida or Virginia with severe driving offenses on your record, you may need this certificate as proof of insurance.
Most drivers will never need an FR-44 certificate. It’s only used in Florida and Virginia, and it’s only required for people who have had their driver’s license suspended. States require you to prove you have car insurance meeting certain coverage limits (well above the state minimum requirements) before your license is reinstated.
The FR-44 is a lot like an SR-22 form, which is the only form that the other 48 states use. The main difference between the two is that the liability coverage requirements for an FR-44 are much higher than they are for an SR-22.
For an FR-44 in the state of Florida, the liability requirements are at least $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident for bodily injury liability insurance, plus another $50,000 for property damage liability coverage. In Virginia, state law now requires drivers with an FR-44 to carry $60,000 for one person and $120,000 for two or more people for bodily injury, plus $40,000 for property damage.
How much does an FR-44 cost?
It usually costs $15—$25 to file an FR-44 certificate. However, the insurance premiums that go with it will cost a good deal more than that. The cost of an FR-44 policy is determined by things like age, location, vehicle type, and other factors, but it’s also determined by how likely you are to file a claim.
Anyone who has to file an FR-44 is considered a high-risk driver. Add that to the higher minimum coverage liability limits, and you can expect to pay significantly more than someone with a clean driving record.
How to Get an FR-44 with a Non-owner Policy
If you can get by without driving for a while, non-owner car insurance coverage is a great way to keep your premiums low while you wait for a violation to fall off your insurance record. It’s cheaper than a standard policy because it only provides liability coverage, and it keeps you from being uninsured and having a gap in coverage (which can make future policies expensive).
A non-owner auto insurance policy can be structured to meet FR-44 requirements and will cover you on any occasion when you’re driving a car you don’t own—for example, borrowing a friend’s car. Many companies don’t advertise it but may offer it anyway. Ask an insurance agent for details.
How to Get Cheaper Car Insurance with an FR-44
Even if you’re required to file an FR-44, you can still find a car insurance company that won’t charge you an arm and a leg. Try doing a car insurance quote comparison to see what different companies are charging and find one with a low deductible and affordable premiums.
Frequently Asked Questions
It only costs about $15 to $25 to file the actual certificate, but anyone who needs an FR-44 form can expect to pay higher insurance rates. An FR-44 indicates that you’re a high-risk driver, and the incident that resulted in you needing an FR-44 will also increase your insurance cost.
Tell your insurance company you need to submit an FR-44 form. They will submit it to your state’s department of motor vehicles for you. If you don’t have auto insurance currently, tell prospective insurers that you need an FR-44 form—not every insurer has them.
No. An FR-44 is simply proof that you’re meeting your state’s car insurance requirements. It’s not considered insurance itself. It’s just a certificate from your insurance provider letting the state know that you meet the minimum requirements.
It varies, but an FR-44 is usually required for three years. Double-check with the court or DMV to be sure. If you let your policy lapse before your time is up, your license may be suspended again and you’ll have to go through the whole process all over.
