Car Insurance for High-Mileage Leases (@CurrentYear)

Racking up miles on your leased car? Here’s the best car insurance for you.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Luxury Cars

Luxury car insurance doesn't come cheap, often costing thousands per year, but these companies offer the cheapest insurance quotes for luxury cars.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Insurance for Foreign vs. American Cars

Compared to foreign cars, American cars are priced much lower. You can use the extra money for upgrades, maintenance, and repair costs in the future.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
How to Get Good Student Car Insurance Discounts (@CurrentYear)

Being a student is crazy expensive – with a strapped budget, the last thing you want to spend your cash on is car insurance. Check out these student discounts to cut costs on car insurance.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Pleasure vs. Commuter Car Insurance

Drivers who use their car to commute generally see higher car insurance costs by $11 on average than drivers who use their car for pleasure use only.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Smart Car Insurance (@CurrentYear)

Is insurance expensive for a Smart car? No. Car insurance is typically cheaper for a Smart car, with average rates of $100 to $150/mo.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Anti-Theft Device Discounts for Car Insurance

Most car insurance companies offer a discount on your auto insurance if you have one or more anti-theft devices.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance for Living in Your Car

You will need car insurance while living in your car, even if you don’t drive it. Comprehensive coverage will protect your vehicle from theft, so it’s worth the cost.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Loyalty Discounts: What to Look For (@CurrentYear)

Are you really saving money by sticking with the same car insurance company?

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Is Accident Forgiveness Car Insurance Worth It?

Drivers who buy car insurance with accident forgiveness can save up to 63% on their insurance premiums in the event of an accident.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Rideshare Rental Insurance: Quotes, Discounts for @CurrentYear

Best and Cheapest Car Insurance Companies Rideshare Coverage; Mile Auto, $130; Anchor, $133; Novo, $155; AssuranceAmerica, $157…

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Coupes: Quotes, Discounts for @CurrentYear

Here's our guide to the best quotes, companies, and cars in the world of auto insurance for coupes. See quotes from major companies as well as local ones.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
What to Do if You Can’t Pay Your Car Insurance Deductible (@CurrentYear)

Can’t pay your deductible? Don’t panic! Follow these steps instead.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
All About Your Car Insurance Policy Number (@CurrentYear)

Your policy number is how you identify your car insurance policy. It’s an important piece of information that you may need in a number of situations.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Grace Period for Used Cars

After purchasing a vehicle there’s a grace period before you need car insurance, but it doesn't last long.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
