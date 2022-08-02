Best Car Insurance for Delivery Drivers in 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 2, 2022
Working as a delivery driver has its advantages. You get some of the advantages of being a business owner, such as added control over your schedule, without the extra headaches of running a business. But as a food delivery driver, you should know that when you use your car for delivery purposes, it’s considered the commercial use of a personal vehicle.
Quick Facts
Delivery drivers usually have to buy a commercial car insurance policy or business use add-on.
Each delivery service has different requirements for its drivers, such as requiring a high school diploma or having an age minimum.
The cheapest insurance provider we found for delivery drivers is Amigo USA, with average premiums of $120 per month.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Delivery Drivers
How much does car insurance cost for delivery drivers?
Car insurance for delivery drivers and other commercial drivers will most likely cost more than your personal insurance. However, many companies offer business use as an add-on to your personal policy and it is almost always less expensive than a commercial insurance policy.
As a commercial driver, you should expect to pay more for your car insurance. That’s because commercial driving tends to be riskier than driving for personal use, such as commuting or driving for pleasure. You’ll have two options for getting car insurance coverage as a delivery driver:
Commercial policies, which cover businesses and their “fleets.” Commercial auto insurance is the more expensive option and should only be used if your vehicle’s primary purpose is for business.
Business use is an add-on option to your personal car insurance. This is the more common option and is what most companies will accept for their insurance requirements. It’s also the cheaper option.
When analyzing thousands of car insurance quotes for delivery drivers, we found that the insurance providers offering the best rate aren’t the largest national brands. Smaller providers tend to give better rates. Below are the companies offering rates well below insurance industry averages.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Rate
|Amigo USA
|$120
|AssuranceAmerica
|$150
|National General
|$163
|Clearcover
|$171
|Elephant
|$173
|Travelers
|$174
|Nationwide
|$208
|Freedom National
|$213
How to Become a Delivery Driver
Becoming a delivery driver is an easy way to make extra money or replace your income completely. It has become especially popular during the pandemic and is a role that is expected to grow. Plus, it’s easy to find work if you live in an area with a reasonably high population.
There are several requirements for becoming a delivery driver, including:
You need to be at least 18 years of age (or older with some companies).
You need to have completed your high school diploma.
You need a valid driver’s license.
You need your own car and car insurance.
You need to pass a background check.
You need a smartphone.
When considering your compensation, keep in mind that you’ll need to cover your own overhead. That means paying for gas, insurance, and vehicle maintenance.
DoorDash
DoorDash drivers deliver meals from local restaurants. To work for DoorDash, you need to be at least 18 years old. Any working automobile will meet the vehicle requirements, and you need adequate insurance. Your compensation is paid per week for your base pay plus tips and bonuses. Typically, drivers earn between $12 and $18 an hour.
Grubhub
Grubhub is also a meal delivery company. With Grubhub, you need to be at least 19 years old. Any working automobile meets the vehicle requirements, and you need an auto insurance policy. You’re paid per order, with base pay and a tiered driver level program. Typically, drivers earn between $12 and $28 an hour.
Uber Eats
Uber Eats, as the name implies, is the food delivery service arm of the rideshare company Uber. It doesn’t have an age requirement but does require that you’ve been driving for at least one year. Either way, you’ll need insurance. For compensation, you'll be paid base pay plus tips. Typically, drivers earn between $8 and $12 an hour.
Postmates
With Postmates, you’ll deliver meals and goods to customers. You need to be at least 18 and capable of lifting 50 pounds. You need your own vehicle, but any running and insured vehicle meets the company’s requirements. You’ll be compensated based on a variable hourly rate, plus tips. So you can make a little extra by working during peak hours. The average driver makes between $10 and $20 an hour.
Instacart
Instacart is a delivery service for groceries and other items. You’ll need to be at least 18 and able to lift 50 pounds—groceries can be heavy! Any insured vehicle will do. And you’ll be compensated per order. So the more orders you fill, the bigger the paycheck. The average driver makes $10 to $17 an hour.
Shipt
Shipt is another grocery delivery company, and it’s owned by Target. As a Shipt driver, you need to be 18 years of age or older and able to lift 50 pounds. Your car needs to be made after 1997, and it needs to be insured. You’ll be paid per order. The average driver makes between $15 and $17 per order, with “promo pay” orders paying as much as $30 per order.
Amazon
With Amazon Flex, you’ll be delivering Amazon orders. You’ll need to be at least 21 and have a four-door vehicle, plus insurance. You’ll be paid twice per week at a fixed hourly wage. The average rate is between $18 and $25 an hour.
Drizly
At Drizly, you’ll deliver wine, beer, and other alcoholic beverages. You need to be at least 18 or 21 years old, depending on your state (whatever your state’s requirements are for serving alcohol). You’ll need a working vehicle with insurance. You’ll be paid by delivery, plus tips. The average driver makes $11 to $15 an hour.
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Delivery Drivers
Where you live and drive has a huge impact on how much you pay for car insurance. Generally, people who live in urban areas pay more. That’s because these areas have more drivers on the road, meaning more traffic and higher rates of car accidents. Drivers in less populated areas tend to pay less.
Below are the cheapest states for delivery driver car insurance:
|Hawaii
|$113
|Vermont
|$125
|North Dakota
|$126
|South Dakota
|$130
|Idaho
|$131
|North Carolina
|$133
|Wyoming
|$134
|Indiana
|$143
|Ohio
|$146
|Maine
|$147
|Montana
|$148
|New Hampshire
|$148
|Iowa
|$151
|Nebraska
|$152
|Illinois
|$153
|New Mexico
|$157
|Wisconsin
|$158
|Utah
|$159
|Minnesota
|$163
|Tennessee
|$164
|Kansas
|$165
|Alabama
|$171
|Oklahoma
|$177
|Arizona
|$183
|Oregon
|$187
|Pennsylvania
|$192
|Arkansas
|$193
|Virginia
|$196
|West Virginia
|$199
|Mississippi
|$201
|Washington
|$206
|Miami
|$208
|California
|$218
|Texas
|$236
|Missouri
|$237
|Colorado
|$242
|Kentucky
|$246
|South Carolina
|$274
|Florida
|$282
|Washington, D.C.
|$283
|Nevada
|$287
|Connecticut
|$289
|Delaware
|$290
|New Jersey
|$296
|Georgia
|$299
|Louisiana
|$305
|Maryland
|$311
|Rhode Island
|$318
|New York
|$407
|Michigan
|$452
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Delivery Drivers
When you’re paying for a job-related personal auto insurance policy, you need to take advantage of all the cost-cutting opportunities you have. Though commercial driving insurance is expensive, there are a ton of measures you can take to lower your rate. Here are the most effective ways.
Take Advantage of All the Discounts You Can
There are dozens of car insurance discounts. Keep in mind that car insurance discounts are treated differently by each company. Some will give you a greater discount for essentially the same thing. Also, certain discounts tend to be more valuable to insurers. But the little ones add up. Snag as many as you can to score the best car insurance rates for delivery drivers.
Best Car Insurance Discounts for Delivery Drivers
|Discount
|What It Is
|Typical Discount Rate
|Bundling
|You purchase more than one policy (e.g., homeowners and auto insurance) from the same company. The more policy types, the better the discount.
|5 to 30 percent
|Multi-Car
|You insure more than one vehicle. Pro tip: drive only the older car for deliveries.
|10 to 25 percent
|Telematics Programs
|You use a mobile app or install a device that monitors your driving habits and receive a discount for safe driving practices.
|5 to 25 percent
|Defensive Driving
|You complete an insurer-approved defensive driving course, which typically costs $20 to $50.
|10 to 15 percent
|Good Driver or Safe Driver
|You have a clean driving record and practice safe driving habits.
|10 percent
|Good Student
|A discount for full-time students keeping a B+ average or better, or a student away at school
|5 to 25 percent
|Military
|For members of the military and military veterans
|8 to 15 percent
|Homeowner
|You own a home.
|2 to 5 percent
|Pay-in-Full
|You pay in full at the beginning or your policy—either a six-month or annual premium.
|5 to 10 percent
|AutoPay or ePay
|Your payments come out automatically directly from your account.
|5 to 10 percent
|Anti-Theft Devices
|You have devices that deter theft or help recover your vehicle if it’s stolen. This discount only applies to comprehensive coverage.
|5 to 15 percent
|Car Safety Features
|You drive a car with features like antilock brakes, daytime running lights, and passive restraint (airbags, seat belts, etc.)
|5 to 30 percent
Use an Older Vehicle for Deliveries
If you drive an older car, you can drop your full-coverage car insurance. That means that you won’t be reimbursed for damaging your car in an accident you caused. But you’ll also save hundreds a year in premiums. When you drive a cheap car, it usually makes sense to save on premiums and pay for damages yourself in the event of an incident.
Get a Liability Insurance Only Policy
As we said, forgoing collision and comprehensive coverage is a fast way to savings, so long as you’re driving an older, less valuable vehicle. With liability coverage, you pay for bodily injury protection (for medical bills) and property damage protection in the event of an accident you caused. Depending on your state, you might also need underinsured motorist protection.
Raise Your Deductible
First, you should know that your deductible is what you pay in the event of an insurance claim, so be sure that your deductible is set to a level that you can reasonably afford. When it comes to insurance, the higher the deductible, the lower your monthly premium.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Comparing car insurance rates before you buy is the best way to ensure you’re getting the lowest rate possible. You can do this in just a few minutes with Insurify. Fill out one confidential form and receive real car insurance quotes. You can also adjust coverage options like your deductible to get a sense of just how much you can save.
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
Buying your own insurance policy doesn’t have to break the bank. When you stack together all the ways you can save on insurance, you’ll be able to reduce your rate significantly. Many drivers save hundreds every year by using the techniques laid out in this article. Remember: discounts, policy tweaks, and comparison-shopping are your best friends.
Insurify is the easiest for delivery drivers to save on food delivery insurance and get more from their paychecks—all without having to jump through hoops, complete dozens of forms or make dozens of phone calls. Ready to get cheap insurance for your delivery vehicle? Try it now.
Frequently Asked Questions
What you pay will depend on your personal circumstances, like your driving record and where you live. That being said, you should expect to pay between $100 and $250 or more for your insurance.
There are several ways to lower your rates, including getting rid of comprehensive and collision coverage, raising your deductible, and asking for discounts. Don’t be afraid to speak with your insurance agent to ensure you’re getting all the discounts you’re entitled to. Finally, compare car insurance quotes before your buy and at least every six months using Insurify.
When you use Insurify to compare car insurance quotes, you get access to the best and cheapest insurers in your area. We use proprietary AI technology to produce accurate quotes without sharing your information with every company out there (no spam!). And if you turn on notifications, you’ll receive an email every time there’s a rate drop.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.