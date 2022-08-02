Best Car Insurance for Delivery Drivers in 2022

How to Become a Delivery Driver

Becoming a delivery driver is an easy way to make extra money or replace your income completely. It has become especially popular during the pandemic and is a role that is expected to grow. Plus, it’s easy to find work if you live in an area with a reasonably high population.

There are several requirements for becoming a delivery driver, including:

You need to be at least 18 years of age (or older with some companies). You need to have completed your high school diploma. You need a valid driver’s license. You need your own car and car insurance. You need to pass a background check. You need a smartphone.

When considering your compensation, keep in mind that you’ll need to cover your own overhead. That means paying for gas, insurance, and vehicle maintenance.

DoorDash

DoorDash drivers deliver meals from local restaurants. To work for DoorDash, you need to be at least 18 years old. Any working automobile will meet the vehicle requirements, and you need adequate insurance. Your compensation is paid per week for your base pay plus tips and bonuses. Typically, drivers earn between $12 and $18 an hour.

Grubhub

Grubhub is also a meal delivery company. With Grubhub, you need to be at least 19 years old. Any working automobile meets the vehicle requirements, and you need an auto insurance policy. You’re paid per order, with base pay and a tiered driver level program. Typically, drivers earn between $12 and $28 an hour.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats, as the name implies, is the food delivery service arm of the rideshare company Uber. It doesn’t have an age requirement but does require that you’ve been driving for at least one year. Either way, you’ll need insurance. For compensation, you'll be paid base pay plus tips. Typically, drivers earn between $8 and $12 an hour.

Postmates

With Postmates, you’ll deliver meals and goods to customers. You need to be at least 18 and capable of lifting 50 pounds. You need your own vehicle, but any running and insured vehicle meets the company’s requirements. You’ll be compensated based on a variable hourly rate, plus tips. So you can make a little extra by working during peak hours. The average driver makes between $10 and $20 an hour.

Instacart

Instacart is a delivery service for groceries and other items. You’ll need to be at least 18 and able to lift 50 pounds—groceries can be heavy! Any insured vehicle will do. And you’ll be compensated per order. So the more orders you fill, the bigger the paycheck. The average driver makes $10 to $17 an hour.

Shipt

Shipt is another grocery delivery company, and it’s owned by Target. As a Shipt driver, you need to be 18 years of age or older and able to lift 50 pounds. Your car needs to be made after 1997, and it needs to be insured. You’ll be paid per order. The average driver makes between $15 and $17 per order, with “promo pay” orders paying as much as $30 per order.

Amazon

With Amazon Flex, you’ll be delivering Amazon orders. You’ll need to be at least 21 and have a four-door vehicle, plus insurance. You’ll be paid twice per week at a fixed hourly wage. The average rate is between $18 and $25 an hour.

Drizly

At Drizly, you’ll deliver wine, beer, and other alcoholic beverages. You need to be at least 18 or 21 years old, depending on your state (whatever your state’s requirements are for serving alcohol). You’ll need a working vehicle with insurance. You’ll be paid by delivery, plus tips. The average driver makes $11 to $15 an hour.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance