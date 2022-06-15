Car Insurance for Self-Employed People: Quote, Discounts 2022

Tax Implications for Car Insurance for Self-Employed Drivers

Depending on how you use your car—if it’s for business purposes and not entirely for personal use—you can file for savings on your tax return. If you rely on your car heavily for your work, then you can deduct those costs as business expenses when you go to file your taxes. This can get tricky, so be sure to talk to a tax professional for more advice if you have questions.

Self-employed drivers, like those who work for Uber or Lyft tend to have more vehicle expenses and drive a higher mileage rate than the average person. They rely on their cars for more than just driving to and from the office. They have to use their cars for their jobs and not just for personal reasons. This usually looks like more in gas, tolls, mileage, and parking fees.

Is auto insurance tax deductible? For self-employed drivers, the answer is yes. Car insurance is counted as a business-related expense, as they rely on driving to do their work. Other car-related expenses that result from work, such as gas, tolls, parking fees, servicing, and repairs, can also be claimed as tax deductions.

Being a self-employed driver has its pros and cons. While taxpayers can be rewarded with write-offs or tax deductions that mean paying less in taxes, they might face quicker depreciation of their vehicles because of higher mileage. For this reason, some self-employed people who do not rely on traveling much—like those who work in a home office—might have an advantage.

