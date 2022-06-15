Car Insurance for Unemployed Drivers: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Unemployed Drivers

When cheap car insurance is required to fit an unexpectedly small budget, you’ve got to take every measure you can to lower your rate. Deep breaths: there are many ways to get a lower rate. Some require more drastic changes than others but result in a more drastic reduction in your costs. Follow these tips to make car insurance affordable for you.

Remove Coverage You Don’t Need

When you opt for full-coverage car insurance, you end up paying a lot more than you would for liability-only coverage. That’s because collision and comprehensive coverage claims are expensive. Dropping these coverage types can lower your rate by hundreds a year.

A word of caution: don’t lower your liability limits. It typically costs just a few dollars a month to have double or triple the state minimum coverage. That’s a lot of protection for little cost, and you may find you need it in the event of an at-fault accident.

Consider Trading In Your Vehicle for a Less Expensive One

If you have a car with a car loan, your lender will require you to purchase comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, or both. If you have enough equity in your vehicle, you could trade in your newer car for an older, reliable vehicle that you own outright. You’ll have many options that cost less than $5,000.

Older cars cost less to insure, and you’ll be able to drop those additional coverage options. Plus, you’ll be able to cut your car payment out of your budget, leaving you with even more room in your new budget.

Swap for a Car Storage Insurance Policy

If you don’t need to use your car, you can put it in storage and pay for low-cost car storage insurance. This is a great option to lower your costs without getting rid of or exchanging your car.

Raise Your Deductible (Within Reason)

Your deductible is what you pay in the event of a claim: the higher your deductible, the lower your monthly premium. A higher deductible also makes it less likely you’ll make a claim when you could pay for a repair out of pocket. Just don’t raise your deductible higher than what you could reasonably afford.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Comparing car insurance rates is the best way to know you’re paying the lowest cost possible for auto insurance. With Insurify, this process is fast and straightforward. Fill out one brief, confidential form, and get actual quotes from top insurers in your area. Adjust coverage options, like limits and deductibles, to see if minor tweaks can equal significant savings.