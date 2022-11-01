Cheap Car Insurance in Illinois (2022)

Illinois Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Several factors affect auto insurance rates. One of the most important is your driving history. Good drivers often pay the lowest car insurance premiums. If your driver profile includes an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI, your car insurance rates can increase by hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Illinois

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Illinois

To get cheap car insurance in the state of Illinois, you must be a good driver. In other words, you must have a clean driving record that’s unblemished by accidents, tickets, or other violations. Good drivers tend to pay less for their policies than people with poor driving histories. They also have fewer problems when it comes time to renew their policy.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $95 Progressive $100 Travelers $106 USH&C $45 Metromile $77 Mile Auto $87 Kemper Specialty $92 SafeAuto $101 Clearcover $117 Direct Auto $122

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Illinois

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Illinois

If you’ve been convicted of a DUI (driving under the influence), your insurance company will likely raise your rates. But there are still ways to find cheap car insurance for drivers with a DUI. Talk to multiple agents and shop around. Look at Kemper Preferred, Progressive, National General, Kemper Specialty, and Mile Auto—all have average monthly quotes under $100.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $79 National General $89 Travelers $139 Kemper Specialty $96 Mile Auto $99 Direct Auto $119 GAINSCO $121 First Chicago $127 Elephant $143

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Illinois

SR-22 Insurance in Illinois

If you’ve had a conviction for DUI, reckless driving, or accident while uninsured, you may need SR-22 insurance. It’s not an actual type of coverage but a form that you file with your state. It proves your car insurance meets the state’s minimum coverage limits, and you can find policies with several insurance providers in Illinois. The following insurance providers offer SR-22 in the state of Illinois:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Illinois

If you’ve ever caused an accident, your car insurance rates probably went up. One way to get cheap car insurance if you have been in an at-fault accident is to shop around and find a new company that doesn’t consider past mistakes so heavily. Some more affordable options include Foremost GroupSelect, Metromile, Progressive, and SafeAuto, with rates from $79 to $115.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $101 Travelers $122 National General $135 Foremost GroupSelect $79 Metromile $92 SafeAuto $115 Mile Auto $116 Kemper Specialty $137 GAINSCO $145 Kemper Preferred $156

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Illinois

If you’ve been convicted of a speeding ticket, it’s important to know how it might affect your auto insurance premiums—typically, your cost of insurance will go up. For Illinois drivers, the cheapest car insurance, if you have a speeding ticket, is Mile Auto, at $110 per month on average. Metromile, Kemper Specialty, and SafeAuto also come in under $120.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $120 National General $126 Travelers $135 Mile Auto $110 Metromile $112 Kemper Specialty $118 SafeAuto $119 Clearcover $137 Kemper Preferred $142 GAINSCO $146

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.