Cheap Car Insurance in Illinois (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Illinois are Progressive, National General, and Travelers.
Car Insurance in Illinois
With so many insurers and an even greater number of quotes to look through, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when searching for cheap car insurance in Illinois. But finding the best policy and the best price isn’t as tricky or time-consuming as you might think. Learn how to get cheap car insurance in Illinois from some of the top providers in the state.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Illinois is $180/mo.
USH&C is the cheapest provider we found in Illinois, with average rates of $45/mo.
The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Illinois
How much is car insurance in Illinois?
The average cost of car insurance in Illinois is $180 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Illinois car insurance rates come in much lower than the national average. The cheapest auto insurance in Illinois is from USH&C. It has an average monthly quote of just $45 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$103
|National General
|$103
|Travelers
|$112
|USH&C
|$45
|Metromile
|$83
|Mile Auto
|$93
|Kemper Specialty
|$100
|SafeAuto
|$106
|Clearcover
|$124
|Foremost
|$125
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Illinois
The state minimum requirement in Illinois is liability insurance coverage. Liability auto insurance covers damages to other people’s property and injuries to other people that are caused by your vehicle. USH&C, Metromile, Kemper Specialty, and Acuity are the cheapest liability auto insurance providers in Illinois, with average rates under $70 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$70
|National General
|$77
|Travelers
|$78
|USH&C
|$45
|Metromile
|$51
|Kemper Specialty
|$64
|Acuity
|$66
|Kemper Preferred
|$70
|Mile Auto
|$77
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$79
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Illinois
Full-coverage car insurance isn’t a type of insurance; it’s a combination of insurance products. It typically includes bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage. Metromile offers the lowest quote on average, at $90 for a full-coverage policy, while Mile Auto and SafeAuto are priced at $101 and $102, respectively.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$119
|Progressive
|$120
|National General
|$121
|Metromile
|$90
|Mile Auto
|$101
|SafeAuto
|$102
|Kemper Specialty
|$123
|Clearcover
|$136
|Kemper Preferred
|$141
|Direct Auto
|$144
Best Car Insurance in Illinois
Insurify’s data dug into the best car insurance companies in Illinois. Based on its ICS, Clearcover came in first place, with a score of 97. Liberty Mutual, National General, Nationwide, and Safeco round out the top five best auto insurance companies in Illinois.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$124
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$177
|National General
|58
|$103
|Nationwide
|89
|$191
|Safeco
|86
|$142
|State Auto
|76
|$202
|Travelers
|80
|$112
Illinois Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Several factors affect auto insurance rates. One of the most important is your driving history. Good drivers often pay the lowest car insurance premiums. If your driver profile includes an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI, your car insurance rates can increase by hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Illinois
To get cheap car insurance in the state of Illinois, you must be a good driver. In other words, you must have a clean driving record that’s unblemished by accidents, tickets, or other violations. Good drivers tend to pay less for their policies than people with poor driving histories. They also have fewer problems when it comes time to renew their policy.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$95
|Progressive
|$100
|Travelers
|$106
|USH&C
|$45
|Metromile
|$77
|Mile Auto
|$87
|Kemper Specialty
|$92
|SafeAuto
|$101
|Clearcover
|$117
|Direct Auto
|$122
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Illinois
If you’ve been convicted of a DUI (driving under the influence), your insurance company will likely raise your rates. But there are still ways to find cheap car insurance for drivers with a DUI. Talk to multiple agents and shop around. Look at Kemper Preferred, Progressive, National General, Kemper Specialty, and Mile Auto—all have average monthly quotes under $100.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$79
|National General
|$89
|Travelers
|$139
|Kemper Specialty
|$96
|Mile Auto
|$99
|Direct Auto
|$119
|GAINSCO
|$121
|First Chicago
|$127
|Elephant
|$143
SR-22 Insurance in Illinois
If you’ve had a conviction for DUI, reckless driving, or accident while uninsured, you may need SR-22 insurance. It’s not an actual type of coverage but a form that you file with your state. It proves your car insurance meets the state’s minimum coverage limits, and you can find policies with several insurance providers in Illinois. The following insurance providers offer SR-22 in the state of Illinois:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Illinois
If you’ve ever caused an accident, your car insurance rates probably went up. One way to get cheap car insurance if you have been in an at-fault accident is to shop around and find a new company that doesn’t consider past mistakes so heavily. Some more affordable options include Foremost GroupSelect, Metromile, Progressive, and SafeAuto, with rates from $79 to $115.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$101
|Travelers
|$122
|National General
|$135
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$79
|Metromile
|$92
|SafeAuto
|$115
|Mile Auto
|$116
|Kemper Specialty
|$137
|GAINSCO
|$145
|Kemper Preferred
|$156
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Illinois
If you’ve been convicted of a speeding ticket, it’s important to know how it might affect your auto insurance premiums—typically, your cost of insurance will go up. For Illinois drivers, the cheapest car insurance, if you have a speeding ticket, is Mile Auto, at $110 per month on average. Metromile, Kemper Specialty, and SafeAuto also come in under $120.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$120
|National General
|$126
|Travelers
|$135
|Mile Auto
|$110
|Metromile
|$112
|Kemper Specialty
|$118
|SafeAuto
|$119
|Clearcover
|$137
|Kemper Preferred
|$142
|GAINSCO
|$146
Illinois Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It might surprise you to know that your credit score affects how much you pay for auto insurance. Policyholders with excellent credit can expect to pay an average of $139 per month, while drivers with poor credit will pay $215 on average.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$139
|Good
|$148
|Average
|$173
|Poor
|$215
Illinois Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
It’s easy to save on car insurance if you’re over age 30, but it’s tougher for drivers under 25. New drivers and young drivers, especially teen drivers, tend to make more mistakes and experience more accidents than older drivers. The average monthly rate for teens is $289, while drivers in their 30s typically pay around $140.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$289
|Under 25
|$236
|20s
|$185
|30s
|$140
|40s
|$144
|50s
|$134
|60s
|$119
|70s
|$118
|80+
|$123
Car Insurance Rates in Illinois Cities
Insurance rates can vary from city to city, even for drivers with the exact same policies. Drivers in more populated areas and in cities with higher crime rates tend to pay more overall for coverage. For example, the average driver in Chicago pays $180 per month, while Decatur motorists pay $131.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Chicago
|$180
|Rockford
|$140
|Peoria
|$139
|Springfield
|$136
|Belleville
|$167
|Aurora
|$159
|Joliet
|$163
|Naperville
|$145
|East Saint Louis
|$198
|Decatur
|$131
Illinois Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Illinois is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Illinois will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Illinois.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
$50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.
Illinois DMV Information
The Illinois Secretary of State offers many online services for drivers, such as license plate renewal, address change, organ and tissue donor registry, and driver’s license renewals. Additionally, in-person services include title and registration, license plates, driver’s licenses, and state ID cards.
Public Transportation in Illinois
Public transportation varies in Illinois, depending on what part of the state you’re in. Chicago has some of the best public transportation systems in place. Travelers, business people, and resident commuters will enjoy the Chicago Transit Authority system, Metra Commuter Rail, bike lanes, and taxis.
Outside of Chicago, cities like Bloomington, Champaign, Peoria, and Rock Island have larger transit options.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Illinois
Many people think that it’s hard to get cheap Illinois auto insurance. There are many factors that can affect how much you pay for your auto insurance policy—the type of car you drive, your driving record, and your age are some of the biggest elements. To find cheap car insurance in Illinois, your best bet is to compare rates from different companies online.
That’s where Insurify comes in. With one simple form, you get multiple car insurance quotes from different companies, making it easy to compare prices and policy options. It takes just a few minutes but could save you money on your monthly car insurance bill.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, all Illinois motorists are required to have minimum liability coverage. However, minimum coverage may not be adequate for your situation. Additional options, such as increasing your liability car insurance protection and adding on comprehensive, collision, or other types of coverage, can better protect you against financial loss.
Finding cheap car insurance in Illinois isn’t rocket science. In fact, it’s pretty easy once you know what to look for. Start by using a free price-comparison tool. Then, sort results based on price, coverage amounts, and more. It’s the fastest way to find affordable car insurance.
The cost of car insurance in Illinois depends on several factors. Younger drivers, new vehicles, and drivers in large cities typically pay higher car insurance rates. However, lower rates for cheap car insurance in Illinois can start at just $45 per month.
Three main factors can drive up your car insurance rates: where you live, your age, and your driving history. For instance, if you live in a high-crime area, your rate may be higher than someone who lives on a quiet suburban street. Also, statistics show that young people tend to be more likely to be involved in accidents, so their rates are usually much higher.
No, PIP coverage is not mandatory for Illinois drivers. However, it’s helpful to have—in the event of a car accident, it covers your own medical treatment.
Insurify Insights
How Illinois Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Illinois below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Illinois drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Illinois
#35
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#46
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#40
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#32
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Illinois is the #48 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #48
- Percent of drivers in Illinois with an accident: 5.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Illinois is the #40 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #40
- Percent of drivers in Illinois with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Illinois is the #25 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #25
- Percent of drivers in Illinois with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Illinois is the #27 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #27
- Percent of drivers in Illinois with a rude driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Illinois is the #35 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #35
- Percent of drivers in Illinois with a speeding ticket: 7.3%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Illinois is the #46 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #46
- Percent of drivers in Illinois with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022