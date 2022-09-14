Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other traffic violations. These incidents show up on your driving record. Because insurance companies look at your driving history when setting your rates, incidents can increase how much they charge you for car insurance coverage.[6]

Springfield drivers with an incident on their record pay $151 per month for car insurance. How much your premium will increase after an incident depends on the severity of the offense and whether you have other violations on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding is a leading cause of car accidents in Illinois. The state had nearly 20% more speed-related crashes and 11% more speed-related fatal accidents in 2021 than in 2020.[7] If you have a speeding ticket on your record, insurers will likely consider you a higher-risk driver and increase your premiums. Some insurers offer discounts for completing defensive driving courses.

Here are some of the cheapest Springfield car insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket. On average, these drivers pay $160 per month.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2021, 9,996 people were in car accidents in Sangamon County. Because insurance companies consider your driving history and accident record when determining premiums, you’ll face increased rates after an accident. Looking at quotes from several auto insurance companies can help you find low rates if you have an at-fault accident on your record.

Springfield drivers pay an average of $163 per month for car insurance if they have a past accident. Consider the following insurance companies for cheap rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence (DUI) can have serious repercussions. In 2021, 91% of Illinois drivers arrested for a DUI charge lost their license.[8] Besides facing legal fees and other consequences, you may also struggle to find affordable auto coverage after a DUI.

Drivers in Springfield with a past DUI pay $185 per month for car insurance. Here are the cheapest average monthly premiums for drivers with a DUI.