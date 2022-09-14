Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Springfield is the largest city in central Illinois and the sixth-largest city in the state. Residents live in a generally suburban environment, and the average commute to work is 17.5 minutes.[1] The average cost of car insurance in the city is $110 per month, which is in line with the Illinois state average of $113 and lower than the national average of $139 per month.
Your premium will depend on factors like your age and driving history, but Springfield drivers benefit from relatively low average rates. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap coverage in Springfield.
Quick Facts
Springfield drivers pay $77 per month for liability coverage and $143 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
The Illinois Department of Insurance suggests that drivers consider buying more coverage than the minimum 25/50/20 policy required in the state.[2]
Auto insurers in Illinois can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining premiums.[3]
Best car insurance companies in Springfield
When looking at top car insurance companies in Springfield, you should consider your coverage preferences, driving habits, and budget. The cheapest option you find may not work best for your insurance needs.
Here are three top insurers selling affordable coverage in Springfield. Start your search below.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$28/mo
Full Coverage
$51/mo
Auto-Owners stands out as the top choice for liability-only car insurance in Springfield. The company has 10 local agents in the city. You can customize your coverage to buy only the protection you need and access several discounts to help keep your rates low. You also have the option of at-fault accident forgiveness coverage in case of a mishap on the road.
Pros
10 agents near the city center
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Below-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for a company of its size
Cons
Online quotes not available
Drivers with poor credit may pay higher rates
Accident forgiveness costs extra
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
3
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$40/mo
Full Coverage
$78/mo
Hugo is the best car insurance company for Springfield college students with different budgets and driving needs. It offers pay-as-you-go coverage for as little as three days at a time, but you can also get full coverage for more protection. Hugo will extend your coverage without charging extra fees or interest if you’re short on cash and can’t reload your account.
Pros
Trustpilot rating of 4.8 stars with nearly 12,000 reviews
Flexible for students who drive infrequently
Zero down payment makes policies accessible
Cons
No local agents available
High-mileage students may find cheaper car insurance elsewhere
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$31/mo
Full Coverage
$55/mo
State Farm considers your driving record as just one of several factors when determining quotes, making it an excellent option for Springfield drivers after an at-fault accident. You have various coverage options, including emergency road service and collision coverage. The company has 25 local agents to help you navigate coverage options, limits, and deductibles.
Pros
25 Springfield agents available
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Accident-free discount requires three years of continuous coverage
Illinois defensive driving course discount only available to drivers age 55 and older
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield
Liability-only car insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or motor vehicle damage. Instead, it covers any damage or injury you cause to others while driving. It includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Bodily injury liability pays for medical expenses and rehabilitation costs, while property damage covers damage to another car or property.[4]
Here’s where you can find the lowest rates for liability-only coverage in Springfield.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage but also protects your vehicle with collision and comprehensive coverage. You may want to opt for full coverage if you have a new or high-value car you want to protect against potential damages. If you lease or finance your car, your lender will typically require you to purchase this coverage.
For cheap full-coverage insurance, consider these Springfield auto insurers.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Per Illinois state law, drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. Illinois is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused the accident is financially responsible for injuries, property damage, and other losses caused by the accident.[5]
The Illinois Department of Insurance suggests that the minimum limits may fall short of covering all expenses after an accident. You should consider increasing your coverage limits for better financial protection.
Here are the minimum requirements for car insurance in Illinois:
In addition to the required liability and UM/UIM insurance, several other coverage options are available for Springfield drivers. Common optional insurance add-ons include:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers your car repair or replacement costs after an auto accident or a collision with an object, like a fence or a pole.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your car from non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, or severe weather.
Custom equipment
This pays to repair or replace upgrades you’ve made to your car, like custom rims or a fancy stereo.
Medical payments
Medical payments, also known as MedPay, helps cover medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who causes the wreck.
Gap insurance
Gap insurance fills the gap between what you owe on your loan or lease and what your car is worth if you total your vehicle.
Rental reimbursement
Rental reimbursement helps with the cost of renting a car if yours is in the shop after an accident or covered loss.
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance includes towing coverage, jump-starts, and flat-tire fixes if you’re stuck on the side of the road.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving incidents include at-fault accidents,speeding tickets, DUIs, and other traffic violations. These incidents show up on your driving record. Because insurance companies look at your driving history when setting your rates, incidents can increase how much they charge you for car insurance coverage.[6]
Springfield drivers with an incident on their record pay $151 per month for car insurance. How much your premium will increase after an incident depends on the severity of the offense and whether you have other violations on your record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding is a leading cause of car accidents in Illinois. The state had nearly 20% more speed-related crashes and 11% more speed-related fatal accidents in 2021 than in 2020.[7] If you have a speeding ticket on your record, insurers will likely consider you a higher-risk driver and increase your premiums. Some insurers offer discounts for completing defensive driving courses.
Here are some of the cheapest Springfield car insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket. On average, these drivers pay $160 per month.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
In 2021, 9,996 people were in car accidents in Sangamon County. Because insurance companies consider your driving history and accident record when determining premiums, you’ll face increased rates after an accident. Looking at quotes from several auto insurance companies can help you find low rates if you have an at-fault accident on your record.
Springfield drivers pay an average of $163 per month for car insurance if they have a past accident. Consider the following insurance companies for cheap rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence (DUI) can have serious repercussions. In 2021, 91% of Illinois drivers arrested for a DUI charge lost their license.[8] Besides facing legal fees and other consequences, you may also struggle to find affordable auto coverage after a DUI.
Drivers in Springfield with a past DUI pay $185 per month for car insurance. Here are the cheapest average monthly premiums for drivers with a DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age has a significant effect on how much you pay for auto coverage. Car insurance expenses tend to decrease with age for drivers between the ages of 35 and 75. However, drivers older than 75 may start to face slightly increased rates as insurers account for aging-related risk factors and a higher fatal car accident rate.
Senior drivers in Springfield pay $75 per month for car insurance, on average. Take a look at the table below to find the best quotes for Springfield seniors.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teens pay the most expensive car insurance rates because they have little driving experience and are prone to riskier behavior. Insurers classify teenagers as high-risk drivers, and high-risk drivers pay more for auto insurance coverage.
However, a few strategic choices can lower teen car insurance costs. To start, consider joining your parents’ insurance policy — it’s often cheaper than buying coverage separately. You may also pay less by choosing a car with good safety ratings and keeping your grades up to qualify for a good student discount.
In the table below, you’ll find the average car insurance costs for teens from different insurers in Springfield. On average, teens in the city pay $192 per month for car insurance.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield
You have some control over how much you pay for car insurance. Insurers consider age and gender, but your driving record, vehicle type, and ZIP code also play a role.
To help you get the best rates possible, consider the following tips:
Review coverage options. Consider your coverage needs. You may want to drop unnecessary coverage or adjust policy limits to cut costs.
Keep your credit score up. Springfield insurers consider credit scores when setting your car insurance rates. Better scores can lead to better premiums.
Ask about discounts. Get in touch with your insurance agent to find out if you qualify for any discounts.
Compare quotes. Request quotes from more than one insurance company to find the most affordable coverage for you.
Springfield car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers will likely look at your credit-based insurance score when setting your rates. Credit-based insurance scores aren’t the same as traditional credit scores, but your payment history, outstanding debt, and credit are crucial factors.
Insurers consider your credit score a good indicator of the number of claims you may file in the future. Springfield drivers with excellent or good credit often pay significantly less than drivers with poor credit scores.
Here are the average rates for full-coverage insurance by credit tier in Springfield.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?
The overall cost of auto insurance in Springfield is less than the national average. The average cost of car insurance in Springfield is $110 per month, while the national average is $139. Rates can vary by city and ZIP code within Illinois, depending on population density, accident rates, and more.
Drivers in denser urban areas typically pay more for coverage than people in rural and suburban areas. For instance, Chicago drivers pay an average of $188 per month for full coverage, and Springfield residents pay $143.
More cities in Illinois
Average rates for coverage vary by city in Illinois. Peoria, about an hour north of Springfield, has cheaper car insurance rates than Springfield, while Naperville and Belleville drivers pay more on average. Below, you can see how much drivers in other Illinois cities pay for full-coverage and liability-only insurance.
Springfield car insurance FAQs
You should decide how much car insurance you need before you start the process of shopping around for coverage. The information below should answer any remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying coverage in Springfield.
How much is car insurance in Springfield?
The overall cost of car insurance in Springfield is $110 per month. Drivers pay $77 per month for liability coverage and $143 for full-coverage insurance. How much you end up paying for coverage depends on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?
With an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Springfield. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and Hugo.
What is the minimum car insurance in Illinois?
Illinois drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in UM/UIM coverage.
Is it illegal to drive without insurance in Illinois?
Yes. If you don’t have insurance in Illinois, a law enforcement officer may give you a traffic citation. You also face license plate suspension and a minimum fine of $500.[9]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
