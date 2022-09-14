Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Insurance companies view drivers with incidents as higher-risk, which leads to higher premiums. But finding affordable car insurance is possible, even if your driving history is spotty.

Find Car Insurance in Aurora, Illinois Enter your ZIP code See My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket usually results in higher insurance premiums. Insurance companies view speeding tickets as an indication of risky driving behavior, which increases the likelihood of accidents. But not all insurance companies treat speeding tickets the same way. Some may offer more affordable rates than others.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

After an at-fault accident, insurance companies may charge you higher premiums. The circumstances and severity of the accident can determine if insurers label you as a high-risk driver. Despite this setback, you still have options to find affordable car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you get a DUI, there’s no question — insurers will consider you a high-risk driver. Driving under the influence can lead to more accidents and the potential for repeat offenses, so expect a bigger car insurance bill when it comes time to renew.

But you’re not doomed to high rates forever. Some companies specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers. Shopping around to compare quotes from different insurers can open the door to more competitive rates.