Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Aurora, Illinois (2023)

Aurora drivers pay about 6% less, on average, for car insurance than the Illinois state average.

Updated July 31, 2023

Table of contents

Table of contents

Located 41 miles west of Chicago and situated along the Fox River, Aurora, Illinois, has many affordable options for car insurance coverage. Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Mile Auto each offer rates at least 52% lower than the state average policy cost of $161 per month.

Whether you commute to work, have a DUI on your record, or want liability-only coverage, here’s how to find the most affordable policy for your needs in the City of Lights.

Quick Facts

  • Aurora is the second-largest city in Illinois, with a population of 177, 866.

  • Car insurance in Aurora is about 5% cheaper than in neighboring cities, such as Peoria and Rockford.

  • Insurers in Illinois can consider a driver’s credit score when setting car insurance premiums.

Best car insurance companies in Aurora

Auto-Owners, State Farm, Mile Auto, Erie, and GEICO are some of the cheapest insurers to consider in Aurora. But the best option for you will depend on your situation and coverage needs.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo

Auto-Owners stands out as the cheapest option for liability-only coverage in Aurora. Low monthly premiums offer an affordable policy that meets the state’s minimum insurance requirements.

But you don’t have to skimp on quality — Auto-Owners has a 4.0 Insurify Quality Score. You’ll also find a lot of coverage options and discounts to customize your policy so you don’t pay for more than you need.

Pros

  • Many coverage options to personalize your policy

  • Generous discounts available to keep rates low

  • Only one complaint with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Cons

  • Only one Auto-Owners agent in Aurora

  • Must go through an agent to get a quote

  • Scored just below average in the North Central region by J.D. Power

I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.

Dean - April 27, 2019
Verified

Good customer service

Debora - February 13, 2019
Verified

Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.

Dixie - February 13, 2018
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for commuters: Erie

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$107/mo

Erie offers customizable coverage and competitive prices. But you might not know it has generous benefits for commuters. Roadside assistance coverage is just $5 per month when you add it to a comprehensive or collision policy. The additional service can be a lifesaver if you get locked out, have a flat tire or dead battery, or run out of gas.

You can also go for the Roadside and Rentals Bundle to get back on the road quickly if your car needs repairs after an accident.

Pros

  • Highest-ranking auto insurer in the North Central region by J.D. Power

  • Commuters have many perks and coverage options

  • Avoid unexpected premium changes with Rate Lock feature

Cons

  • Only one Erie agency in Aurora

  • Must have collision or comprehensive to add roadside coverage

  • Roadside coverage is limited to cars listed on your policy

My agent was always there for me.

Dinah - December 5, 2022
Verified

They treat me well.

Jordan - October 26, 2022
Verified

Friendly service

Darlene - September 7, 2022
Verified
Read our Erie Insurance review

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

If you have a DUI, GEICO can offer specialized coverage to meet the state’s SR-22 requirements. You might need an SR-22 certificate, also known as proof of financial responsibility insurance, as part of court supervision for a mandatory-insurance offense. GEICO offers SR-22 coverage to new and existing customers. The company files the certificate for you so you don’t have to worry about it.

Pros

  • Many coverage options to personalize your policy

  • GEICO files the SR-22 certificate for you

  • Discount of up to 5% for taking a defensive driving course

Cons

  • Filing fee applies for every SR-22 sent to the state

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Defensive driver discount not available to drivers younger than 50

Good communication

John - February 5, 2023
Verified

They offer the best rate.

Shannon - February 2, 2023
Verified

Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.

John - February 1, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Aurora

Liability-only car insurance is a type of coverage that fulfills the minimum insurance requirements set by Illinois state law. It doesn’t include any frills — just the basics. It won’t cover any damages or injuries to you or your vehicle if you’re in an accident; it only covers damage and injuries that you cause to other drivers and their passengers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners28
Hugo30
State Farm30
GEICO41
COUNTRY Financial43
Erie47
Mile Auto48
National General48
USAA50
American Family54
Safeco54
Mercury59
Travelers62
State Auto67
GAINSCO71
Farmers73
Dairyland74
Clearcover75
Allstate76
Direct Auto77
Midvale Home & Auto79
Liberty Mutual80
Elephant85
The General103
Bristol West105
Foremost120
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Aurora

If you have liability insurance, it covers the damages and injuries of others in an accident. Full coverage takes insurance to the next level. It includes liability, but you also get collision and comprehensive coverages to protect your car in an accident and against non-accident incidents like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.

Full coverage is usually a good choice if you have a newer or more valuable vehicle. State law doesn’t require it, but your lender might require you to have it if you lease or finance your car.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners51
State Farm55
Mile Auto64
GEICO73
Hugo75
COUNTRY Financial77
Erie84
National General86
Stillwater87
USAA90
American Family96
Clearcover105
Travelers106
Mercury107
Nationwide111
Safeco112
Direct Auto114
Elephant128
Midvale Home & Auto128
Farmers131
Allstate137
GAINSCO141
Liberty Mutual141
Dairyland160
State Auto165
Bristol West216
The General229
Foremost232
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in Illinois

Car insurance coverage is mandatory for Illinois drivers. It’s also “at-fault” coverage, meaning the person who caused the accident is responsible for any injuries, property damage, or other losses. These are the minimum requirements you must have by law in Illinois:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $20,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverage
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident
Underinsured motorist coverage
  • Required only if you buy higher limits of UM coverage

For more protection, the Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) suggests additional optional coverages:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Physical damage

This includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage to pay for repairs or replacement if your car has damage after an accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/b7c4ec9291/respect.svg

Accidental death benefit

This offers financial support to your loved ones if you die due to a car accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

Custom equipment

This covers modifications and accessories your car might have, such as an upgraded stereo system or custom rims.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

Gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s actual cash value and the amount you owe on your loan (or lease) if your car is a total loss.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments

Also called MedPay, medical payments insurance covers medical and funeral costs for you and your passengers, regardless of who’s at fault for the accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

Rental reimbursement

This coverage pays back your rental car costs if you need to rent a car while yours is being repaired after a covered accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

Towing

This is often part of a roadside assistance package that covers towing expenses if you break down or are in an accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD)

This protects you if your vehicle is damaged in an accident caused by an uninsured driver.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Insurance companies view drivers with incidents as higher-risk, which leads to higher premiums. But finding affordable car insurance is possible, even if your driving history is spotty.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket usually results in higher insurance premiums. Insurance companies view speeding tickets as an indication of risky driving behavior, which increases the likelihood of accidents. But not all insurance companies treat speeding tickets the same way. Some may offer more affordable rates than others.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners7240
State Farm7842
Mile Auto9168
GEICO10358
Hugo10642
COUNTRY Financial10961
Erie11967
National General12268
USAA12771
American Family13676
Clearcover149106
Travelers15088
Mercury15284
Safeco15976
Direct Auto161109
Elephant181120
Midvale Home & Auto181112
Farmers186103
Allstate194108
GAINSCO200101
Liberty Mutual200113
Dairyland227105
State Auto23495
Bristol West306149
The General324146
Foremost329170
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

After an at-fault accident, insurance companies may charge you higher premiums. The circumstances and severity of the accident can determine if insurers label you as a high-risk driver. Despite this setback, you still have options to find affordable car insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners7340
State Farm7943
Mile Auto9269
GEICO10559
Hugo10843
COUNTRY Financial11162
Erie12168
National General12469
USAA13072
American Family13878
Clearcover151108
Travelers15389
Mercury15485
Safeco16178
Direct Auto164111
Elephant184122
Midvale Home & Auto184114
Farmers189105
Allstate197110
GAINSCO203102
Liberty Mutual203115
Dairyland231107
State Auto23897
Bristol West311151
The General330148
Foremost334173
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

If you get a DUI, there’s no question — insurers will consider you a high-risk driver. Driving under the influence can lead to more accidents and the potential for repeat offenses, so expect a bigger car insurance bill when it comes time to renew.

But you’re not doomed to high rates forever. Some companies specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers. Shopping around to compare quotes from different insurers can open the door to more competitive rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners5932
State Farm6435
Mile Auto7455
GEICO8447
Hugo8735
COUNTRY Financial8950
Erie9754
National General9955
USAA10458
American Family11162
Clearcover12187
Travelers12272
Mercury12468
Safeco12962
Direct Auto13289
Elephant14898
Midvale Home & Auto14891
Farmers15184
Allstate15888
GAINSCO16382
Liberty Mutual16392
Dairyland18585
State Auto19177
Bristol West250121
The General265119
Foremost268139
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

On average, car insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 due to more driving experience and a generally lower-risk profile. However, insurance rates may increase again around age 75, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[2]

Seniors may want to consider a pay-per-mile policy. People older than 70 drive 43% less than drivers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, according to the IIHS. Buying usage-based coverage can qualify you for some of the lowest rates as a senior driver in Aurora, Illinois.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners2514
State Farm2715
Mile Auto3123
GEICO3620
Hugo3715
COUNTRY Financial3821
Erie4123
National General4223
USAA4424
American Family4726
Clearcover5137
Mercury5229
Travelers5230
Safeco5526
Direct Auto5638
Elephant6241
Midvale Home & Auto6239
Farmers6436
Allstate6737
GAINSCO6935
Liberty Mutual6939
Dairyland7836
State Auto8133
Bristol West10551
The General11250
Foremost11359
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

If you have a teenage driver, you know they’re the most expensive age group to insure. Young drivers are more likely to make risky driving decisions, especially when one or more friends are in the car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[3]

One option to keep rates low is for teens to stay on their parents’ insurance policy. Choosing a car with good safety ratings and maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts can lower premiums even more.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners8848
State Farm9552
Mile Auto11083
GEICO12671
Hugo12952
COUNTRY Financial13274
Erie14581
National General14883
USAA15586
American Family16593
Clearcover181129
Travelers182107
Mercury184102
Safeco19393
Direct Auto196132
Elephant220146
Midvale Home & Auto220136
Farmers225126
Allstate236131
GAINSCO243122
Liberty Mutual243138
Dairyland275127
State Auto284115
Bristol West372181
The General394177
Foremost399206
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Aurora

Insurers consider age, coverage limits, driving record, location, type of vehicle, and other factors to determine your car insurance quote.[4] Here are some effective strategies for getting the cheapest car insurance in Aurora:

  • Practice safe driving. Lower rates are easier to get when you maintain a clean driving record.

  • Raise your deductible. If you can afford to pay more when filing a claim, consider raising your deductible to qualify for lower premiums.

  • Bundle your policies. You can save serious cash when you bundle car insurance and home or renters insurance from the same insurer.

  • Look for discounts. Ask about available discounts to reduce your costs significantly.

  • Compare quotes regularly. Shop around for quotes from three or more different insurance companies at least once per year to find the most affordable option.

Aurora car insurance quotes by credit tier

Aurora car insurance companies can use credit scores to set your premiums.[5] Your credit-based insurance score isn’t the same as your regular credit score, but it can still influence your costs because it indicates how likely you are to file an insurance claim.

Generally, if you have excellent or good credit, you’ll qualify for better premiums than a driver with a poor credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Aurora?

On average, car insurance in Aurora, IL, costs around $161 per month. Residents of Aurora pay about 5% less than the national average cost of $170 for liability-only coverage. It’s important to note that insurance rates can fluctuate between cities and ZIP codes.

Some cities may have higher rates due to factors such as population density, crime rates, and accident statistics. Chicago drivers, for instance, pay nearly 27% more for auto insurance than Aurora drivers do.

More cities in Illinois

Aurora’s rates are slightly lower than other cities in the Prairie State. Just across Route 59, Naperville has the closest average rates, but drivers there still pay 14% more. Here are some more cities in Illinois where you can compare full-coverage car insurance quotes to the average full-coverage costs in Aurora.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Aurora
Belleville$22419%
Chicago$23927%
Naperville$183-3%
Peoria$1954%
Rockford$1954%
Springfield$20710%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. 

With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Aurora drivers.

Aurora car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for cheap car insurance in Aurora, Illinois, this additional information can help as you research your options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to lower your car insurance premiums.

  • How much is car insurance in Aurora, Illinois?

    Car insurance in Aurora, Illinois, costs $186 per month for full coverage and $136 per month for liability-only coverage. You may pay more or less for car insurance depending on your individual driving profile.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Aurora?

    One of the best car insurance companies in Aurora is GEICO. The company scored above average in the Central region in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[6] It also has affordable rates, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) score, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. Other top insurers in Aurora include State Farm and Erie Insurance.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Illinois?

    Drivers in Illinois are required to carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage.

  • Is Illinois a no-fault state?

    No. Illinois is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means that drivers are responsible for covering any damages or injuries they cause in a car accident.

