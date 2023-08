Is car insurance more expensive in Aurora?

On average, car insurance in Aurora, IL, costs around $161 per month. Residents of Aurora pay about 5% less than the national average cost of $170 for liability-only coverage. It’s important to note that insurance rates can fluctuate between cities and ZIP codes.

Some cities may have higher rates due to factors such as population density, crime rates, and accident statistics. Chicago drivers, for instance, pay nearly 27% more for auto insurance than Aurora drivers do.

More cities in Illinois

Aurora’s rates are slightly lower than other cities in the Prairie State. Just across Route 59, Naperville has the closest average rates, but drivers there still pay 14% more. Here are some more cities in Illinois where you can compare full-coverage car insurance quotes to the average full-coverage costs in Aurora.

City Average Monthly Quote Compared to Aurora Belleville $224 19% Chicago $239 27% Naperville $183 -3% Peoria $195 4% Rockford $195 4% Springfield $207 10% Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Aurora drivers.