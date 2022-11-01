4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Equidistant from both Chicago and Milwaukee, the city of Rockford is home to roughly 150,000 people. Featuring several bridges, a robust downtown area, and an international airport on its outskirts, Rockford can be busy at times. Couple these factors with inclement weather during winter months and you have the potential for traffic and accidents at any given time. Drivers in the area should make sure they have adequate insurance coverage in the event of a collision.
Car Insurance in Rockford, IL
The average cost of Illinois car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Rockford, IL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Rockford is $131 per month, or $1572 annually.
Car insurance in Rockford is $12 less than the average cost of car insurance in Illinois.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Rockford on average is USH&C, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Rockford, IL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Rockford
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$61 /mo
|Allstate
|$79 /mo
|State Farm
|$85 /mo
|Nationwide
|$102 /mo
|Travelers
|$108 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Rockford, IL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Rockford. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$92 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$133 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$159 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$171 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$120 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Illinois Cities
|Chicago
|$139/mo
|Aurora
|$120/mo
|Joliet
|$159/mo
|Naperville
|$124/mo
|Rockford
|$111/mo
|Illinois
|$131/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
$50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.
Rockford Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
At $290 per month, Rockford teens should be able to squirrel away enough money to pay the car insurance bills and still have a little spending money. Illinoisans get a lower monthly premium as they increase the number of years behind the wheel. Young adults in their 20s with a few years of experience see a $100 price cut compared to teens. The trend keeps heading down, with most spending below the state average of $180. Those in their 60s and 70s get an especially sweet deal, paying $190 less than the highest price.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$290
|20s
|$186
|30s
|$126
|40s
|$145
|50s
|$187
|60s
|$101
|70s
|$101
|80s
|$108
Rockford Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Prairie State, safe driving is doubly smart. First, the people on the road win due to smart defensive driving, and then they get “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts from the insurance company. But an at-fault accident could quickly spike the rate up by over $90. Even a speeding ticket torches a fantastic price, resulting in a $70 hike. There is light at the end of the tunnel because after three years, accidents and tickets stop affecting insurance premiums.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$144
|Speeding Ticket
|$222
|At-Fault Accident
|$241
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$225
See More:
Rockford Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Rockford residents wonder what Mastercard has to do with mastering their ability to drive. But Illinois, like most of the states, lets insurance companies use credit to set the rates. Generally, those with the worst credit pay the most for insurance. Why do people with poor credit pay less than those with average credit? People with better credit can finance costlier cars and buy more coverage to protect their assets. That said, moving from average to excellent credit saves $60 per month, or $720 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$115
|Good
|$146
|Average
|$175
|Poor
|$138
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Illinois
Find local Rockford agents
Keystone Ins Agcy Inc513 S Phelps Ave,
Rockford, IL 61108
Insurance King Agency, Inc.127 N Alpine Rd Ste 102,
Rockford, IL 61107-4900
Ally Insurance Agency4010 E State St Suite 102B,
Rockford, IL 61108
Compare My Premiums420 Financial Ct Ste 102,
Rockford, IL 61107-6669
Beth & Rudnicki Insurance Agency Inc5411 E State St \#204,
Rockford, IL 61108
Broadmoor Agcy Inc321 W. State ST,
Rockford, IL 61101-1137
Spectrum Insurance Agency, Inc5301 East State Street \#201,
Rockford, IL 61108
Coyle-Kiley Insurance Agency Inc401 East State St,
4th Fl, Rockford, IL 61104-1027
Sreenan Insurance Agency3326 11TH ST,
Rockford, IL 61109-2257
Gallagher Williams-Manny555 S Perryville Rd,
Rockford, IL 61125
Rockford, IL DMV Information
DMV services in Rockford are limited to one office only. It’s open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Residents of Illinois who are not new drivers but need to visit the DMV are encouraged to utilize online features rather than stand in line at the area’s singular office.
Public Transportation in Rockford, IL
Navigating Rockford without your own vehicle can be challenging, depending on when and where you need to go. The Rockford Mass Transit District does operate a variety of bus routes, with some running on weekends and during later evening hours, although it’s advised that you plan your travel carefully as these schedules could change. For the most reliable option, it’s recommended that you utilize Lyft or Uber instead.
For more detailed Illinois city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Rockford, IL
Unlike in other parts of the nation, driving in Rockford is neither expensive nor very stressful, although these factors can vary based on your specific driving needs. By knowing your way around the city and ensuring you have enough time to reach your destination, you’ll likely be able to stay safe on the road and enjoy an easy time navigating the city.
If you’re looking to save money on your auto insurance and aren’t sure where to start, head over to Insurify. Rockford residents can compare quotes quickly and easily after answering just a few simple questions and will be able to enroll in a policy that works best for their driving needs.
FAQs - Rockford, IL Car Insurance
Depending on the coverage you’re looking for, drivers who live in Rockford could save more than 30 percent compared to other Illinois residents. Keep in mind that the policy you enroll in needs to feature at least the minimum state coverage requirements.
While a few states allow individuals to pay a fee rather than enroll in auto coverage, Illinois is not one of these states. If you are caught driving without insurance, you could face a steep penalty or have your license suspended. Thankfully, Illinois does not require jail time for this type of offense.
Rather than spend time searching the internet for quotes from various insurance carriers, visit Insurify. You’ll be able to compare real-time prices from multiple companies at once and find the policy that best meets your driving and budgetary needs.
Insurify Insights
How Rockford Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Rockford, Illinois below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Rockford drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Illinois in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Rockford
#35
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Illinois
#52
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Illinois
#76
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Illinois
#35
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Illinois
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Rockford drivers rank 71 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #71
- Percent of drivers in Rockford with an accident: 7.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Rockford drivers rank 76 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Rockford with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Illinois, Rockford drivers rank 53 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Rockford with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Illinois, Rockford drivers rank 40 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Rockford with a reckless driving violation: 2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Illinois, Rockford drivers rank 35 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Rockford with a speeding ticket: 9.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Rockford drivers rank 72 in clean driving records across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #72
- Percent of drivers in Rockford with clean record: 79%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Rockford drivers rank 76 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Rockford with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.62%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022