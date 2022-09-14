Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Joliet, Illinois (2023)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Joliet.

Updated September 7, 2023

When you’re this close to Chicago, you’re used to having plenty of options, and that holds true for car insurance in Joliet as well. The Joliet car insurance market is flush with companies, but the cheapest insurers are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Hugo.

The average monthly cost of liability-only car insurance in Joliet is $77, and full coverage is $147, which is comparable with the state averages of $76 for liability coverage and $150 for full coverage.

However, the choices you make regarding your car insurance coverage can lessen your monthly premium significantly. Comparing car insurance quotes can help you find cheap car insurance in Joliet, Illinois.

Quick Facts

  • Rates in Joliet are near the state average but are more expensive than the national average.

  • Illinois is an at-fault, or tort, state — meaning you could be responsible for covering the other party’s damages if you’re found to be more than 50% at fault for an accident.

  • Illinois allows insurers to consider your credit score when determining your quotes.

Best car insurance companies in Joliet

The best car insurance companies for Joliet residents are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Mile Auto, according to Insurify data. These companies offer some of the cheapest rates for various drivers. However, the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your circumstances, such as your driving history, the number of drivers in your home, and more.

Best insurer for full coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo

With a longstanding history and excellent ratings and reviews, Auto-Owners is a great choice for full-coverage auto insurance. Its low premiums, numerous discounts, and bundling options make full-coverage insurance more affordable. Additionally, Auto-Owners has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Multiple bundling opportunities

Cons

  • Available in only 26 states

  • Some Trustpilot reviews report difficulty getting claims paid

I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.

Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified

Good customer service

Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified

Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.

Dixie - February 12, 2018
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for safe drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$32/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo

In business for more than 100 years, State Farm is an  insurance company with an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It’s available in all 50 states and offers about 100 different products to its customers. Many of its discounts cater to safe drivers, including accident-free and good-driving savings, defensive-driving course discounts, the Drive Safe & Save program, and more.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

  • Coverage for travel expenses and rental cars available

Cons

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

  • Gap insurance not available

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 1, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - January 31, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo

Mile Auto charges its customers based on miles driven. That can make this insurer especially enticing for low-mileage drivers. Additionally, it has an AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent). However, a policy from Mile Auto is only available in select states.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent)

  • Tracking device not required

Cons

  • Not available in every state

  • No bundles or discounts available

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Joliet: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance covers the injuries or property damage suffered by other people in an accident you cause. However, this type of insurance doesn’t cover your own medical costs or your own vehicle repair costs in the event of an accident. Many states require a certain amount of liability insurance as a minimum.

On average, Joliet drivers pay $112 per month and $920 annually for liability coverage. Liability-only insurance is usually your most affordable option, and you can review average monthly quotes from Joliet’s top insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners30
State Farm32
Hugo41
GEICO42
COUNTRY Financial45
Erie49
Mile Auto49
USAA52
Safeco55
American Family56
Mercury62
State Auto67
Travelers70
Nationwide74
Clearcover75
Dairyland75
Farmers75
GAINSCO75
Direct Auto78
Allstate79
Midvale Home & Auto79
Elephant86
Liberty Mutual86
The General102
Bristol West106
Foremost126
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Joliet: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance provides the coverage of liability insurance, and it also protects you and your property in an accident.

If you have a new vehicle, or you’d struggle to replace your vehicle if it was totaled in an accident, you may want to consider full coverage. Your lender may also require you to carry full coverage in order to secure a loan to purchase a new vehicle.

Full-coverage car insurance costs Joliet drivers an average of $1,763 annually. Here, you can see the average monthly quotes for full coverage in Joliet.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners52
State Farm56
Mile Auto65
GEICO74
COUNTRY Financial78
Hugo79
Erie85
USAA91
American Family98
Clearcover106
Mercury108
Travelers108
Nationwide114
Safeco115
Direct Auto116
Midvale Home & Auto130
Farmers133
Elephant134
Allstate139
Liberty Mutual146
GAINSCO148
Dairyland162
State Auto171
Bristol West223
The General233
Foremost269
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in Illinois

In order to drive in Illinois, you must carry coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 for bodily injury for one person
  • $50,000 for bodily injury or death for more than one person
Property damage liability
  • $20,000

If you want coverage that exceeds the minimum requirements in Joliet, you can choose from the following options:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

This insurance covers you if there’s damage to your vehicle that may not be related to an accident. For instance, if your car is stolen or it catches on fire, your insurance would pay for repairs or for it to be replaced.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision coverage pays to repair your vehicle when it’s damaged by another vehicle or an object, such as a tree or building.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

This pays for your hospital bills if you’re in an accident and the other driver is at fault but either isn’t carrying insurance or is underinsured.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, it could cause an increase in your car insurance premiums. Such incidents include speeding tickets, an at-fault accident, and driving under the influence.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get a speeding ticket in Joliet, your car insurance premiums will likely increase. Fortunately, your premiums should decrease again once the ticket falls off your record.

Joliet drivers who get caught speeding can see their overall car insurance costs spike from $112 to $160 per month. This table shows you how much you can expect to pay for insurance in Joliet with a speeding ticket on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners4375
State Farm4681
Hugo59114
GEICO60106
COUNTRY Financial65112
Erie70122
Mile Auto7093
USAA75131
Safeco79165
American Family81141
Mercury89155
State Auto96246
Travelers101155
Nationwide106164
Clearcover108152
Dairyland108233
Farmers108191
GAINSCO108213
Direct Auto112167
Allstate114200
Midvale Home & Auto114187
Elephant124193
Liberty Mutual124210
The General147335
Bristol West152321
Foremost181387
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Getting into an at-fault accident can be a stressful event, especially if the accident is severe. In addition to repairing your car and potentially seeking medical care, your car insurance premiums will likely go up if the crash was your fault.

With an at-fault accident on your record, you can expect to see your liability coverage rates rise to $112 per month, and $214 for full coverage. Here, you can see how an at-fault accident could affect your rates in Joliet.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners4476
State Farm4782
Hugo60116
GEICO61108
COUNTRY Financial66114
Erie72124
Mile Auto7295
USAA76133
Safeco80168
American Family82143
Mercury91158
State Auto98250
Travelers102158
Nationwide108167
Clearcover110155
Dairyland110237
Farmers110195
GAINSCO110216
Direct Auto114170
Allstate116203
Midvale Home & Auto116190
Elephant126196
Liberty Mutual126214
The General149341
Bristol West155326
Foremost184393
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence makes you a high-risk driver in the eyes of insurance companies. If you have a DUI on your record, you should expect your rates to increase dramatically. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.

Full-coverage car insurance with a DUI averages $173 per month in Joliet. Here’s a look at the monthly rates you can expect to pay in Joliet with a DUI on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners3561
State Farm3866
Hugo4893
GEICO4987
COUNTRY Financial5392
Erie58100
Mile Auto5876
USAA61107
Safeco65135
American Family66115
Mercury73127
State Auto79201
Travelers82127
Nationwide87134
Clearcover88125
Dairyland88190
Farmers88156
GAINSCO88174
Direct Auto92136
Allstate93163
Midvale Home & Auto93153
Elephant101157
Liberty Mutual101172
The General120274
Bristol West125262
Foremost148316
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age is another factor insurance companies consider when determining your car insurance premiums. Rates typically decrease around age 35 when drivers are more experienced. At around age 75, rates increase again. This is because drivers older than 75 are statistically more likely to have health issues that could impair their driving and to suffer serious injuries if involved in an accident.

Joliet seniors pay, on average, $77 per month for car insurance. Here are the average monthly rates senior drivers may pay in Joliet, Illinois.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners1526
State Farm1628
Hugo2039
GEICO2137
COUNTRY Financial2239
Erie2442
Mile Auto2432
USAA2645
Safeco2757
American Family2848
Mercury3153
State Auto3384
Travelers3553
Clearcover3752
Dairyland3780
Farmers3766
GAINSCO3773
Nationwide3756
Allstate3969
Direct Auto3957
Midvale Home & Auto3964
Elephant4266
Liberty Mutual4272
The General50115
Bristol West52110
Foremost62133
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenage drivers are new drivers, and, as such, they’re more inexperienced. For this reason, the cost to insure teenage drivers is typically higher than the cost to insure adult drivers.

Fortunately, teen drivers have ways to save money on their car insurance, including:

  • Stay on your parents’ insurance if you still live at home.

  • Qualify for a good student discount.

  • Drive a safe car.

  • Maintain a good driving record.

It costs, on average, $254 to protect a Joliet teen driver with full coverage, and $133 per month for liability-only insurance. These Joliet insurers offer the lowest monthly rates to teens and young drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners5290
State Farm5597
Hugo71137
GEICO73128
COUNTRY Financial78135
Erie85147
Mile Auto85113
USAA90158
Safeco95199
American Family97170
Mercury107187
State Auto116296
Travelers121187
Nationwide128197
Clearcover130184
Dairyland130280
Farmers130230
GAINSCO130256
Direct Auto135201
Allstate137241
Midvale Home & Auto137225
Elephant149232
Liberty Mutual149253
The General177403
Bristol West184386
Foremost218466
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Joliet

If you want to find the cheapest car insurance in Joliet, Illinois, follow these tips:

  • Shop for discounts. Different insurers offer various discounts. Shop around to find which one best matches your specific situation. The more discounts applicable to your situation, the more money you’ll save.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible will usually lead to a lower premium because you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself. However, make sure you don’t set your deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it if you need to file a claim.

  • Compare prices. Before choosing your auto insurance company, get quotes from three to five different companies. Ask detailed questions about discounts they offer. Using an insurance price-comparison platform makes it easy to compare quotes side by side and see which policy best meets your needs.

Joliet car insurance quotes by credit tier

Most states, including Illinois, allow insurers to factor in your credit score when calculating car insurance premiums.

Credit scores typically go up to a score of 850. Having an excellent or good credit score can get you the best insurance rates, and having a poor credit score can negatively affect your car insurance rates. As such, it’s a good idea to improve your credit score before seeking new car insurance.

Here are the average car insurance rates by credit score in Joliet, Illinois.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Joliet?

The average car insurance rates in Joliet are $77 for liability coverage and $147 for full coverage. These are right in line with the state averages of $76 for liability coverage and $77 for full coverage.

The national averages are $106 for liability coverage and $172 for full coverage, meaning Joliet, and the state of Illinois in general, are above the national average.

More cities in Illinois

Rates in Joliet are comparable with the state averages, and the table below shows you how rates in Joliet stack up against those in other major Illinois cities.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Aurora$144$76
Berwyn$154$77
Chicago$187$91
Naperville$142$72
Peoria$148$75
Rockford$139$71
Springfield$142$77
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Joliet car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Joliet, the following answers can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Joliet?

    The average car insurance rates in Joliet are $77 for liability coverage and $147 for full coverage. This is comparable with the state averages of $76 for liability coverage and $150 for full coverage. However, car insurance in Illinois exceeds the national averages of $106 for liability coverage and $172 for full coverage.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Joliet?

    For the cheapest car insurance in Joliet, look to Auto-Owners, which offers average monthly rates of $30 for liability-only car insurance, and $52 for full coverage. State Farm and Hugo also have cheap rates for Joliet drivers, averaging $32 and $41, respectively, for liability coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Joliet?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Mile Auto rank as the top insurers in Joliet. In addition to offering some of the lowest average premiums, all three insurers earned commendable financial strength ratings from AM Best. Auto-Owners and State Farm have IQ Scores of 4.0 and 4.4, respectively, while Mile Auto offers customers the ability to control their insurance costs based on how much they drive.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Illinois?

    Here are the minimum car insurance levels you’re required to carry in order to drive legally in Illinois:

    • $25,000 liability coverage for bodily injury for a singular person

    • $50,000 liability coverage for bodily injury or death for more than one person

    • $20,000 liability coverage for damage to someone else’s property

  • Is Illinois a no-fault state?

    No. Illinois is a fault state. This means if you’re involved in an accident and are judged to be more than 50% at fault for the accident, you could be responsible for covering the other party’s damages and may even face litigation.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. NOLO. "Illinois Car Insurance Laws and Requirements." Accessed August 14, 2023
