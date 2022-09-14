Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, it could cause an increase in your car insurance premiums. Such incidents include speeding tickets, an at-fault accident, and driving under the influence.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get a speeding ticket in Joliet, your car insurance premiums will likely increase. Fortunately, your premiums should decrease again once the ticket falls off your record.

Joliet drivers who get caught speeding can see their overall car insurance costs spike from $112 to $160 per month. This table shows you how much you can expect to pay for insurance in Joliet with a speeding ticket on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Getting into an at-fault accident can be a stressful event, especially if the accident is severe. In addition to repairing your car and potentially seeking medical care, your car insurance premiums will likely go up if the crash was your fault.

With an at-fault accident on your record, you can expect to see your liability coverage rates rise to $112 per month, and $214 for full coverage. Here, you can see how an at-fault accident could affect your rates in Joliet.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence makes you a high-risk driver in the eyes of insurance companies. If you have a DUI on your record, you should expect your rates to increase dramatically. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.

Full-coverage car insurance with a DUI averages $173 per month in Joliet. Here’s a look at the monthly rates you can expect to pay in Joliet with a DUI on your record.