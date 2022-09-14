Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Situated along the Sangamon River and Lake Decatur in Macon County, Decatur is known for its year-round water activities such as swimming, fishing, and water skiing. It’s less populated and has fewer car thefts than other nearby Illinois cities.[1] This could be why Decatur’s average car insurance rates are cheaper than the national average and similar to Illinois’ average rates.
The average cost of car insurance in Decatur is $69 per month for liability only and $129 per month for full coverage.
Quick Facts
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest insurers for liability insurance in Decatur, based on Insurify data.
If you’re having trouble locking in car insurance coverage because of a poor driving history, the Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP) can help.
Infrequent drivers in Decatur can find cheap rates with Mile Auto.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Decatur
If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance in Decatur, consider your budget, driving record, and car insurance coverage needs. It’s a good idea to compare multiple auto insurance companies simultaneously to see where you can get a good deal.
To make your search for the right coverage a bit easier, here are some of the best car insurance companies in Decatur and why they stand out.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Mile Auto
3.4
$66
$49
Low-mileage drivers
USAA
4.3
$91
$53
Military members and veterans
State Farm
4.4
$56
$32
Young drivers
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$42/mo
Full Coverage
$56/mo
Around 20% of Decatur’s population is made up of seniors who may only drive on an occasional basis. Senior drivers and people working primarily from home may land cheap coverage through Mile Auto. Mile Auto specializes in pay-per-mile insurance and can save you money if you don’t drive often.
Pros
Affordable pay-per-mile policies
Doesn’t use vehicle-tracking devices
Cons
No mobile app available
Limited coverage options
Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$45/mo
Full Coverage
$77/mo
According to a 2017–2021 U.S. Census Bureau estimate, more than 4,000 veterans call Decatur home. Veterans and military members in the area can find cheap car insurance rates with USAA. The company specifically serves the military community with auto insurance and other insurance products and financial services.
Pros
Offers a usage-based car insurance program
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Cons
Restrictive membership requirements
Gap insurance not available
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$27/mo
Full Coverage
$47/mo
Decatur is home to many students from Millikin University and Richland Community College. State Farm offers a variety of discounts for these types of drivers, like a good student discount and driver training discount. These discounts can help students and young drivers save money on car insurance in Decatur.
Pros
Discounts available for teens and young drivers
Rental car and travel expenses coverage available
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Can’t purchase car insurance online
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
It’s not only important to do your research before buying a policy, but it’s important to take steps to get the cheapest rates possible for you.
Here are some tips to help you find the best car insurance coverage and cheapest Decatur car insurance rates:
Shop around. Get quotes from at least three car insurers to zero in on the right policy for your unique situation. Compare different rates, coverage options, and company reviews. You can use an independent insurance agent in Decatur or an online quote-comparison platform.
Look for discounts. Most car insurance agencies offer discounts that can lower the cost of your auto policy and help you secure the best insurance. The good student discount, loyalty discount, and anti-theft device discount are some popular discounts.
Bundle insurance. If you pair your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance with the same company, you can usually save some money on your car insurance costs.
Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based insurance is worth exploring if you’re an infrequent driver. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive plus a monthly base rate.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Decatur: Auto-Owners
To drive legally in Decatur and other cities in Illinois, you must purchase at least liability car insurance, which helps pay for the other party’s property damage and medical expenses after an at-fault accident.
Compared to other types of car insurance, liability coverage tends to be the cheapest. The most affordable car insurer for a liability-only policy in Decatur is Auto-Owners, at $26 per month.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Decatur.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Decatur: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance is typically optional in Decatur and usually consists of liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It can provide you with additional protection and peace of mind for vehicle damages in various situations. Also, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender will likely require it.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Decatur is $129 per month. The table below shows the lowest rates for full-coverage auto insurance policies in Decatur.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Because Illinois is an at-fault — or tort — state, you have to cover the property damage and injury costs of the other driver and passengers if you’re responsible for a car accident. After you purchase at least the minimum-required liability insurance, be sure to keep your policy handy while you drive. Otherwise, you might face legal and financial consequences for not showing proof of insurance.
Here are the car insurance requirements in Illinois:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage
$20,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
You might want to go beyond the minimum Illinois car insurance requirements and purchase additional coverage that can protect you in certain situations.
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit another driver’s vehicle or stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.
Gap coverage
Gap coverage pays for the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance can be helpful if your vehicle suddenly breaks down and you need help. It covers towing, tire changes, dead-battery jumps, and other related issues.
Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan
ILAIP
The Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP) offers car insurance to drivers who wouldn’t be able to purchase it otherwise. It might be an option if you’ve been denied coverage because of a violation on your record, like driving under the influence (DUI) or driving without insurance.
To get approved for an auto policy under ILAIP, you’ll need to prove you’ve had no success qualifying for coverage elsewhere within the past 60 days.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUI convictions are a few examples of incidents that can increase car insurance premiums. Auto insurance companies consider drivers with these types of incidents on their driving records as high-risk drivers and, in turn, charge more to mitigate the risk. The best way to avoid costly premiums and lock in the lowest price is to maintain a clean record.
Here are the average car insurance quotes in Decatur based on driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Illinois takes speeding seriously. The state police measure driver speed through a variety of devices, like hand-held radar, moving radar, and pacing devices.[3] Because speeding can make it a challenge to react safely and avoid an accident, Decatur drivers who speed typically face higher car insurance rates.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Decatur is $102 per month for liability insurance.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Decatur for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
After a serious or fatal accident, the City of Decatur Police Department turns to the Fatal Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) to perform an investigation. If you cause an accident in the city, car insurance companies will likely consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher premiums as a result.
Decatur drivers with an accident on their records pay an average of $104 per month for liability car insurance.
Here’s a look at the most affordable insurance for Decatur drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
In 2021, the Illinois Secretary of State recorded more than 21,000 DUI arrests.[4] A DUI conviction in Illinois usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension.
To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state, per the state of Illinois, and can expect higher premiums or difficulty securing coverage.
Drivers with DUIs pay an average of $118 per month for car insurance in Decatur. This table shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Decatur.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age-related physical and mental impairments can make it more difficult for seniors in Decatur to drive safely and avoid accidents.[5] That’s why average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and pick back up again around age 70.
Senior drivers in Decatur pay an average of $47 per month for car insurance, but here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Compared to older drivers, teens and young drivers have less driving experience and limited knowledge. For this reason, car insurance companies usually charge them higher rates.
To save on an auto policy, teens can stay on their parents’ insurance or lock in student-specific discounts. In Decatur, teen drivers pay an average of $122 per month for car insurance.
Here’s a look at the average monthly car insurance quotes for young adults and teen drivers in Decatur.
While some states ban the use of credit scores in determining premiums, Illinois allows companies to do so.[6] The chart below shows that Decatur drivers with excellent credit pay $100 per month, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $178 per month.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Decatur?
Overall car insurance premiums for Decatur drivers are cheaper than the national average of $154 per month.
Rates can vary by ZIP code and city within Illinois due to factors like population, crime rates, weather conditions, and the number of uninsured drivers.[7] For example, Chicago has notoriously expensive car insurance premiums, especially compared to smaller cities like Decatur.
More cities in Illinois
Here’s a look at the average quotes for coverage in other Illinois cities compared to Decatur.
Decatur car insurance FAQs
Read Insurify’s guide on how much coverage you need, and check out the answers to frequently asked questions about car insurance in Decatur.
How much is car insurance in Decatur?
The average cost of car insurance in Decatur is $69 per month for liability only and $129 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Decatur?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest insurers for liability insurance in Decatur, with rates of $26, $27, and $35, per month, respectively.
However, the best way to find the lowest rates for your situation is to compare quotes with at least three insurance companies and see which one can offer you the best deal for car insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Decatur?
Some of Decatur’s best car insurance companies are Mile Auto, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have solid car insurance coverage offerings, good customer satisfaction ratings, and strong AM Best financial strength ratings.
How much does car insurance cost per month in Illinois?
The average cost of car insurance in Illinois is $75 per month for liability coverage and $156 per month for full coverage.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Illinois?
Illinois requires 20/50/20 minimum car insurance coverage. This translates to $20,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $20,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage. Illinois also requires uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage for the same limits.[2]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.