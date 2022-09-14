Cheapest Auto Insurance in Decatur, Illinois (2023)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Decatur, at $26 per month.

Updated October 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Situated along the Sangamon River and Lake Decatur in Macon County, Decatur is known for its year-round water activities such as swimming, fishing, and water skiing. It’s less populated and has fewer car thefts than other nearby Illinois cities.[1] This could be why Decatur’s average car insurance rates are cheaper than the national average and similar to Illinois’ average rates.

The average cost of car insurance in Decatur is $69 per month for liability only and $129 per month for full coverage.

Quick Facts

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest insurers for liability insurance in Decatur, based on Insurify data.

  • If you’re having trouble locking in car insurance coverage because of a poor driving history, the Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP) can help.

  • Infrequent drivers in Decatur can find cheap rates with Mile Auto.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Decatur

If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance in Decatur, consider your budget, driving record, and car insurance coverage needs. It’s a good idea to compare multiple auto insurance companies simultaneously to see where you can get a good deal.

To make your search for the right coverage a bit easier, here are some of the best car insurance companies in Decatur and why they stand out.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Mile Auto3.4$66$49Low-mileage drivers
USAA4.3$91$53Military members and veterans
State Farm4.4$56$32Young drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo

Around 20% of Decatur’s population is made up of seniors who may only drive on an occasional basis. Senior drivers and people working primarily from home may land cheap coverage through Mile Auto. Mile Auto specializes in pay-per-mile insurance and can save you money if you don’t drive often.

Pros

  • Affordable pay-per-mile policies

  • Doesn’t use vehicle-tracking devices

Cons

  • No mobile app available

  • Limited coverage options

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo

According to a 20172021 U.S. Census Bureau estimate, more than 4,000 veterans call Decatur home. Veterans and military members in the area can find cheap car insurance rates with USAA. The company specifically serves the military community with auto insurance and other insurance products and financial services.

Pros

  • Offers a usage-based car insurance program

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

Cons

  • Restrictive membership requirements

  • Gap insurance not available

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$47/mo

Decatur is home to many students from Millikin University and Richland Community College. State Farm offers a variety of discounts for these types of drivers, like a good student discount and driver training discount. These discounts can help students and young drivers save money on car insurance in Decatur.

Pros

  • Discounts available for teens and young drivers

  • Rental car and travel expenses coverage available

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Can’t purchase car insurance online

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Decatur

It’s not only important to do your research before buying a policy, but it’s important to take steps to get the cheapest rates possible for you.

Here are some tips to help you find the best car insurance coverage and cheapest Decatur car insurance rates:

  • Shop around. Get quotes from at least three car insurers to zero in on the right policy for your unique situation. Compare different rates, coverage options, and company reviews. You can use an independent insurance agent in Decatur or an online quote-comparison platform.

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance agencies offer discounts that can lower the cost of your auto policy and help you secure the best insurance. The good student discount, loyalty discount, and anti-theft device discount are some popular discounts.

  • Bundle insurance. If you pair your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance with the same company, you can usually save some money on your car insurance costs.

  • Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based insurance is worth exploring if you’re an infrequent driver. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive plus a monthly base rate.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Decatur: Auto-Owners

To drive legally in Decatur and other cities in Illinois, you must purchase at least liability car insurance, which helps pay for the other party’s property damage and medical expenses after an at-fault accident.

Compared to other types of car insurance, liability coverage tends to be the cheapest. The most affordable car insurer for a liability-only policy in Decatur is Auto-Owners, at $26 per month.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Decatur.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners26
State Farm27
Hugo35
GEICO37
COUNTRY Financial38
Erie42
Mile Auto42
USAA45
Safeco47
American Family49
Mercury53
Nationwide55
Travelers61
Clearcover63
Dairyland64
Farmers66
Midvale Home & Auto67
Direct Auto68
Allstate69
GAINSCO69
State Auto73
Elephant75
Liberty Mutual76
The General83
Bristol West90
Foremost108
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Decatur: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance is typically optional in Decatur and usually consists of liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It can provide you with additional protection and peace of mind for vehicle damages in various situations. Also, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender will likely require it.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Decatur is $129 per month. The table below shows the lowest rates for full-coverage auto insurance policies in Decatur.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners44
State Farm47
Mile Auto56
GEICO63
COUNTRY Financial67
Hugo68
Erie73
USAA77
American Family83
Clearcover90
Mercury91
Travelers91
Safeco98
Nationwide99
Direct Auto106
Farmers113
Midvale Home & Auto114
Allstate118
Elephant124
Liberty Mutual126
Dairyland134
GAINSCO140
State Auto152
The General201
Bristol West202
Foremost239
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Decatur car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 33%
Save 5%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Illinois

Because Illinois is an at-fault — or tort — state, you have to cover the property damage and injury costs of the other driver and passengers if you’re responsible for a car accident. After you purchase at least the minimum-required liability insurance, be sure to keep your policy handy while you drive. Otherwise, you might face legal and financial consequences for not showing proof of insurance.

Here are the car insurance requirements in Illinois:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$20,000 per person / $50,000 per accident 
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage$20,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

You might want to go beyond the minimum Illinois car insurance requirements and purchase additional coverage that can protect you in certain situations.

Here are a few insurance coverages to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damages to your vehicle from fire, theft, and other non-collision events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit another driver’s vehicle or stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap coverage pays for the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance can be helpful if your vehicle suddenly breaks down and you need help. It covers towing, tire changes, dead-battery jumps, and other related issues.

Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6724dbabb/states_illinois.svg

ILAIP

The Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP) offers car insurance to drivers who wouldn’t be able to purchase it otherwise. It might be an option if you’ve been denied coverage because of a violation on your record, like driving under the influence (DUI) or driving without insurance.

To get approved for an auto policy under ILAIP, you’ll need to prove you’ve had no success qualifying for coverage elsewhere within the past 60 days.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUI convictions are a few examples of incidents that can increase car insurance premiums. Auto insurance companies consider drivers with these types of incidents on their driving records as high-risk drivers and, in turn, charge more to mitigate the risk. The best way to avoid costly premiums and lock in the lowest price is to maintain a clean record.

Here are the average car insurance quotes in Decatur based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Illinois takes speeding seriously. The state police measure driver speed through a variety of devices, like hand-held radar, moving radar, and pacing devices.[3] Because speeding can make it a challenge to react safely and avoid an accident, Decatur drivers who speed typically face higher car insurance rates.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Decatur is $102 per month for liability insurance.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Decatur for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2438
State Farm2540
Hugo3352
GEICO3455
COUNTRY Financial3556
Erie3962
Mile Auto3962
USAA4266
Safeco4469
American Family4672
Mercury4978
Nationwide5181
Travelers5790
Clearcover5993
Dairyland6094
Farmers6197
Midvale Home & Auto6299
Direct Auto63100
Allstate64102
GAINSCO64102
State Auto68108
Elephant70111
Liberty Mutual71112
The General77122
Bristol West84133
Foremost100159
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

After a serious or fatal accident, the City of Decatur Police Department turns to the Fatal Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) to perform an investigation. If you cause an accident in the city, car insurance companies will likely consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher premiums as a result.

Decatur drivers with an accident on their records pay an average of $104 per month for liability car insurance.

Here’s a look at the most affordable insurance for Decatur drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2439
State Farm2541
Hugo3353
GEICO3456
COUNTRY Financial3557
Erie3963
Mile Auto3963
USAA4268
Safeco4471
American Family4674
Mercury4980
Nationwide5183
Travelers5792
Clearcover5995
Dairyland6096
Farmers6199
Midvale Home & Auto62101
Direct Auto63102
Allstate64104
GAINSCO64104
State Auto68110
Elephant70113
Liberty Mutual71114
The General77125
Bristol West84136
Foremost100163
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

In 2021, the Illinois Secretary of State recorded more than 21,000 DUI arrests.[4] A DUI conviction in Illinois usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension.

To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state, per the state of Illinois, and can expect higher premiums or difficulty securing coverage.

Drivers with DUIs pay an average of $118 per month for car insurance in Decatur. This table shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Decatur.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2444
State Farm2546
Hugo3360
GEICO3463
COUNTRY Financial3565
Erie3972
Mile Auto3972
USAA4277
Safeco4480
American Family4684
Mercury4990
Nationwide5194
Travelers57104
Clearcover59107
Dairyland60109
Farmers61113
Midvale Home & Auto62114
Direct Auto63116
Allstate64118
GAINSCO64118
State Auto68125
Elephant70128
Liberty Mutual71130
The General77142
Bristol West84154
Foremost100184
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Age-related physical and mental impairments can make it more difficult for seniors in Decatur to drive safely and avoid accidents.[5] That’s why average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and pick back up again around age 70.

Senior drivers in Decatur pay an average of $47 per month for car insurance, but here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1830
State Farm1932
Hugo2447
COUNTRY Financial2646
GEICO2643
Erie2950
Mile Auto2939
USAA3153
Safeco3268
American Family3457
Mercury3763
Nationwide3868
Travelers4263
Clearcover4362
Dairyland4492
Farmers4678
Midvale Home & Auto4679
Direct Auto4773
Allstate4881
GAINSCO4897
State Auto50105
Elephant5286
Liberty Mutual5287
The General57139
Bristol West62139
Foremost74165
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Compared to older drivers, teens and young drivers have less driving experience and limited knowledge. For this reason, car insurance companies usually charge them higher rates. 

To save on an auto policy, teens can stay on their parents’ insurance or lock in student-specific discounts. In Decatur, teen drivers pay an average of $122 per month for car insurance.

Here’s a look at the average monthly car insurance quotes for young adults and teen drivers in Decatur.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4678
State Farm4883
Hugo62120
GEICO65111
COUNTRY Financial67118
Erie74129
Mile Auto7499
USAA79136
Safeco83173
American Family87147
Mercury94161
Nationwide97175
Travelers108161
Clearcover111159
Dairyland113237
Farmers117200
Midvale Home & Auto118201
Direct Auto120187
Allstate122208
GAINSCO122247
State Auto129268
Elephant132219
Liberty Mutual134222
The General147355
Bristol West159357
Foremost191422
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Decatur car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies believe that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and usually file fewer claims than drivers with poor credit. Because of this, some car insurers consider credit scores to help them determine premiums.

While some states ban the use of credit scores in determining premiums, Illinois allows companies to do so.[6] The chart below shows that Decatur drivers with excellent credit pay $100 per month, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $178 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Decatur?

Overall car insurance premiums for Decatur drivers are cheaper than the national average of $154 per month.

Rates can vary by ZIP code and city within Illinois due to factors like population, crime rates, weather conditions, and the number of uninsured drivers.[7] For example, Chicago has notoriously expensive car insurance premiums, especially compared to smaller cities like Decatur.

More cities in Illinois

Here’s a look at the average quotes for coverage in other Illinois cities compared to Decatur.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Aurora$75$147
Berwyn$76$154
Chicago$88$193
Cicero$79$200
Elgin$74$132
Joliet$75$150
Naperville$68$142
Peoria$75$156
Rockford$69$139
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Decatur car insurance FAQs

Read Insurify’s guide on how much coverage you need, and check out the answers to frequently asked questions about car insurance in Decatur.

  • How much is car insurance in Decatur?

    The average cost of car insurance in Decatur is $69 per month for liability only and $129 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Decatur?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest insurers for liability insurance in Decatur, with rates of $26, $27, and $35, per month, respectively.

    However, the best way to find the lowest rates for your situation is to compare quotes with at least three insurance companies and see which one can offer you the best deal for car insurance.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Decatur?

    Some of Decatur’s best car insurance companies are Mile Auto, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have solid car insurance coverage offerings, good customer satisfaction ratings, and strong AM Best financial strength ratings.

  • How much does car insurance cost per month in Illinois?

    The average cost of car insurance in Illinois is $75 per month for liability coverage and $156 per month for full coverage.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Illinois?

    Illinois requires 20/50/20 minimum car insurance coverage. This translates to $20,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $20,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage. Illinois also requires uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage for the same limits.[2]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

