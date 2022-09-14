Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUI convictions are a few examples of incidents that can increase car insurance premiums. Auto insurance companies consider drivers with these types of incidents on their driving records as high-risk drivers and, in turn, charge more to mitigate the risk. The best way to avoid costly premiums and lock in the lowest price is to maintain a clean record.

Here are the average car insurance quotes in Decatur based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Illinois takes speeding seriously. The state police measure driver speed through a variety of devices, like hand-held radar, moving radar, and pacing devices.[3] Because speeding can make it a challenge to react safely and avoid an accident, Decatur drivers who speed typically face higher car insurance rates.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Decatur is $102 per month for liability insurance.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Decatur for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

After a serious or fatal accident, the City of Decatur Police Department turns to the Fatal Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) to perform an investigation. If you cause an accident in the city, car insurance companies will likely consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher premiums as a result.

Decatur drivers with an accident on their records pay an average of $104 per month for liability car insurance.

Here’s a look at the most affordable insurance for Decatur drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

In 2021, the Illinois Secretary of State recorded more than 21,000 DUI arrests.[4] A DUI conviction in Illinois usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension.

To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state, per the state of Illinois, and can expect higher premiums or difficulty securing coverage.

Drivers with DUIs pay an average of $118 per month for car insurance in Decatur. This table shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Decatur.