Drivers in Peoria pay an average of $115 per month for car insurance, which is close to the Illinois state average of $116 and less than the overall national average of $154. The cheapest insurers in Peoria are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Hugo, but you should always compare quotes to find the best rates.
Several factors can explain why Peoria drivers typically pay less for coverage than the average U.S. driver, including population density and traffic congestion.[1] Drivers in suburban areas like Peoria typically pay less for coverage than residents of urban environments because of reduced traffic congestion and risk of accidents.
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap coverage in Peoria.
Quick Facts
Peoria drivers pay $75 per month for liability coverage and $156 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Illinois is an at-fault state, so the driver who caused the accident is responsible for covering the resulting damages and injuries.[2]
In addition to liability coverage, all Illinois auto insurance policies must include a minimum of uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Peoria
Car insurance rates vary quite a bit from one company to the next, and so, too, can the products and services insurance companies offer. The cheapest car insurer for you isn’t necessarily the one with the cheapest average rates. Rather, it’s the one that has the lowest rates for you specifically, based on factors like your driving record, the car you drive, and the coverages you need.
The quotes below reflect the average rates for top insurers in Illinois.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$30/mo
Full Coverage
$51/mo
Auto-Owners is one of the top 20 largest insurers in the U.S. Founded in 1916, the company sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies. It offers affordable average rates and several car insurance discounts, including savings for having multiple policies with the insurer, paying your premium in full, choosing a higher deductible, and more.
Auto-Owners earned a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) from AM Best, and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Full-service insurance company
Cons
Quotes not available on website
Mobile app rating could improve
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$32/mo
Full Coverage
$55/mo
In business for more than 100 years, State Farm offers a robust selection of insurance products, including auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business policies.
A city with an international airport and an attraction-rich downtown, Peoria provides good opportunities for rideshare drivers. State Farm’s rideshare insurance allows drivers to get the same insurance protection while they’re driving in the app as when they’re not. This coverage typically only adds 15% to 20% to your regular premium.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Customizable coverage options
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Fewer discounts than some competitors
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$49/mo
Full Coverage
$65/mo
Mile Auto bases your rate on the number of miles you drive. If you have coverage from the company, you’ll need to send a photo of your odometer each month, and Mile Auto will charge you a base rate plus a per-mile rate.
Pay-per-mile insurance makes sense for Peoria drivers, where most places are within 15 or 20 minutes. Mile Auto claims low-mileage drivers can save up to 40% on coverage compared to a standard car insurance policy.
Pros
No telematics device needed
Savings for low-mileage drivers
Cons
Limited coverage options
No advertised discounts or bundling opportunities
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Peoria
Auto insurance companies consider many factors when determining your insurance rates.[4] The amount of coverage you’re purchasing, your driving history, how much you drive and where, the type of car you drive, and where you keep your car can all influence how much you pay for auto coverage. Your credit history, age, and gender also play a role.
Finding the best car insurance rates is easier when you take a proactive approach. Check out the following tips for earning lower premiums:
Compare rates. Compare rates from a few different insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rate for the coverage you need.
Clean up your credit. Bringing past-due accounts current and paying down balances could help you qualify for a lower rate.
Safeguard your car. Peoria is the eighth-largest city in Illinois, but it has more auto thefts than any city in the state except for Chicago, according to data from the FBI.[5] Moving your car from the street to a driveway or garage and installing an anti-theft device could reduce your insurance rate.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Peoria: Auto-Owners
When you cause a car accident, liability insurance covers the medical expenses and property damages of the other driver and their passengers. With an average monthly rate of $75, Peoria’s liability-only car insurance costs are lower than the state average of $116 per month.
Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Peoria, with an average cost of $30 per month.
You can see how Auto-Owners compares to other low-cost auto insurers in the following table:
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Peoria: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage as well as collision and comprehensive coverage, which extends coverage to your own losses.
Collision coverage is for accidents involving another vehicle or a stationary object, such as a fence or telephone pole. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision mishaps such as fire, theft, vandalism, a tree falling on your car, and windshield damage. It also covers you when you hit a deer or other animal (or if it runs into you).
On average, Peoria drivers pay $156 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Compare quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies for full coverage in Peoria below.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Illinois is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused the accident must cover the other driver’s injuries and property damage.
Motor vehicles registered and driven in Illinois must carry liability insurance for bodily injury and property damage. All liability policies include uninsured motorist coverage, which protects you if you have an accident with an uninsured driver.
Here are the minimum liability requirements for Illinois drivers:
If you have an accident with an uninsured driver, this can cover your personal property damages.
Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan
ILAIP
If you need auto insurance coverage but can’t find an insurance company to insure you, the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State recommends that you ask your insurance agent about the Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP). High-risk drivers who can’t find coverage elsewhere can find suitable coverage from this option.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident refers to any moving violation your insurer can see on your driving record or that prompts you to file an insurance claim. As a result of the report or claim, your insurer might increase your rates to adjust for the higher amount of risk you pose.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Speeding tickets can result in increased car insurance premiums because violations on your driving record make you a riskier driver to insure. However, your rate is unlikely to change until your policy is up for renewal, which gives you time to shop around. How much more you’ll pay will depend on other violations on your record and the severity of the offense.
On average, Peoria drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay $171 per month for car insurance.
The following table illustrates how a speeding ticket can affect your insurance rate in the city.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Though you might not face a penalty for filing a single claim for an accident caused by another driver, filing one for an accident you caused will likely increase your rate for the next few years.[6] How much it increases varies by insurance company, and it may also depend on the circumstances of the accident and your driving history prior to the accident.
Drivers in Peoria with a past at-fault accident pay $174 per month for car insurance, on average. Compare quotes from some of the cheapest insurers in the city below.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI results in a number of penalties. Illinois allows auto insurers to cancel policies when a driver has driven while intoxicated within the past 36 months.[7] Whether your insurer offers you coverage afterward or if you need to switch companies, you’ll pay a much higher rate with a DUI conviction on your record.
The average cost of car insurance for a Peoria driver with a past DUI is $197 per month. Insurance increases after a DUI vary by insurer, but as you can see from the insurers below, you’ll typically pay significantly more.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age influences how much you pay for car insurance. Drivers older than 35 and younger than 70 pay the lowest average rates for car insurance, benefitting from years of driving experience. However, drivers 70 and older have a higher risk of serious injury or death in an accident.[8] By age 70, many insurers may increase rates to reflect that risk.
Senior drivers in Peoria pay an average of $79 per month for car insurance. The following table shows the cheapest average quotes for senior drivers from top insurers in Peoria.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teen drivers have an accident rate that’s four times higher than that of drivers age 20 or older, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[9] Due to this and a lack of driving experience, teenagers pay much higher car insurance rates than older drivers.
The Insurance Information Institute offers the following tips for young drivers to save money on coverage:[10]
Compare quotes.
Take a driver’s education course.
Maintain a “B” average to earn good student discounts.
Leave the car at home if attending a college or university 100 miles or more away from home.
Only drive the family’s least-valuable car.
Select a higher deductible.
The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Peoria is $203 per month. As you can see in the table below, rates vary from one insurance company to the next.
If you have poor or average credit, you can start improving your credit score in just a few days and see real progress within a month or two by catching up on overdue accounts and paying down debt.
Here are the average car insurance rates for Peoria drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Peoria?
Peoria drivers pay $115 per month for car insurance, which is close to the overall state average but much less than the Chicago average of $140.
It’s unsurprising that Peoria drivers typically pay less for coverage than Chicago residents, due to the size and population density of Chicago. Peoria drivers likely benefit from lower premiums due to the lower rates of traffic congestion and motor vehicle theft that often come with a suburban area.
More cities in Illinois
Car insurance premiums vary by city and even ZIP code, depending on factors like crime rates, population, cost of living, and more. Below, you can see what drivers in other Illinois cities pay for car insurance.
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Peoria is $115. Drivers pay $75 per month for liability coverage and $156 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your specific premium will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Peoria?
The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once. The cheapest car insurance company in Peoria is Auto-Owners, with an average rate of $30 per month for liability insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Peoria?
With an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, an Insurify Quality (IQ) score of 4.4 out of 5, and cheap average rates, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Peoria. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and Mile Auto.
What is the Illinois minimum car insurance?
Illinois drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.
How much is insurance a month in Illinois?
On average, Illinois drivers pay $116 per month for car insurance. The average cost of liability coverage is $75 per month, and full-coverage insurance costs $156.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.