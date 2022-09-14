Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident refers to any moving violation your insurer can see on your driving record or that prompts you to file an insurance claim. As a result of the report or claim, your insurer might increase your rates to adjust for the higher amount of risk you pose.

Common incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence. The average cost of car insurance in Peoria for a driver with an incident on their record is $160 per month.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding tickets can result in increased car insurance premiums because violations on your driving record make you a riskier driver to insure. However, your rate is unlikely to change until your policy is up for renewal, which gives you time to shop around. How much more you’ll pay will depend on other violations on your record and the severity of the offense.

On average, Peoria drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay $171 per month for car insurance.

The following table illustrates how a speeding ticket can affect your insurance rate in the city.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Though you might not face a penalty for filing a single claim for an accident caused by another driver, filing one for an accident you caused will likely increase your rate for the next few years.[6] How much it increases varies by insurance company, and it may also depend on the circumstances of the accident and your driving history prior to the accident.

Drivers in Peoria with a past at-fault accident pay $174 per month for car insurance, on average. Compare quotes from some of the cheapest insurers in the city below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI results in a number of penalties. Illinois allows auto insurers to cancel policies when a driver has driven while intoxicated within the past 36 months.[7] Whether your insurer offers you coverage afterward or if you need to switch companies, you’ll pay a much higher rate with a DUI conviction on your record.

The average cost of car insurance for a Peoria driver with a past DUI is $197 per month. Insurance increases after a DUI vary by insurer, but as you can see from the insurers below, you’ll typically pay significantly more.