Is temporary car insurance available in Illinois?

Most standard car insurance companies don’t offer policies with less than a six-month term. Regardless of the term length, the cost for standard auto insurers to underwrite and issue the policy stays the same.

“My guess is six months is [how long the insurance company] needs to recover some of their up-front expenses for getting it on the books,” says David Miller, vice president and private client team leader at Plexus Groupe, an Illinois-based commercial insurance brokerage and consulting firm.

One of the only companies that offer reliable temporary car insurance for fewer than six months is Hugo, an online insurance company that specializes in on-demand car insurance. Infrequent drivers in Illinois can choose to turn coverage from Hugo on and off or buy insurance for as little as three days at a time.

You can consider a few other options as well if you need car insurance for fewer than six months.

Getting nonowner car insurance in Illinois

Nonowner car insurance provides you liability coverage if you drive cars you don’t own. A nonowner policy pays for injuries and vehicle damage you cause to someone else. It doesn’t cover the cost of treating injuries you sustain or repairing damage to the borrowed or rented vehicle you drive.

In some states, you can add optional coverages to your nonowner policy, such as medical payments, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage.

This type of coverage is typically cheaper than standard auto insurance. But you usually have the same policy term options of six or 12 months. You may want to purchase a nonowner policy if:

You drive rentals. Rental car companies provide the minimum amount of liability insurance the state requires when you rent a vehicle. A nonowner policy can offer greater protection and usually costs less than buying coverage from the rental company.

You borrow other peoples’ cars. If you have permission to drive a friend’s or family member’s car, their insurance typically covers you if you have an accident. However, a nonowner policy can provide higher coverage limits.

You want continuous coverage. If you decide to take a temporary break from driving, a nonowner policy allows you to maintain continuous coverage that costs less than a standard policy.

Canceling your policy early in Illinois

You can cancel an insurance policy before the end of the term for any reason, though you may face a cancellation fee from your insurer. Canceling a policy is relatively simple.

Start by calling your insurance company or agent to let them know you want to cancel your policy. For some companies, you may also need to fill out a cancellation form. You can make the cancellation effective immediately or at a future date. If you prepaid for your policy, you should receive a refund for the unused portion.

If you plan to continue driving after you cancel your policy, you must purchase new coverage that meets Illinois’s minimum insurance requirements.[2] You should buy a new policy before canceling your existing one to avoid a lapse in coverage.

If you drive without insurance — even for a day — you could face severe penalties. If you don’t have coverage, the state will suspend your registration until you provide proof of coverage and pay a $100 fee to reinstate your registration. For subsequent offenses, the suspension will last for four months. You can’t drive your vehicle with a suspended registration.

If you’re caught driving without insurance, you must pay a minimum fine of $500. If you get caught driving while your registration is suspended for driving uninsured, you must pay a minimum fine of $1,000.

Getting car insurance for a rental car in Illinois

Illinois law requires rental car companies to provide at least the minimum amount of liability coverage to anyone who rents a vehicle. However, those limits may not provide adequate protection if you have a serious accident.[3]

If you want additional protection, you have a few options. First, you should check your existing personal auto insurance policy.

“If you have an accident with a rental car, your policy will respond as if [you were driving] your own vehicle when you’re in the United States,” says Miller.

A nonowner insurance policy will cover you, too. If you don’t have auto insurance, check with any of your credit card issuers to learn if your cardholder benefits include rental insurance. Some cards cover you when you drive a rental.

You can also purchase insurance directly from the rental car company that provides more protection for vehicle damage or theft, medical bills, and theft of personal possessions. Even if you have personal auto insurance, you might consider getting coverage from the rental company. If you’re in an accident, the company will handle everything, including filing a claim and getting you a new rental.

“Weigh the cost of the additional coverage and how much of a hassle it’s going to be if you have to file a claim during a trip,” says Miller.