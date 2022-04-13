The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies

Home Warranty Reviews: The Best Home Warranty Companies
We compiled this list using customer reviews and complaints across the internet. Companies with great reviews and low complaints got higher rankings. We also looked at valuable perks like covering “unknown pre-existing conditions.”
1. American Residential Warranty
American Residential Warranty tops our list because of overall customer satisfaction. In it’s ten years, it’s received a relatively low number of complaints. Many customers leave glowing reviews for service. Customer service representatives can be reached over the phone and by chat online.
The company offers a wide range of options to customers, serving several price points.
Washer/dryer coverage can be added to any plan option for an additional fee. Deluxe Advantage adds these advantages to your policy:
A/C Refrigerant and coils
Refrigerant recapture
Plumbing faucets and fixtures
Permits/modifications/code violations
Toilets and internal mechanisms
Improper installation
Mismatched systems
Garage door springs and tracks
The Ultimate Electronics Protection includes:
2. The Home Service Club
Despite the low Better Business Bureau rating, we think The Home Service Club is doing a pretty good job. Reviews are consistently glowing. There are no restrictions on the age of covered items. Plus, it’s nationwide with a 24/7 customer service line.
Prices are given by estimate, so plans are a little more tailored than the competition. However, The Home Service Club does tend to be more expensive, too. It offers three plans, one of which is designed for buying or selling a home. Here’s a rundown of all plans:
There are many add-ons available as well, including roof protection, pool, and spa equipment. All real estate coverage plans include bonus perks:
Permit fees
Misuse
Rust and corrosion
Code violation fees
Refrigerant reclaim, recapture, and disposal
Lack of routine care and maintenance
Improper installation (if it causes a problem)
Undetectable pre-existing conditions
These perks are a pretty big deal, as most of them are not part of an average plan.
3. Liberty Home Guard
Liberty Home Guard gets the okay from us for its affordability. No plan breaks the 50 dollar mark unless the homeowner chooses add-ons. There are also no limitations for the age of equipment.
Optional add-ons offered by Liberty Home Services include:
4. Cinch Home Services
The number of complaints on BBB’s website is pretty shocking. Yet, reviews on Trustpilot and Consumer Affairs remains strong. We’re not sure why the inconsistency. We can tell you that complaints on BBB most often cite “Advertising/Sales Issues.” We recommend carefully reading all the fine print.
All Cinch plans offer a 180-day guarantee of work done in your home. It does not exclude unknown pre-existing conditions. Here’s a rundown of the three plans offered by Cinch:
It’s important to note that pricing is the starting point. Each homeowner gets a personalized quote based on the appliances and/or systems in their homes. So, you should expect to be quoted more than the lowest price quoted on Cinch’s website.
5. America’s First Choice Home Club
America’s First Choice Home Club rounds out our best-of list with solid Bs across the board. What we like most about AFC is that homeowners can choose their technicians. Plus, repair work is covered until the end of the policy, so as much as three years.
AFC offers four plans and six optional add-ons.
The actual cost of a plan from AFC depends on the home appliances and/or systems in your home. Monthly costs are also more expensive if you choose lower service request fees or if you choose any of the add-ons:
Sump pump
Septic system
Pool & spa
Hot water dispenser
Stand-alone freezer
Tankless Water Heater