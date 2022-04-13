The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies

Home Warranty Reviews: The Best Home Warranty Companies

We compiled this list using customer reviews and complaints across the internet. Companies with great reviews and low complaints got higher rankings. We also looked at valuable perks like covering “unknown pre-existing conditions.”

1. American Residential Warranty

Consumer Affairs 4.5 Stars BBB A+ Rating, 4.5 Stars, 380 Reviews, 54 Complaints (all resolved) Trustpilot 4.5 Stars from 477 Reviews

American Residential Warranty tops our list because of overall customer satisfaction. In it’s ten years, it’s received a relatively low number of complaints. Many customers leave glowing reviews for service. Customer service representatives can be reached over the phone and by chat online.

The company offers a wide range of options to customers, serving several price points.

Name Price What it covers Kitchen Plus $29 Kitchen appliances including refrigerator, range/oven/cooktop, dishwasher, built-in microwave, exhaust fan(s), garbage disposal, and water heater. Heating & Cooling $39.99 Central heat and air conditioning plus humidifier (part of the air conditioning system) and internal electrical system. Platinum $49.99 Combines everything in Kitchen Plus with everything in Heating & Cooling. Premier Platinum $59.99 Everything in Platinum, plus plumbing system and stoppages (fixtures not included), ductwork, garage door opener, refrigerator ice maker, ceiling fans. 3-in-1 Bundle $109.99 Everything in the Premier Platinum plus washer/dryer and two packages: Deluxe Advantage and Ultimate Electronics Protection (more on these below). 4-in-1 Bundle $124.99 Everything in the 3-in-1 plus sewer and water lines.

Washer/dryer coverage can be added to any plan option for an additional fee. Deluxe Advantage adds these advantages to your policy:

A/C Refrigerant and coils

Refrigerant recapture

Plumbing faucets and fixtures

Permits/modifications/code violations

Toilets and internal mechanisms

Improper installation

Mismatched systems

Garage door springs and tracks

The Ultimate Electronics Protection includes:

Flat-screen televisions

Home theater system

Computers

Tablets

Gaming consoles, including and-held

Printers

Routers

2. The Home Service Club

Consumer Affairs 4.25 Stars BBB C Rating, 4.5 Stars, 389 Reviews, 338 Complaints Trustpilot 4 Stars, 160 Reviews

Despite the low Better Business Bureau rating, we think The Home Service Club is doing a pretty good job. Reviews are consistently glowing. There are no restrictions on the age of covered items. Plus, it’s nationwide with a 24/7 customer service line.

Prices are given by estimate, so plans are a little more tailored than the competition. However, The Home Service Club does tend to be more expensive, too. It offers three plans, one of which is designed for buying or selling a home. Here’s a rundown of all plans:

Name Cost What it Covers Standard Plan Varies Covers air conditioning and heating systems, plumbing systems, water leaks, water heaters, electrical systems, ceiling fans, central vacuum(s), garbage disposal, garage door opener. Appliances covered include a built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven range or cooktop, trash compactor, built-in food centers, washer/dryer, free-standing ice makers. Comprehensive Plan Varies Covers everything in standard, plus ductwork, re-circulating hot water pump, gas leaks, sump, pump, whole house exhaust, and attic fans, instant hot, cold water dispenser, pest control, telephone wiring, alarm wiring, smoke detectors, doorbells, whirlpool motor and pump assemblies, plumbing stoppage coverage. Real Estate Plans Varies You can choose from three plans: basic, standard, and comprehensive. The standard and comprehensive plans are the same as the above. Basic covers only air conditioner and heating, electrical systems, water heater, plumbing, plumbing storage, and ductwork (no appliances). Each plan has real estate-specific perks that should make selling and buying easier (more on this below.

There are many add-ons available as well, including roof protection, pool, and spa equipment. All real estate coverage plans include bonus perks:

Permit fees

Misuse

Rust and corrosion

Code violation fees

Refrigerant reclaim, recapture, and disposal

Lack of routine care and maintenance

Improper installation (if it causes a problem)

Undetectable pre-existing conditions

These perks are a pretty big deal, as most of them are not part of an average plan.

3. Liberty Home Guard

Consumer Affairs 4.8 Stars BBB A Rating Trustpilot 4.4 Stars, 575 Reviews

Liberty Home Guard gets the okay from us for its affordability. No plan breaks the 50 dollar mark unless the homeowner chooses add-ons. There are also no limitations for the age of equipment.

Name Cost What It Covers Appliance Guard >$30 Washer/dryer, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher. Garbage disposal, ranges/ovens/cooktops, ceiling fans, exhaust fans, garage door openers. Systems Guard $30 Air conditioning, heating, ductwork, plumbing, electrical, water heater. Total Home Guard $45 Everything in the appliance and system guard plans.

Optional add-ons offered by Liberty Home Services include:

Pool and spa

Gutter cleaning

Sump pump

Limited roof leak

Central vacuum

Re-key

Well pump

Floor and carpet cleaning

Septic system pumping

Pest control

Stand-alone freezer

Second refrigerator

4. Cinch Home Services

Consumer Affairs 4 Stars BBB A- Rating, 2 Stars, 383 Reviews 2826 Complaints Trustpilot 4 Stars 128 Reviews

The number of complaints on BBB’s website is pretty shocking. Yet, reviews on Trustpilot and Consumer Affairs remains strong. We’re not sure why the inconsistency. We can tell you that complaints on BBB most often cite “Advertising/Sales Issues.” We recommend carefully reading all the fine print.

All Cinch plans offer a 180-day guarantee of work done in your home. It does not exclude unknown pre-existing conditions. Here’s a rundown of the three plans offered by Cinch:

Name Cost What It Covers Appliances Plan $27.99+ Washer/dryer, cooktops, dishwasher, built-in food center, free-standing ice maker, built-in microwave, range exhaust hood, refrigerators, built-in trash compactor, and wall ovens. Built-In Systems Plan $32.99+ Air conditioning, heating system, ductwork, attic fans, ceiling fans, central vacuums, doorbells, electrical system, garage door openers, garbage disposals, instant hot/cold water dispenser, plumbing su7stem, smoke detectors, sump pump, toilets, water heater, built-in whirlpool/jetted tub. Complete Home Plan $39.99+ Covers everything in both the Appliances and Built-In Systems packages, plus a Homeowners Insurance Deductible Reimbursement, which reimburses up to $500 toward your home insurance deductible per year in the event of a claim.

It’s important to note that pricing is the starting point. Each homeowner gets a personalized quote based on the appliances and/or systems in their homes. So, you should expect to be quoted more than the lowest price quoted on Cinch’s website.

5. America’s First Choice Home Club

Consumer Affairs 3.75 Stars, 504 Reviews BBB B Rating, 3 Stars, 197 Reviews, 169 Complaints Trustpilot 3 Stars, 1 Review

America’s First Choice Home Club rounds out our best-of list with solid Bs across the board. What we like most about AFC is that homeowners can choose their technicians. Plus, repair work is covered until the end of the policy, so as much as three years.

AFC offers four plans and six optional add-ons.

Name Est. Cost What It Covers Systems Plan $40 Air conditioner, heating system, water heater, electrical system, plumbing system, ductwork. Silver Plan $45 Washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven, cooktop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage door opener. Gold Plan $50 Everything in the Systems and Silver plans. Platinum Plan $60 Everything in the Gold plan, plus plumbing stoppages, built-in microwave, and ice maker.

The actual cost of a plan from AFC depends on the home appliances and/or systems in your home. Monthly costs are also more expensive if you choose lower service request fees or if you choose any of the add-ons: