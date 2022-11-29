What is replacement cost coverage?

A standard homeowners policy typically offers replacement cost coverage for your home’s structure. This part of your coverage is often called dwelling coverage, and you can use payouts from it to replace damaged structural materials with those of a similar type and quality.

While replacement cost coverage for your home’s structure often comes standard with homeowners policies, personal property replacement coverage does not. When you have this coverage, your insurer can reimburse you in full for replacing belongings damaged by a covered event. For example, if a tree limb falls on your home and knocks your flat-screen television off the wall, personal property replacement insurance may cover the cost of a new TV.

How much does replacement cost coverage cost?

Because replacement cost coverage potentially offers a higher payout amount than a policy that only pays actual cash value, adding this rider to your homeowners insurance can increase your annual premium.