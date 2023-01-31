What Does Home Insurance Cover and What Does It Exclude?

Other home insurance coverage questions

Here are some other common home insurance coverage questions and answers.

What coverage covers mold damage?

Mold damage is often not covered under a standard homeowners insurance policy. However, it’s possible that if mold is related to a flood, it could be covered if you have a federal flood insurance policy.[3]

Are roof leaks usually covered?

It depends on the cause of the roof leak. Most standard home insurance policies cover sudden and accidental water damage, such as a pipe burst or wind-driven rain. However, if another reason causes the roof leak, then your policy may not cover it.[4]

Which policy applies to water damage?

A standard home insurance policy will cover some water damage, but the coverage specifics depend on the type and extent of damage. Most policies cover sudden and accidental water damage caused by leaks, rain, or burst pipes, but they may not provide coverage for problems caused by flooding. To cover flooding, most homeowners need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy.[4]

Is termite damage covered?

Most standard home insurance policies don’t cover damage caused by termites or other pests, as insurers consider this event preventable with home maintenance.

What coverage applies for theft?

Standard home insurance policies typically cover theft, but it depends on the damage’s cost. For example, most policies cover loss or damage caused by theft, vandalism, fire, or windstorms. However, the policy has limits. If you have a particularly expensive item, consider purchasing an additional endorsement or increasing your liability limits.[5]

What about plumbing disasters?

Homeowners insurance policies usually cover plumbing disasters like pipes bursting. But it’s a good idea to review your policy, especially when it comes to water damage, as policies are specific about what type of water damage they will and will not cover.[4]

Is fire damage covered?

Standard home insurance policies typically cover fire damage. To determine if you have enough home insurance coverage, calculate the cost to replace your house’s entire structure in case of a fire and compare that number to your coverage limits.[2]

Does home insurance cover HVAC?

Your personal property or dwelling coverage could cover an HVAC system. But because home insurance is used to cover damage and hazards, normal wear and tear or an HVAC system getting older is typically not covered.

Which policy covers the structure of your home?

An HO-3 policy will cover the structure of your home. This is the most common home insurance policy type.[1]

When does home insurance cover dog bites?

Your homeowners insurance should include liability coverage, so if your dog bites someone and they sue you for medical bills, your homeowner policy pays for your legal fees or the medical bills up to the limit in your policy. Check your home insurance policy to see what your liability limit is, especially if you’re worried your dog will bite someone. Some insurance companies will ask what breed your dog is, which could affect your premium, and some will not.[6]

