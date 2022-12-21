Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Dog Bites?

When does home insurance cover dog bites?

Your home insurance may pay for dog bites and the expenses that come with them in a number of situations, including the following:

When your dog bites a guest

If you invite a guest to your house and your dog bites them, your homeowners insurance policy may cover the incident, depending on the liability coverage included in your policy. Your personal liability coverage can cover for injuries and potential lawsuits, while your medical payments coverage can cover any medical expenses for treatment of the bite.

When your dog bites someone away from your home

Home insurance typically covers dog bites that occur off your premises as well. This means if you’re on a neighborhood walk or at the park and your dog bites someone, you may still be covered. Note that some policies won’t cover incidents that happen off your property. Make sure you check your policy’s details.

When your dog damages someone else’s property

Homeowners insurance can also pay for property damage that your dog causes. If you take your dog to your neighbor’s house and it chews up their new furniture, liability coverage may cover the damage. Every policy differs slightly, so make sure you understand your policy thoroughly before bringing your dog out in public.[1]