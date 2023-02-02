Oklahoma Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Best home insurance companies in Oklahoma

When it comes to finding the best home insurance companies in Oklahoma, you have many quality options available. Your choice will depend on your personal situation and needs.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual has the cheapest home insurance premiums in Oklahoma. It offers a range of coverage options for homeowners and has an average monthly cost of $265. The company’s J.D. Power score is below average but higher than others in the industry.[1]

Pros Many policy discounts to lower policy cost

Offers flood insurance

Online and mobile access to file a claim and manage policies Cons Only one office in Oklahoma

Below-average customer satisfaction score

Discounts don’t apply to optional coverages or endorsements

At just $265 per month on average, the cost of Liberty Mutual home insurance is the cheapest in the Sooner State. But keep in mind that policy costs can vary greatly, and you might pay more or less depending on your coverage needs.

Best large insurer: Travelers

Travelers home insurance is a well-known and reputable company founded in 1864. It offers a wide range of coverage options for homeowners and has a J.D. Power score of 794, slightly below the industry average of 819.[1] The score is a result of customer satisfaction surveys from the 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Pros Strong financial strength rating

Customizable policies with a variety of coverage options

Online claims filing and policy management tools Cons Lower-than-average customer satisfaction rating

Limited policy discounts

Charges higher premiums for homeowners with aggressive dog breeds

The average cost of a home insurance policy from Travelers is $285 per month. But home insurance rates can vary greatly according to a number of factors, such as location, age of the home, and the coverage level you choose.

Best for fire coverage: USAA

Despite Oklahoma being in the heart of Tornado Alley, fires are the state’s most commonly declared disaster.[2] Nearly 10% of households have a “high or extreme risk” of fire, according to Pew research.[3] Most home policies include fire protection, but USAA offers a Wildfire Response Program for better coverage.

Pros Automatically adds Wildfire Response Program protection for eligible homeowners at no additional cost

Works with Capstone Fire and Safety Management and Chloeta for wildfire protection

Monitors wildfire activity and takes action to protect homes when a wildfire is in the area Cons Wildfire Response Program is not available for condos, townhomes, apartments, or mobile homes

Only current and former members of the armed forces and their immediate families are eligible for a USAA plan

Fewer home insurance discounts are available

Best insurer for high-value homes: Ford Insurance

Ford Insurance Agency offers high-value home insurance with dwelling coverage of up to $5 million. While HO-3 policies are sufficient for most homeowners, Ford Insurance Agency offers HO-5 policies, which provide more coverage for your high-value home and belongings.

Pros Guaranteed replacement cost comes standard with the HO-5 policy

Online resources to file a claim, make a payment, and more

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating Cons Limited customer service hours

Quotes aren’t available online

Policies are typically more expensive than standard HO-3 coverage

Best regional insurance company: AFR Insurance

American Farmers and Ranchers, or AFR Insurance, is one of Oklahoma’s oldest insurance companies. Due to its presence in Oklahoma, the company is well acquainted with the needs and risks of area homeowners.

Pros Coverage includes water backup from drains and sewers and broken sump pumps

Offers numerous discounts ranging from 10% to 30% to lower your insurance costs

Claim service is available around the clock by phone and online Cons Quotes aren’t available online

Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau [4]

Customer service availability is limited

Methodology

To evaluate home insurance companies, Insurify data scientists and editorial team analyze multiple factors that reflect a company’s quality, reliability, and financial health. We consider industry ratings and information from sources like A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch, and J.D. Power. We evaluate customer service and satisfaction data, customer reviews, NAIC complaint indexes, claims payout rates, company reputation and proprietary quoting data.