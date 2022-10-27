Andrew Huang
Andrew leads data analysis at insurify.com, and he has formerly led data analysis projects at kayak.com and realtor.com. Andrew strives to help people save money on their insurance, and in his free time he loves finding great deals on travel flights. Insurify's network bidding algorithms and Kayak's flight trends are personal favorite projects.
Experience
- Data Science
Education
- Galvanize - San Francisco, SoMa - MS, Data Science
- Indiana University Bloomington - BS, Finance
Credentials
- Chartered Financial Analyst