Headshot of Andrew Huang, Directory of Analytics at Insurify

Andrew Huang

Linkedin

Director of Analytics

Andrew leads data analysis at insurify.com, and he has formerly led data analysis projects at kayak.com and realtor.com. Andrew strives to help people save money on their insurance, and in his free time he loves finding great deals on travel flights. Insurify's network bidding algorithms and Kayak's flight trends are personal favorite projects.

Experience

Experience

  • Data Science
Education

Education

  • Galvanize - San Francisco, SoMa - MS, Data Science
  • Indiana University Bloomington - BS, Finance
Credentials

Credentials

  • Chartered Financial Analyst
AuthorsdelimiterAndrew Huang