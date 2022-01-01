Myth #4

There’s no way to pay less for insurance

Insurance discounts are a great way for many drivers to save money on their policy. Drivers who take advantage of discounts, such as having low mileage or bundling home and auto insurance, can spend much less than the average cost of car insurance on coverage.

But discounts can only help drivers save when they’re actually used, which one-third of American drivers reported that they’re not. In fact, women are significantly less likely to take advantage of insurance discounts than men, and more women reported that they were unaware of any discounts they qualified for.