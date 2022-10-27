Chase Gardner
Chase Gardner is a data journalist at Insurify. He informs readers on major developments in the auto and home industries through research into driver behavior, homeownership tendencies, cost of living trends, and more. He received a bachelor’s degree with concentrations in Environmental & Urban Studies and Statistics from the University of Chicago. Chase’s work has been cited in MSN, Yahoo News, The Street, and dozens of local news outlets across the country.
Experience
- Driver Behavior
- Real Estate
- Cost of Living
- Auto Insurance
Education
- University of Chicago — B.A., Environmental & Urban Studies and Statistics