Average Car Insurance Rates as of September 2024

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance edged down in August, ending the month at $150.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

Chase Gardner
Reviewed byChase Gardner
Headshot of Chase Gardner
Chase GardnerData Insights Manager

  • Data expert on auto trends and driver behavior

  • University of Chicago graduate with statistics degree

Chase spearheads analytics for Insurify’s data insights team. With his deep expertise in insurance data, Chase is often interviewed on industry trends.

Published September 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT | Reading time: 4 minutes

The national average cost of liability-only car insurance edged down in August, while full-coverage rates rose slightly, according to Insurify data.

While liability-only car insurance rates have been fairly stable over the past several months, full-coverage rates continue to increase. As of Aug. 31, the national average cost of full-coverage auto insurance rose by $1, to $197 per month. The national monthly average for liability-only coverage dropped by $1, to $104.

Average cost of car insurance by state as of Sept. 1, 2024

Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like exposure to extreme weather, traffic congestion, and vehicle crime rates.

In August, most U.S. states saw some upward movement in average monthly rates, with some experiencing significant increases. Maryland and Michigan have the highest overall average car insurance rates, according to Insurify’s database of millions of car insurance quotes.

State
Liability
Full
National$104$197
Alabama$60$145
Arizona$92$170
Arkansas$122$206
California$142$236
Colorado$94$229
Connecticut$215$229
Delaware$166$257
Florida$165$269
Georgia$148$232
Hawaii$67$121
Idaho$69$123
Illinois$79$168
Indiana$71$138
Iowa$58$146
Kansas$84$171
Kentucky$192$199
Louisiana$141$262
Maine$89$161
Maryland$195$321
Massachusetts$115$238
Michigan$173$309
Minnesota$102$207
Mississippi$85$205
Missouri$100$204
Montana$86$182
Nebraska$94$210
Nevada$199$265
New Hampshire$65$135
New Jersey$120$230
New Mexico$69$169
North Carolina$55$113
North Dakota$89$160
Ohio$74$129
Oklahoma$88$179
Oregon$102$158
Pennsylvania$91$170
Rhode Island$169$233
South Carolina$168$288
South Dakota$68$172
Tennessee$74$144
Texas$119$227
Utah$108$173
Vermont$68$152
Virginia$97$180
Washington$76$126
Washington, D.C.$87$248
West Virginia$74$168
Wisconsin$62$140
Wyoming$70$132
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of August 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians. New York excluded due to insufficient data.

5 states with the highest car insurance rates as of Sept. 1, 2024

In August, Maryland had the highest overall average insurance costs, at $258 per month — a $10 increase from the July average. Its monthly averages for liability only and full coverage also climbed in August, to $195 and $321, respectively. Maryland’s full-coverage average was also the highest in the country during July. Connecticut had the highest average cost for liability-only insurance, at $215 per month.

Here are the five states with the highest average car insurance rates in August 2024.

State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Maryland$258$195$321
Michigan$241$173$309
Nevada$232$199$265
South Carolina$228$168$288
Connecticut$222$215$229
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of August 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — as well as full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians. New York excluded due to insufficient data.

5 states with the largest overall change in car insurance rates

Some states experienced significant rate volatility in August. For example, in Maryland, the overall average monthly rate rose by $12. In Nevada, the average dropped by $8. Here are the states where car insurance rates rose or fell the most in August.

5 states with the lowest car insurance rates as of Sept. 1, 2024

North Carolina’s overall average rate continued to be the lowest in the nation, falling $2 in August to land at $84 per month. But the Tarheel State may face increases in 2025. The state’s minimum-liability car insurance requirements are set to increase Jan. 1, 2025.

Here are the states with the lowest average car insurance rates as of Sept. 1.

State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
North Carolina$84$55$113
Hawaii$94$67$121
Idaho$96$69$123
New Hampshire$100$65$135
Wisconsin$101$62$140
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of August 2024. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — as well as full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians. New York excluded due to insufficient data.

Factors that affect car insurance rates

Car insurance rates can vary significantly among drivers based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:

  • Driving history: Insurers consider whether you have a clean record or infractions such as speeding, driving under the influence, or causing an accident.

  • Age: Driving experience and accident risks closely correlate with age, data shows.

  • Gender: Statistically, women are less likely to cause accidents or engage in risky behaviors like aggressive driving.

  • Location: Where a policyholder lives and drives affects their exposure to risk factors such as extreme weather, vehicle crime rates, and accident rates.

  • Credit history: Data indicates drivers with better credit are less likely to file car insurance claims than those with poor credit.

  • Vehicle make and model: Less expensive vehicles or those with multiple safety features cost less to insure.

  • Vehicle usage: Driving fewer miles per year reduces a vehicle’s exposure to the day-to-day risks of driving.

  • Vehicle equipment: Safety features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning can help decrease the risk of accidents.

  • Coverage type: Generally, liability-only coverage costs less than full-coverage car insurance.

  • Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you buy affects annual premiums; minimum coverage is typically the cheapest but doesn’t offer enough financial protection for most drivers.

  • Deductible: A higher collision and comprehensive coverage deductible (liability coverage has no deductible) reduces rates since the insurer assumes less risk for the cost of repairs.

How to save on car insurance

Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in at-fault accidents. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.

Drivers can take steps to reduce the cost of car insurance, including:

  • Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.

  • Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.

  • Increase the deductible. A higher collision/comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.

  • Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the most affordable liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect them financially.

  • Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.

For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.

Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians. 

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident

  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000

  • No additional coverage

Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:

  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible

  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit. Monthly prices are two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.


