MacKenzie Korris

MacKenzie Korris

Insurance Copy Editor

About MacKenzie's expertise

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

Our Editorial Guidelines

Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.

Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here

MacKenzie's latest posts

State Farm, Kentucky Reach $1.35M Settlement

State Farm, Kentucky Reach $1.35M Settlement

2 min. read|December 6, 2023