Are ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuits Contributing to Record-High Insurance Rates in Louisiana?

Louisiana’s unaffordable insurance costs

Whatever the effect of legal system abuse on insurance rates, it’s only one of many factors influencing costs in Louisiana and nationwide. Billion-dollar storm events and inflation on building materials and auto parts are also driving rate hikes in Louisiana, according to Insurify’s analysis.

Louisiana is the second-most expensive state for homeowners insurance, according to Insurify’s home insurance report. Homeowners in Louisiana pay an average of $10,964 per year for coverage — more than three times the national average of $3,259.

Insurify projects a 27% increase in Louisiana’s average home insurance cost, to $13,937, by the end of 2025.

Louisiana is also the eighth-most expensive state for car insurance. Drivers pay an average of $2,820 per year, according to Insurify’s car insurance report. That’s above the national average of $2,313. Insurify projects a 1% increase in Louisiana’s car insurance costs, to $2,944, by the end of 2025.

That means the average Louisiana homeowner and car owner pays $13,784 for often-mandatory insurance coverage.

But unaffordability comes down to more than just cost. Rather, it’s about how much people have to spend on those costs. Louisiana’s median household income was $60,023 from 2019 to 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And 19% of Louisiana residents live in poverty. Louisiana households could spend nearly one-quarter of their income on home and car insurance.

By comparison, neighboring Mississippi has a lower median household income of $54,915, with 18% of residents living in poverty, per the U.S. Census Bureau. But average home and car insurance costs amount to 13% of annual household income there.