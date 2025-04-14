Will Florida Roll Back Insurer-Friendly Litigation Rules?

Supporters say tort reform improves the insurance market

Attorney fees are essentially “litigation incentives,” and this “new legislation would reduce or even reverse” the progress Florida has already made, Triple-I wrote in a recent blog post.

Triple-I and other advocates for legislation targeting legal system abuse — also called tort reform — maintain that it will help reduce insurer costs, stabilize local markets, and promote competition. Triple-I claims the 2022–2023 Florida reforms are already doing just that.

In 2022, Florida had nearly 71% of the nation’s homeowners claim-related lawsuits despite having just 15% of homeowners claims overall, according to the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

The post-reform market has seen insurers return to the Sunshine State, and others are expanding coverage. Forty percent of the national insurers writing home coverage in Florida sought a rate decrease in 2024, Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky told Triple-I.

In the last quarter of 2024, Florida reported a cumulative home premium decrease for the first time in nearly a decade, Triple-I Senior Director of Media Relations Mark Friedlander told Insurify.

“Tort reform in Florida has reduced new lawsuit filings year-over-year by approximately 40%,” he said. “As a result, insurer legal defense cost containment has declined.”

Average annual home insurance premiums have decreased in Florida, according to Insurify data. At the start of 2024, Insurify projected a 6.5% increase in the average yearly cost of home insurance to $11,759 for $300,000 of coverage, just slightly above Insurify’s projected national increase of 6%, according to Insurify’s home insurance report. Current Insurify data shows rates instead decreased by about 3% to $10,675.