Florida’s Insurer of Last Resort Leaving Hurricane Victims High and Dry

What’s next: Citizen’s future in Florida insurance

Citizens’ premiums aren’t falling anytime soon.

The insurer’s average policy costs $22,165 per year, according to Insurify data. The insurer also offers high deductibles, up to 10% for hurricane coverage. And, like many other home insurers, it doesn’t cover flood damage. This leaves homeowners to secure additional coverage themselves.

And rates appear to be climbing higher. The insurer’s board unanimously voted in favor of a 14% rate increase, effective Jan. 1, 2025. It’s still pending approval from Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR).

“Floridians have been faithfully paying insurance premiums for years, sometimes decades, and now they expect their insurance company to keep up its end of the bargain,” said Florida Senate President Ben Albritton in his first address. “I want to make sure that impacted Floridians and insurance companies hear me loudly and clearly — we are watching.”

“We’ve made changes that insurance companies said they needed to improve competition and stabilize rates,” he said. “I’m not going to sit idly by if legitimate claims get denied while rates continue to rise.”

The Florida OIR has issued a subpoena to Martin Weiss, owner of Weiss Ratings, demanding proof that backs up his report regarding Citizens’ claims handling.

“​Our Office takes our regulatory authority to protect consumers very seriously,” the OIR told WPTV 5. “Weiss’ agency claims to be independent and thorough, and if they really want to warn consumers about their dire claims, they should have no problem answering this subpoena.”