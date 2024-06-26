Florida’s Largest Home Insurer Seeks 14% Rate Increase

Rate hikes across the board

Citizen’s Board of Governors unanimously supported a proposal that could lead to double-digit rate hikes for policyholders. The proposal will now need approval from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. No insurer can increase its rates in Florida without approval from regulators.

The proposal would increase the rates for multi-peril policies by 13.5%. A multi-peril policy is the most commonly purchased policy, according to the company.

But the proposed hike isn’t exclusive to multi-peril policyholders. Owners of condos, mobile homes, and single-family homes, and renters would face an average rate increase of 14%.

If approved, these rate hikes would constitute the largest rate increases in Citizens’ history and only the second instance of a double-digit rate increase by Citizens.

Citizens says the rate increases are less than half of what is actually necessary, but state law bars the insurer from raising rates more than the proposed amount. The state’s Office of Insurance Regulation caps all requested rate hikes at 14% for primary homes and 50% for secondary homes.

“Thirty-eight percent is the real data,” Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute, told Tampa Bay’s Fox 13. “That’s what they would be charging if they were a private market.”

If approved, the rate increases would apply to all new policies and policy renewals effective Jan. 1, 2025.