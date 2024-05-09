Different States, Same Problem: A Home Insurance Crisis

Homeowners running out of options

As the insurance market shrinks in Florida and California, homeowners have borne the burden of heightened costs.

“The rising cost of homeowners insurance is taking a larger share of every consumers’ paycheck today,” says Betsy Stella, vice president of carrier management and operations at Insurify.

“Homeowners insurance is also difficult to secure in some cases, which affects consumers in different ways. For instance, it’s now critical that a homebuyer check the insurance market before purchasing a house to ensure they’ll be able to get the coverage they need. And, because fewer carriers are in the market, consumers have less choice.”

The median home insurance rate in Florida was $10,996 in 2023 — the highest in the nation — and Insurify data forecasts it to climb 7%, to $11,759, in 2024.

As Florida home insurance rates become more difficult to afford, the state’s flood insurance rates are climbing, too. The NFIP’s rollout of its Risk Rating 2.0 pricing approach resulted in a premium cost increase for the majority of the state’s nearly 600,000 policyholders. Most (72%) saw a $10 monthly increase to their premium, and a further 10% saw a $20 monthly increase. And 5% saw monthly price increases above $20 per month.

But Florida homeowners are doubling down on flood insurance despite the price increases. The number of NFIP policies in the state has grown by 2.8% since January 2023, totaling 46,900 new policies.

California homeowners, meanwhile, are faring better when it comes to home insurance costs. The median home insurance rate in the Golden State was $1,782 in 2023, and Insurify forecasts an increase of 8% in 2024.

Flood insurance rates are climbing in California as well, as FEMA’s new pricing structure created a $10 monthly increase for 73% of California policyholders. Another 4% saw their monthly premiums increase by $20 or more.