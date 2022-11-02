4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 2, 2022
Some advice about battling Tampa traffic: don’t get stuck in rush hour traffic, and avoid Hillsborough Ave and popular I-275 exits. Another thing you should avoid while driving Tampa city streets is finding yourself without the right car insurance.
If only it was that easy to know what car insurance to buy. Tampanian’s know they have to have it, but sifting through so many options can be such a headache. And who has time for all that anyways? Finding the best insurance option quickly is this beachtown’s go-to solution for getting back on the road safely.
Car Insurance in Tampa, FL
The average cost of Florida car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Tampa, FL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Tampa is $373 per month, or $4476 annually.
Car insurance in Tampa is $126 more than the average cost of car insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Tampa on average is AssuranceAmericaEconomy, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Tampa, FL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Tampa
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$225 /mo
|Travelers
|$281 /mo
|The General
|$328 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$349 /mo
|Mercury
|$432 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Tampa, FL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Tampa. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$565 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$399 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$367 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$425 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$328 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Florida Cities
|Jacksonville
|$210/mo
|Miami
|$455/mo
|Orlando
|$234/mo
|Hialeah
|$534/mo
|Tampa
|$482/mo
|Florida
|$383/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Tampa Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
While the Tampa sun may be great for younger people to enjoy, the same can’t be said for their car insurance rates. Young drivers tend to pay around $862 for insurance and as they reach their 20s and 30s, this rate falls to just about half of that. Rates usually level out for Tampa motorists once they hit 40, with small declines in price as they get older. Most residents here in their 80s don’t drive much, leading to premiums of $352 for this age range.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$862
|20s
|$472
|30s
|$392
|40s
|$410
|50s
|$392
|60s
|$341
|70s
|$367
|80s
|$353
Tampa Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
The idea of getting into a car accident in Tampa is scary on a lot of levels, but one thing drivers here are often worried about is the effect it will have on their car insurance premiums. Compared to the $398 rate of those with a clean driving history, Tampa drivers who cause an accident will see an increase of less than $100. Failing to stop at a stop sign and speeding will change premium prices to $390 and $443, respectively.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$399
|Speeding Ticket
|$444
|At-Fault Accident
|$485
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$391
Tampa Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It’s smart to pay attention to your credit score, as you can often save a lot of money with great credit; however, in Tampa, that’s not necessarily a huge factor in car insurance rates. Drivers with poor credit pay $438, while boosting your score to the average level only saves about $15. Motorists can reduce their rate by another $15 when they move into the good tier, and finally, those with excellent credit can expect to pay around $370 a month.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$371
|Good
|$409
|Average
|$424
|Poor
|$439
Find local Tampa agents
Lovinger Financial Services Inc4016 HENDERSON BLVD,
Tampa, FL 33629
Cornerstone Insurance, Inc.13035 W Linebaugh Ave,
Tampa, FL 33626
Omega Insurance Agency5300 W Cypress St Ste 100,
Tampa, FL 33607
Commercial Insurance Specialists, LLC3438 Colwell Ave,
Tampa, FL 33614
Seibert Insurance Agency, Inc.5121 Ehrlich Rd Ste 111B,
Tampa, FL 33624
YourEadvisor.com, LLC550 N Reo St,
Suite 200, Tampa, FL 33609
Spencer Financial, Inc3901 North Blvd,
Tampa, FL 33603
Italiano Insurance Services3021 Swann Ave,
Tampa, FL 33609
Varney Agency Tampa5005 W Laurel Street Ste 202,
Tampa, FL 33607
Blankit Insurance Group Inc.1211 Tech Blvd. Suite 124,
Tampa, FL 33619
Tampa, FL DMV Information
Like many DMVs across the country, Tampa’s locations offer driver’s license services and registration services at different facilities—though some places offer both. Locations are spread across Tampa and nearby locations—with five service centers in Tampa and others about a half hour away in Brandon, Plant City, and Ruskin. In-house services are going to mean some standing in line. If you don’t want that, there are plenty of things you can accomplish by using your computer or cell phone. With the state’s MyFlorida app, you can renew your vehicle or watercraft registration while you are walking around—in minutes. Equally as fast is taking care of your DMV transactions through their online web portal GoRenew.com.
Public Transportation in Tampa, FL
There’s so much to see and do in Tampa, you won’t want to be caught without a ride to your next destination. You can get around by bus, rail, and even streetcar in this amazing town. Whether you are going downtown or headed directly to the waterfront, you can pick up the Hart bus downtown, explore Tampa’s urban center on the TECO line streetcar, or head to Tampa Union Station to catch Amtrak. Union Station is also a point of historic interest and an event center. Bikers and scooter enthusiasts aren’t without options here either. Although scooter vendors are shrinking, plenty of businesses have wheels at the ready, including Coast Bikes, Jump, and Spin.
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Tampa, FL
It’s a busy place, Tampa. But worth it for all the fun in the sun, nightlife, and good times it offers. What’s not a good time in Florida? Being pulled over without your seat belt on or, worse yet, without insurance coverage.
Would you rather be sifting through the sand than pouring over insurance company details one vendor at a time? Insurify takes the drudgery out of insurance shopping by getting you to the 10 best insurance quotes right away instead of keeping you on the phone with insurance agent after insurance agent.
FAQs - Tampa, FL Car Insurance
Auto insurance laws are determined by each state. Personal injury protection, or PIP, is a type of insurance required by the state of Florida. Other states requiring this kind of protection include Delaware, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Utah. Because Florida is a no-fault state (which means regardless of who is at fault for the accident, your injury claims are paid by your own insurance company), PIP insurance provides a minimum amount of insurance that the state has decided is adequate (on average) to pay someone’s medical bills. Property damages are not paid by PIP and are the responsibility of the person who is found to be at fault. The minimum PIP required by the state of Florida is $10,000. But act quickly with your PIP if you have an accident. Florida law states that you have 14 days from the date of the accident to use your PIP benefits or you forfeit your right to them, no exceptions.
Buckle up, no matter what your age in Florida, or you could receive a fine of up to $60 and a moving violation. The law requires that all drivers, all front-seat passengers, and all passengers under the age of 18 fasten their safety belts. As for younger children, Florida also has rules about the ages for which they must use additional safety restraints, like car seats. Although some states require kids to be in a car seat according to height or weight, in Florida, it’s by age. Those ages four to five must either be retrained by a child carrier, an integrated child seat (built into the car by the manufacturer), or a booster seat. Children ages three and younger must be in a separate carrier or an integrated child seat. All of these seating devices must be crash-tested and federally approved.
In Florida, you have two online options for renewing your registration: you can renew online at GoRenew.com or via the DMV’s mobile app MyFlorida for the FLHSMV. If you renew using GoRenew.com, you will receive your registration in the mail within 7–10 days. When registering, you can choose to receive an online receipt that you can print out and use in the meantime for proof of registration. For those using the app, you’ll receive a digital document that stands as proof of registration until you receive yours in the mail.
Insurify Insights
How Tampa Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Tampa, Florida below:
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Tampa
#154
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#125
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#111
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#59
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Tampa drivers rank 113 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #113
- Percent of drivers in Tampa with an accident: 8.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Tampa drivers rank 111 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #111
- Percent of drivers in Tampa with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Tampa drivers rank 54 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Tampa with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Tampa drivers rank 62 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Tampa with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Tampa drivers rank 154 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #154
- Percent of drivers in Tampa with a speeding ticket: 5.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Tampa drivers rank 148 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #148
- Percent of drivers in Tampa with clean record: 78.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Tampa drivers rank 99 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #99
- Percent of drivers in Tampa with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.89%
