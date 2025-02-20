Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Comprehensive car insurance is particularly important for drivers in the Sunshine State. Besides the usual obstacles U.S. drivers face, Floridians have to deal with the risks posed by hurricanes and tropical storms.
Comprehensive car insurance covers damages not related to collisions. This includes property damage resulting from weather, theft, vandalism, and animals. Comprehensive insurance is typically optional for drivers, and you can add it along with collision insurance as part of a full-coverage policy.
Comprehensive insurance is an optional type of coverage you can add to your policy to protect your vehicle. It pays for damages caused by issues not related to collisions. Common perils include severe weather, theft, and vandalism.
This type of insurance covers the following perils and scenarios:
Severe weather
Comprehensive insurance can help repair property damage to your vehicle from severe weather. For example, it can kick in if a hailstorm damages your car’s exterior.
Theft
If someone steals your vehicle, comprehensive coverage can help pay for its replacement.
Falling objects
If a tree limb falls into your car or smashes your windshield during a severe storm, comprehensive insurance can cover repairs or replacement of the glass.
Vandalism
Comprehensive insurance can cover repair costs if someone vandalizes your vehicle. This can include damage like broken windows, spray paint, and slashed tires.[1]
What comprehensive car insurance doesn’t cover
Comprehensive car insurance applies only to non-collision damages. It doesn’t cover the following:
Damage to other vehicles
Other property damage, such as a building or light post
Medical expenses for you or your passengers
Personal vehicle repairs related to a collision
Comprehensive auto insurance is optional unless you have an auto loan or lease for your vehicle. In those cases, your lender will likely require you to maintain full-coverage insurance, which includes comprehensive protection.
Find Cheap Auto Insurance in Florida
Full-coverage policies average $237 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How comprehensive car insurance works
Insurance companies typically cap the maximum amount of comprehensive coverage you can buy at the actual cash value of your car.[2] This maximum is the most an insurer will pay out for a comprehensive claim.
You’ll typically pay your premium for your auto insurance policy on a monthly basis. If you have comprehensive insurance, you’ll also have a deductible that you agreed upon with your insurance company.
A deductible is the amount you have to pay before your insurer will begin covering damages when you file a claim. Deductibles for comprehensive insurance are usually between $250 and $500. In general, having a higher deductible will decrease your premium.
For Example
Let’s say you own a car worth $10,000 and have comprehensive insurance with a $500 deductible. A storm causes debris to fly into your car, denting the side and smashing your windows. The cost to repair the vehicle is $2,000 at a repair shop. In this case, you’ll have to cover the first $500, and your comprehensive insurance will pay the remaining $1,500.
Comprehensive insurance covers only non-collision damages, such as damages resulting from severe weather and theft. Collision insurance covers damage from collision-related accidents with another vehicle or object. For example, if you rear-end another vehicle, collision insurance can pay for damages to your vehicle.
Is comprehensive coverage worth it in Florida?
Although Florida has relatively low state-minimum liability insurance requirements, it may be a good idea to purchase a full-coverage policy with comprehensive and collision insurance. The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Florida is $237 per month. It can help you avoid expensive out-of-pocket expenses in the event of damage to your vehicle.
You can compare a couple of the key advantages and drawbacks of having comprehensive coverage below.
Pros
Protection against theft: Florida has the third-highest number of vehicle theft incidents per year, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.[3] Comprehensive insurance can give you financial protection if someone steals your car.
Storm damage coverage: Floridians deal with all kinds of natural disasters, including hurricanes and fires. Comprehensive insurance provides peace of mind by covering damage from weather-related issues.
Cons
Added expense: A higher auto insurance premium can be difficult to afford if you have a tight budget.
Deductible: Comprehensive insurance usually has a deductible, so you’ll still be on the hook for at least some of the cost of repairs.
Comprehensive car insurance in Florida FAQs
If you live in Florida and are debating whether to purchase comprehensive insurance, the following information can help you understand your options.
What does comprehensive mean in car insurance?
Comprehensive insurance is a form of auto coverage for non-collision damages, such as repairs following a natural disaster or vandalism. Comprehensive insurance is just one part of a full-coverage policy, which also includes liability insurance and collision insurance.
Does comprehensive car insurance include collision?
No. Comprehensive insurance doesn’t include coverage for damages or injuries related to a collision. It covers only non-collision damages. You need collision insurance if you want your auto policy to cover damage caused by a collision with another vehicle or object.
Should Florida drivers have comprehensive car insurance?
Whether you need comprehensive auto insurance in Florida depends on your vehicle. You have to consider the value of your vehicle, the average costs to repair it, and the level of risk you’re comfortable with as a car owner.
If you have an older, lower-value car, you may be able to comfortably skip comprehensive coverage. But you may need comprehensive insurance as part of your auto insurance policy if you have an expensive or new vehicle.
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.