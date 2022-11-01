Cheap Car Insurance in Pennsylvania (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Pennsylvania are Progressive, State Auto, and Liberty Mutual.
Car Insurance in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re in the Alleghenies, the Steel City, or Philadelphia, life is good in the Keystone State. And it’s even better with cheap car insurance. Compared to the national average, Pennsylvania auto insurance is just about average: $200 per month. But if you want really cheap auto insurance, you can’t rely on brotherly love. The key is comparison-shopping.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $200/mo.
Foremost GroupSelect℠ is the cheapest provider in Pennsylvania, with average rates of $92/mo.
The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Pennsylvania
How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania?
The average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $200 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
These auto insurance companies are selling the cheapest car insurance in Pennsylvania. Take a peek to see where you might be able to find great auto insurance rates. Of course, this is just a starting point. You’ll have to get quotes to know where you can get the lowest insurance premiums for your driving record, coverage limits, location, and other specifics to you.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$112
|Progressive
|$126
|National General
|$144
|State Auto
|$159
|Liberty Mutual
|$166
|Bristol West
|$181
|Dairyland
|$181
|Kemper Preferred
|$122
|Plymouth Rock
|$140
|Clearcover
|$141
|Safeco
|$153
|Direct Auto
|$162
|Acuity
|$167
|Verti
|$173
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$176
|SafeAuto
|$198
|The General
|$267
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$92
|Metromile
|$93
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Pennsylvania
Minimum coverage is the cheapest auto insurance. But bodily injury and property damage liability coverage only pay for damage to another person and their car—you’re responsible for your property damage if the car accident is your fault. Still, liability coverage makes for affordable car insurance if you’re comfortable with the risk. These companies have the best rates:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$62
|State Auto
|$67
|Dairyland
|$91
|SafeAuto
|$91
|Progressive
|$96
|National General
|$96
|Liberty Mutual
|$116
|Bristol West
|$129
|Verti
|$135
|The General
|$188
|Kemper Preferred
|$60
|Metromile
|$60
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$64
|Acuity
|$70
|Safeco
|$86
|Clearcover
|$104
|Plymouth Rock
|$105
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$116
|Direct Auto
|$128
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Pennsylvania
Full-coverage car insurance enhances your liability coverage with collision coverage, which protects your car no matter what you hit, and comprehensive coverage for vandalism, theft, and “acts of God” like hail, lightning, and errant baseballs. Deductibles are usually $500. These insurance companies have the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in PA:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$124
|Kemper Preferred
|$132
|Progressive
|$145
|National General
|$172
|State Auto
|$188
|Liberty Mutual
|$193
|Bristol West
|$211
|Dairyland
|$242
|SafeAuto
|$236
|The General
|$319
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$104
|Metromile
|$109
|Plymouth Rock
|$161
|Clearcover
|$161
|Safeco
|$173
|Acuity
|$173
|Direct Auto
|$182
|Verti
|$185
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$194
Best Car Insurance in Pennsylvania
A cheap auto insurance policy from a bad insurance company isn’t worth the savings. So when you’re buying car insurance, make sure you’re working with a quality insurance provider. To make this easier, Insurify made a rating system called an Insurify Composite Score. The table below shows companies with their ICS and monthly average rates:
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$141
|Safeco
|86
|$153
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$166
|Travelers
|80
|$112
|State Auto
|76
|$159
|National General
|58
|$144
Insurify Composite Score
Pennsylvania Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Pennsylvania drivers are offered variable auto insurance rates depending on their driving records. Unsurprisingly, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and speeding tickets will earn you higher insurance premiums, while a clean driving record gets the cheapest car insurance. But you’ll see that no matter your driving history, you can find the right insurance company for you.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Pennsylvania
A good driver has no at-fault accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other such violations for a period of three to five years. Having a clean driving record will help you find cheap car insurance more easily, but it’s not the only way to lower your rates. These companies are offering the cheapest car insurance quotes to good drivers:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$122
|Travelers
|$106
|National General
|$136
|State Auto
|$136
|Liberty Mutual
|$159
|Dairyland
|$168
|Bristol West
|$170
|Verti
|$170
|SafeAuto
|$176
|The General
|$258
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$81
|Metromile
|$88
|Safeco
|$139
|Clearcover
|$141
|Direct Auto
|$145
|Acuity
|$155
|Kemper Preferred
|$115
|Plymouth Rock
|$134
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$159
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Pennsylvania
Other than a car accident you caused, a DUI is one of the most damaging citations that can go on your driving record, and having one will raise your car insurance premiums. In this table, you can browse the car insurance companies that offer the lowest car insurance quotes to Pennsylvania drivers with DUIs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$98
|Liberty Mutual
|$120
|Progressive
|$132
|National General
|$139
|Dairyland
|$157
|Bristol West
|$164
|Direct Auto
|$168
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$193
|SafeAuto
|$225
|The General
|$243
|Kemper Preferred
|$56
|Clearcover
|$86
|Verti
|$125
|Safeco
|$142
|Plymouth Rock
|$158
SR-22 Insurance in Pennsylvania
If a particularly bad incident causes you to lose your driver’s license, some states require an SR-22 certificate notifying the state that you have special high-risk liability coverage. But not the Keystone State. Even though you don’t have to worry about an SR-22 certificate, you can count on these car insurance companies for affordable car insurance if you are a high-risk driver.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Pennsylvania
If your driving record has an at-fault accident on it, that’s a red flag for Pennsylvania auto insurance companies setting your insurance premiums. Finding affordable car insurance rates with an at-fault accident only takes a bit more effort. Here are some companies to start:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$121
|Progressive
|$122
|National General
|$190
|Liberty Mutual
|$196
|Bristol West
|$217
|Dairyland
|$227
|State Auto
|$239
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$232
|SafeAuto
|$259
|The General
|$293
|Clearcover
|$133
|Kemper Preferred
|$136
|Plymouth Rock
|$144
|Verti
|$180
|Safeco
|$189
|Acuity
|$209
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$220
|Direct Auto
|$220
|Metromile
|$108
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Pennsylvania
Getting pulled over stinks, and paying a fine on a speeding ticket stinks more. But the most horrible of all is when your car insurance rates go up after the fact. But not every car insurance company treats speeding tickets with the same degree of severity. You can start with these, which tend to be forgiving:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$137
|Progressive
|$153
|National General
|$167
|Liberty Mutual
|$186
|State Auto
|$200
|Bristol West
|$207
|Dairyland
|$202
|Verti
|$171
|Safeco
|$173
|Direct Auto
|$198
|Acuity
|$202
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$218
|SafeAuto
|$244
|The General
|$293
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$59
|Metromile
|$111
|Clearcover
|$138
|Kemper Preferred
|$147
Pennsylvania Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Sometimes, your credit score can make a huge difference in your auto insurance premiums. In Pennsylvania, the stakes aren’t so high. Poor credit will up your rates by nearly $100, and good credit always helps, but compared to some other states, the losses and rewards based on your credit score are modest.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$161
|Good
|$172
|Average
|$200
|Poor
|$249
Pennsylvania Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Liability car insurance is priced based on how liable a Pennsylvania driver is to cause an accident, and with young drivers, and especially teen drivers, that likelihood is significant! The average rate of $320 per month for young drivers comes out to an annual premium of nearly $4,000. But older drivers benefit from very affordable rates.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$320
|Under 25
|$264
|20s
|$213
|30s
|$160
|40s
|$164
|50s
|$150
|60s
|$133
|70s
|$138
|80+
|$131
Car Insurance Rates in Pennsylvania Cities
Even though average rates in Pennsylvania are only slightly below the national average, Philadelphia’s high car insurance rates play a big role. Insurance premiums are much higher there than in any other city in the Keystone State, and that means anywhere else, even in Pittsburgh, affordable car insurance will be easier to come by.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Philadelphia
|$263
|Pittsburgh
|$168
|Allentown
|$174
|Reading
|$168
|Harrisburg
|$150
|York
|$151
|Lancaster
|$147
|Erie
|$159
|Scranton
|$146
|Bethlehem
|$152
|Wilkes Barre
|$143
|Easton
|$156
Pennsylvania Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Pennsylvania is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Pennsylvania will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Pennsylvania.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Pennsylvania DMV Information
The Commonwealth’s Department of Transportation is ever at your service to get you your driver’s license (or renew it), process your vehicle registration, show you your driving record, and change your address. Much of these services are available online, and 26 locations span the Keystone State.
Public Transportation in Pennsylvania
Despite being a very large state, Pennsylvania has robust transit options between cities and counties. Amtrak connects Harrisburg and New York via Philadelphia, and another train runs from Philly to Pittsburgh. Pennsylvanians with disabilities have access to personal transportation in 66 counties, and buses run on 13 intercity routes.
Pennsylvania New Car Insurance Grace Period
What is a new car insurance grace period in Pennsylvania?
Most insurance companies give their policyholders a grace period between when they purchase a new car and when they officially insure their car. This period varies in length by state and by provider. Drivers typically have between 7 and 30 days to insure their new car with an insurance policy. Pennsylvania state law penalizes drivers with a lapse in car insurance coverage.
Even though most drivers with existing insurance coverage have a short grace period, drivers should make sure insuring their new car is a top priority. Because grace periods vary by provider, policyholders need to check in with their insurance agent or on the website of their provider to ensure they do not miss the grace period for insuring their vehicle without issue.
What happens if you have a traffic incident or accident during the grace period?
For starters, uninsured drivers in Pennsylvania should not be driving at all. Uninsured drivers and policyholders who let their policies lapse could face any liability and property damage in the event of an accident, potential license suspension, and a $300 fine for driving without insurance. These drivers will risk consequences for other driving offenses also.
Policyholders with existing coverage typically do have a grace period of a few weeks before having to add their new vehicle onto their coverage. If a driver in this situation were to get into a car accident or commit a traffic offense, the existing coverage in their name would likely apply to the new car—as long as the driver is within their insurance company’s set grace period.
Is a grace period a good time to reevaluate your insurance coverage?
Yes, it is always a good idea to continuously consider whether or not your existing coverage still meets your insurance needs. Before insuring a new vehicle or renewing an existing insurance policy, one should shop around for the best rates and available policies. Insurify’s quote-comparison tool comes in handy, allowing users to easily compare affordable rates.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Pennsylvania
The best car insurance companies take many factors into account when setting your auto insurance rates. Whether you need minimum liability on a beater or high coverage limits on leased SUV that needs a full-coverage auto insurance policy, every auto insurance policy is different—and car insurance companies know this.
That’s why cheap car insurance is a matter of finding the right discounts for your specific circumstances. So let Insurify get you a list of car insurance quotes from across the industry. They’ll be personalized to you, available in minutes, and totally free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Auto insurance coverage is mandatory in Pennsylvania. Bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and medical benefits coverage are all part of the state minimum requirements. Pennsylvania drivers also choose full tort and limited tort, which determines how much they can sue people for damages. Full tort gives you the right to sue if you are injured in a car accident while limited tort restricts your right to sue in the case of a car accident. Underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage is optional.
There is always a car insurance company that is ready to offer cheap car insurance to you based on your driving record, coverage limits, deductible, and location. The key is to shop around and compare car insurance quotes from as many insurance providers as you can until you find the right match.
Pennsylvania car insurance costs about $200 per month—that’s only a bit cheaper than the national average, and outside Philadelphia, affordable rates are even easier to find.
A DUI or at-fault accident on your driving record, living in Philadelphia, and having high coverage needs can drive up your car insurance premiums.
Pennsylvania’s version of personal injury protection is called first-party medical benefits coverage. This coverage pays your medical expenses regardless of fault in the car accident and is part of the minimum requirements for all drivers.
Insurify Insights
How Pennsylvania Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Pennsylvania below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Pennsylvania drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Pennsylvania
#45
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#34
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#31
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#39
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Pennsylvania is the #23 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #23
- Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with an accident: 8.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Pennsylvania is the #31 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #31
- Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Pennsylvania is the #29 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #29
- Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Pennsylvania is the #28 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #28
- Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a rude driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Pennsylvania is the #45 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #45
- Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a speeding ticket: 6.3%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Pennsylvania is the #25 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #25
- Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022