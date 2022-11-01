Cheap Car Insurance in Pennsylvania (2022)

Pennsylvania Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Pennsylvania drivers are offered variable auto insurance rates depending on their driving records. Unsurprisingly, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and speeding tickets will earn you higher insurance premiums, while a clean driving record gets the cheapest car insurance. But you’ll see that no matter your driving history, you can find the right insurance company for you.

High-Risk Car Insurance Pennsylvania

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Pennsylvania

A good driver has no at-fault accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other such violations for a period of three to five years. Having a clean driving record will help you find cheap car insurance more easily, but it’s not the only way to lower your rates. These companies are offering the cheapest car insurance quotes to good drivers:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $122 Travelers $106 National General $136 State Auto $136 Liberty Mutual $159 Dairyland $168 Bristol West $170 Verti $170 SafeAuto $176 The General $258 Foremost GroupSelect℠ $81 Metromile $88 Safeco $139 Clearcover $141 Direct Auto $145 Acuity $155 Kemper Preferred $115 Plymouth Rock $134 Midvale Home & Auto $159

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Pennsylvania

Other than a car accident you caused, a DUI is one of the most damaging citations that can go on your driving record, and having one will raise your car insurance premiums. In this table, you can browse the car insurance companies that offer the lowest car insurance quotes to Pennsylvania drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $98 Liberty Mutual $120 Progressive $132 National General $139 Dairyland $157 Bristol West $164 Direct Auto $168 Midvale Home & Auto $193 SafeAuto $225 The General $243 Kemper Preferred $56 Clearcover $86 Verti $125 Safeco $142 Plymouth Rock $158

SR-22 Insurance in Pennsylvania

If a particularly bad incident causes you to lose your driver’s license, some states require an SR-22 certificate notifying the state that you have special high-risk liability coverage. But not the Keystone State. Even though you don’t have to worry about an SR-22 certificate, you can count on these car insurance companies for affordable car insurance if you are a high-risk driver.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Pennsylvania

If your driving record has an at-fault accident on it, that’s a red flag for Pennsylvania auto insurance companies setting your insurance premiums. Finding affordable car insurance rates with an at-fault accident only takes a bit more effort. Here are some companies to start:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $121 Progressive $122 National General $190 Liberty Mutual $196 Bristol West $217 Dairyland $227 State Auto $239 Midvale Home & Auto $232 SafeAuto $259 The General $293 Clearcover $133 Kemper Preferred $136 Plymouth Rock $144 Verti $180 Safeco $189 Acuity $209 Foremost GroupSelect℠ $220 Direct Auto $220 Metromile $108

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Pennsylvania

Getting pulled over stinks, and paying a fine on a speeding ticket stinks more. But the most horrible of all is when your car insurance rates go up after the fact. But not every car insurance company treats speeding tickets with the same degree of severity. You can start with these, which tend to be forgiving:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $137 Progressive $153 National General $167 Liberty Mutual $186 State Auto $200 Bristol West $207 Dairyland $202 Verti $171 Safeco $173 Direct Auto $198 Acuity $202 Midvale Home & Auto $218 SafeAuto $244 The General $293 Foremost GroupSelect℠ $59 Metromile $111 Clearcover $138 Kemper Preferred $147

