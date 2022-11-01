4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Pennsylvania (2022)

Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Pennsylvania are Progressive, State Auto, and Liberty Mutual.

Updated November 1, 2022

Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Pennsylvania are Progressive, State Auto, and Liberty Mutual.

Car Insurance in Pennsylvania

Whether you’re in the Alleghenies, the Steel City, or Philadelphia, life is good in the Keystone State. And it’s even better with cheap car insurance. Compared to the national average, Pennsylvania auto insurance is just about average: $200 per month. But if you want really cheap auto insurance, you can’t rely on brotherly love. The key is comparison-shopping.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $200/mo.

  • Foremost GroupSelect℠ is the cheapest provider in Pennsylvania, with average rates of $92/mo.

  • The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Pennsylvania

How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania?

The average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $200 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

These auto insurance companies are selling the cheapest car insurance in Pennsylvania. Take a peek to see where you might be able to find great auto insurance rates. Of course, this is just a starting point. You’ll have to get quotes to know where you can get the lowest insurance premiums for your driving record, coverage limits, location, and other specifics to you.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$112
Progressive$126
National General$144
State Auto$159
Liberty Mutual$166
Bristol West$181
Dairyland$181
Kemper Preferred$122
Plymouth Rock$140
Clearcover$141
Safeco$153
Direct Auto$162
Acuity$167
Verti$173
Midvale Home & Auto$176
SafeAuto$198
The General$267
Foremost GroupSelect℠$92
Metromile$93
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Pennsylvania

Minimum coverage is the cheapest auto insurance. But bodily injury and property damage liability coverage only pay for damage to another person and their car—you’re responsible for your property damage if the car accident is your fault. Still, liability coverage makes for affordable car insurance if you’re comfortable with the risk. These companies have the best rates:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$62
State Auto$67
Dairyland$91
SafeAuto$91
Progressive$96
National General$96
Liberty Mutual$116
Bristol West$129
Verti$135
The General$188
Kemper Preferred$60
Metromile$60
Foremost GroupSelect℠$64
Acuity$70
Safeco$86
Clearcover$104
Plymouth Rock$105
Midvale Home & Auto$116
Direct Auto$128
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Pennsylvania

Full-coverage car insurance enhances your liability coverage with collision coverage, which protects your car no matter what you hit, and comprehensive coverage for vandalism, theft, and “acts of God” like hail, lightning, and errant baseballs. Deductibles are usually $500. These insurance companies have the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in PA:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$124
Kemper Preferred$132
Progressive$145
National General$172
State Auto$188
Liberty Mutual$193
Bristol West$211
Dairyland$242
SafeAuto$236
The General$319
Foremost GroupSelect℠$104
Metromile$109
Plymouth Rock$161
Clearcover$161
Safeco$173
Acuity$173
Direct Auto$182
Verti$185
Midvale Home & Auto$194
Best Car Insurance in Pennsylvania

A cheap auto insurance policy from a bad insurance company isn’t worth the savings. So when you’re buying car insurance, make sure you’re working with a quality insurance provider. To make this easier, Insurify made a rating system called an Insurify Composite Score. The table below shows companies with their ICS and monthly average rates:

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$141
Safeco86$153
Liberty Mutual82$166
Travelers80$112
State Auto76$159
National General58$144
Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Pennsylvania Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Pennsylvania drivers are offered variable auto insurance rates depending on their driving records. Unsurprisingly, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and speeding tickets will earn you higher insurance premiums, while a clean driving record gets the cheapest car insurance. But you’ll see that no matter your driving history, you can find the right insurance company for you.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Pennsylvania

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Pennsylvania

A good driver has no at-fault accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other such violations for a period of three to five years. Having a clean driving record will help you find cheap car insurance more easily, but it’s not the only way to lower your rates. These companies are offering the cheapest car insurance quotes to good drivers:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$122
Travelers$106
National General$136
State Auto$136
Liberty Mutual$159
Dairyland$168
Bristol West$170
Verti$170
SafeAuto$176
The General$258
Foremost GroupSelect℠$81
Metromile$88
Safeco$139
Clearcover$141
Direct Auto$145
Acuity$155
Kemper Preferred$115
Plymouth Rock$134
Midvale Home & Auto$159
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Pennsylvania

Other than a car accident you caused, a DUI is one of the most damaging citations that can go on your driving record, and having one will raise your car insurance premiums. In this table, you can browse the car insurance companies that offer the lowest car insurance quotes to Pennsylvania drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$98
Liberty Mutual$120
Progressive$132
National General$139
Dairyland$157
Bristol West$164
Direct Auto$168
Midvale Home & Auto$193
SafeAuto$225
The General$243
Kemper Preferred$56
Clearcover$86
Verti$125
Safeco$142
Plymouth Rock$158
SR-22 Insurance in Pennsylvania

If a particularly bad incident causes you to lose your driver’s license, some states require an SR-22 certificate notifying the state that you have special high-risk liability coverage. But not the Keystone State. Even though you don’t have to worry about an SR-22 certificate, you can count on these car insurance companies for affordable car insurance if you are a high-risk driver.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Pennsylvania

If your driving record has an at-fault accident on it, that’s a red flag for Pennsylvania auto insurance companies setting your insurance premiums. Finding affordable car insurance rates with an at-fault accident only takes a bit more effort. Here are some companies to start:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$121
Progressive$122
National General$190
Liberty Mutual$196
Bristol West$217
Dairyland$227
State Auto$239
Midvale Home & Auto$232
SafeAuto$259
The General$293
Clearcover$133
Kemper Preferred$136
Plymouth Rock$144
Verti$180
Safeco$189
Acuity$209
Foremost GroupSelect℠$220
Direct Auto$220
Metromile$108
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Pennsylvania

Getting pulled over stinks, and paying a fine on a speeding ticket stinks more. But the most horrible of all is when your car insurance rates go up after the fact. But not every car insurance company treats speeding tickets with the same degree of severity. You can start with these, which tend to be forgiving:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$137
Progressive$153
National General$167
Liberty Mutual$186
State Auto$200
Bristol West$207
Dairyland$202
Verti$171
Safeco$173
Direct Auto$198
Acuity$202
Midvale Home & Auto$218
SafeAuto$244
The General$293
Foremost GroupSelect℠$59
Metromile$111
Clearcover$138
Kemper Preferred$147
Pennsylvania Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Sometimes, your credit score can make a huge difference in your auto insurance premiums. In Pennsylvania, the stakes aren’t so high. Poor credit will up your rates by nearly $100, and good credit always helps, but compared to some other states, the losses and rewards based on your credit score are modest.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$161
Good$172
Average$200
Poor$249
Pennsylvania Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Liability car insurance is priced based on how liable a Pennsylvania driver is to cause an accident, and with young drivers, and especially teen drivers, that likelihood is significant! The average rate of $320 per month for young drivers comes out to an annual premium of nearly $4,000. But older drivers benefit from very affordable rates.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$320
Under 25$264
20s$213
30s$160
40s$164
50s$150
60s$133
70s$138
80+$131
Car Insurance Rates in Pennsylvania Cities

Even though average rates in Pennsylvania are only slightly below the national average, Philadelphia’s high car insurance rates play a big role. Insurance premiums are much higher there than in any other city in the Keystone State, and that means anywhere else, even in Pittsburgh, affordable car insurance will be easier to come by.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Philadelphia$263
Pittsburgh$168
Allentown$174
Reading$168
Harrisburg$150
York$151
Lancaster$147
Erie$159
Scranton$146
Bethlehem$152
Wilkes Barre$143
Easton$156
Pennsylvania Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Pennsylvania is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Pennsylvania will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Pennsylvania.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits

Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Pennsylvania DMV Information

The Commonwealth’s Department of Transportation is ever at your service to get you your driver’s license (or renew it), process your vehicle registration, show you your driving record, and change your address. Much of these services are available online, and 26 locations span the Keystone State.

Public Transportation in Pennsylvania

Despite being a very large state, Pennsylvania has robust transit options between cities and counties. Amtrak connects Harrisburg and New York via Philadelphia, and another train runs from Philly to Pittsburgh. Pennsylvanians with disabilities have access to personal transportation in 66 counties, and buses run on 13 intercity routes.

Pennsylvania New Car Insurance Grace Period

What is a new car insurance grace period in Pennsylvania?

Most insurance companies give their policyholders a grace period between when they purchase a new car and when they officially insure their car. This period varies in length by state and by provider. Drivers typically have between 7 and 30 days to insure their new car with an insurance policy. Pennsylvania state law penalizes drivers with a lapse in car insurance coverage.

Even though most drivers with existing insurance coverage have a short grace period, drivers should make sure insuring their new car is a top priority. Because grace periods vary by provider, policyholders need to check in with their insurance agent or on the website of their provider to ensure they do not miss the grace period for insuring their vehicle without issue.

What happens if you have a traffic incident or accident during the grace period?

For starters, uninsured drivers in Pennsylvania should not be driving at all. Uninsured drivers and policyholders who let their policies lapse could face any liability and property damage in the event of an accident, potential license suspension, and a $300 fine for driving without insurance. These drivers will risk consequences for other driving offenses also.

Policyholders with existing coverage typically do have a grace period of a few weeks before having to add their new vehicle onto their coverage. If a driver in this situation were to get into a car accident or commit a traffic offense, the existing coverage in their name would likely apply to the new car—as long as the driver is within their insurance company’s set grace period.

Is a grace period a good time to reevaluate your insurance coverage?

Yes, it is always a good idea to continuously consider whether or not your existing coverage still meets your insurance needs. Before insuring a new vehicle or renewing an existing insurance policy, one should shop around for the best rates and available policies. Insurify’s quote-comparison tool comes in handy, allowing users to easily compare affordable rates.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Pennsylvania

The best car insurance companies take many factors into account when setting your auto insurance rates. Whether you need minimum liability on a beater or high coverage limits on leased SUV that needs a full-coverage auto insurance policy, every auto insurance policy is different—and car insurance companies know this.

That’s why cheap car insurance is a matter of finding the right discounts for your specific circumstances. So let Insurify get you a list of car insurance quotes from across the industry. They’ll be personalized to you, available in minutes, and totally free.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Auto insurance coverage is mandatory in Pennsylvania. Bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and medical benefits coverage are all part of the state minimum requirements. Pennsylvania drivers also choose full tort and limited tort, which determines how much they can sue people for damages. Full tort gives you the right to sue if you are injured in a car accident while limited tort restricts your right to sue in the case of a car accident. Underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage is optional.

  • There is always a car insurance company that is ready to offer cheap car insurance to you based on your driving record, coverage limits, deductible, and location. The key is to shop around and compare car insurance quotes from as many insurance providers as you can until you find the right match.

  • Pennsylvania car insurance costs about $200 per month—that’s only a bit cheaper than the national average, and outside Philadelphia, affordable rates are even easier to find.

  • A DUI or at-fault accident on your driving record, living in Philadelphia, and having high coverage needs can drive up your car insurance premiums.

  • Pennsylvania’s version of personal injury protection is called first-party medical benefits coverage. This coverage pays your medical expenses regardless of fault in the car accident and is part of the minimum requirements for all drivers.

How Pennsylvania Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Pennsylvania below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Pennsylvania drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Pennsylvania

#45

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#34

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#31

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#39

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Pennsylvania is the #23 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #23
    • Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with an accident: 8.7%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Pennsylvania is the #31 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #31
    • Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a DUI: 1.2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Pennsylvania is the #29 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #29
    • Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Pennsylvania is the #28 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #28
    • Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a rude driving violation: 1.4%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Pennsylvania is the #45 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #45
    • Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a speeding ticket: 6.3%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Pennsylvania is the #25 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #25
    • Percent of drivers in Pennsylvania with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

