Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
On average, Pennsylvania car insurance costs $177 per month and $2,124 per year.
Pennsylvania drivers with excellent credit spend $19 less than drivers with poor credit.
Young drivers under the age of 25 pay the highest average rates for auto insurance.
Average car insurance premiums in Pennsylvania are currently $177 per month and $2,124 per year, which is lower than the national average of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. On a driver-by-driver basis, individual auto insurance rates fluctuate depending on driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, vehicle type, coverage level, and insurance provider.
How much does car insurance cost in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania drivers spend on average $177 monthly and $2,124 yearly for their chosen auto insurance policy. Annual premiums fluctuate for policyholders depending on a number of factors, including driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, set deductible, coverage level, city of residence, and more. Average premiums also depend on each insurance provider.
Best Pennsylvania Auto Insurance Rates
No one-size-fits-all car insurance policy exists, which is why we identified the average monthly premiums from the best car insurance companies available in Pennsylvania. Comparing quotes from numerous auto insurance companies will help ensure that you find the best rates for coverage that matches your individualized auto insurance needs.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|Travelers
|$115
|Nationwide
|$122
|National General
|$144
|State Auto
|$164
|Progressive
|$165
|Liberty Mutual
|$169
|Dairyland
|$179
|Bristol West
|$194
|CSAA
|$356
|Metromile
|$93
|Mile Auto
|$107
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$117
|Kemper Preferred
|$121
|Clearcover
|$139
|Grange
|$143
|Plymouth Rock
|$148
|Safeco
|$155
|Direct Auto
|$166
|Verti
|$173
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$176
|Acuity
|$193
|SafeAuto
|$194
|The General
|$245
How are insurance rates calculated in Pennsylvania?
Auto insurance providers in Pennsylvania consider a number of factors and personal driver information when calculating insurance rates. Relevant factors include driving history, credit history, marital status, gender, age, vehicle type, coverage level, and more. Pennsylvania is a large state, so auto rates will vary on a city-by-city basis depending on area-specific influences.
Pennsylvania Car Insurance Rates by City
Pennsylvania’s state average auto insurance rate is $177 per month, but individual rates fluctuate depending on the driver’s city of residence. Cost variations by city occur due to area-specific factors, like crime rates, road infrastructure, population, weather, and climate. Find the average monthly premiums for the state’s most populated cities in the chart below.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Abington
|$190
|Allentown
|$178
|Altoona
|$143
|Bensalem
|$203
|Bethlehem
|$162
|Bristol
|$177
|Erie
|$161
|Harrisburg
|$152
|Haverford
|$210
|Lancaster
|$151
|Middletown
|$143
|Millcreek Township
|$121
|Philadelphia
|$274
|Pittsburgh
|$172
|Reading
|$171
|Scranton
|$146
|State College
|$136
|Upper Darby
|$255
|Wilkes-Barre
|$150
|York
|$152
What is the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania by credit tier?
Like in most states, Pennsylvania law allows insurance providers to factor in policyholder credit scores when determining auto insurance rates. It’s common for auto insurers to view drivers with poor and average credit as higher-risk policyholders. Pennsylvania drivers with poor and average credit currently pay $19 more monthly on average than those with excellent credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$184
|Average Credit
|$184
|Good Credit
|$182
|Excellent Credit
|$165
What is the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania by driver age?
Teen drivers with brand-new driver’s licenses and policyholders under the age of 25 consistently pay the most for car insurance coverage due to their high-risk status as relatively inexperienced drivers. Pennsylvania drivers earn lower rates as they age through their 60s, with average rates only slightly increasing for policyholders in their 70s, 80s, and beyond.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in Pennsylvania by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$264
|20s
|$213
|30s
|$160
|40s
|$163
|50s
|$149
|60s
|$133
|70s
|$138
|80s and older
|$135
What is the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania by driver gender?
According to national statistics, women in the United States are more likely to be safe drivers than men, especially men under the age of 30. Men, on the other hand, are more likely to purchase larger or more expensive cars than women. These factors result in women paying slightly lower rates than men. In Pennsylvania, men pay $4 more per month on average.
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in Pennsylvania
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in Pennsylvania
|$179
|$183
What is the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania by marital status?
Married couples in Pennsylvania spend $21 less per month on average for auto insurance than single individuals. These cost variations likely have to do with auto insurers perceiving married couples as more reliable and financially secure than single individuals. Despite this, individual rates largely depend on driving history, chosen coverage, and more.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in Pennsylvania
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Pennsylvania
|$186
|$165
What is the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania for high-risk drivers?
Good drivers with clean driving records consistently earn the lowest rates on auto insurance. Auto insurers charge the highest rates for policyholders with a recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket. High-risk drivers with recorded accidents or other incidents are seen as more likely to cost their insurance provider additional money, but rates vary by driver and auto insurer.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in Pennsylvania
|Clean Record
|$165
|DUI
|$186
|At-Fault Accident
|$211
|Speeding Ticket
|$210
Pennsylvania Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
Adhering to state minimum coverage limits for bodily injury liability and property damage liability prevents drivers from being uninsured motorists and provides the cheapest coverage option in state. More robust policies like comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance cost more per month but provide much more protection for the driver.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in Pennsylvania
|Liability Only
|$125
|Comprehensive
|$148
|Collision
|$189
|Full Coverage
|$212
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a choice no-fault state, meaning each parties’ own insurance provider will pay for medical expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident. But drivers can opt out of this system.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for medical benefits
Medical benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical expenses they incur in the event of an accident, regardless of fault. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, auto insurance rates vary depending on the policyholder’s city or county of residence. Premiums fluctuate based on a number of area-specific factors that influence risk levels, including crime rates, population, weather, infrastructure, and climate. Cities in Pennsylvania with average rates on the costlier side include Philadelphia, Bensalem, and Upper Darby.
On average, Pennsylvania drivers spend $177 per month and $2,124 per year on auto insurance. Individual rates vary on a driver-by-driver basis, depending on driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, and vehicle type. Depending on the insurance provider, rates are also influenced by chosen coverage levels, set deductibles, and discount eligibility.
Average insurance rates in Pennsylvania are $177 monthly ($2,124 yearly), which is lower than the national average of $233 monthly ($2,796 yearly). Individual rates vary by chosen auto insurer, coverage policy, driver history, renters or home bundling decisions, and more. The cheapest option is to purchase state minimum liability coverage.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022