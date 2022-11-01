Average car insurance premiums in Pennsylvania are currently $177 per month and $2,124 per year, which is lower than the national average of $233 per month and $2,796 per year. On a driver-by-driver basis, individual auto insurance rates fluctuate depending on driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, vehicle type, coverage level, and insurance provider.

Finding an affordable insurance policy that adequately meets your coverage needs does not need to be a stressful endeavor. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare car insurance quotes from top auto insurance companies available in Pennsylvania. Give it a try today from the comfort of home to learn how much you can save.