Updated November 1, 2022
“Christmas City USA” is a town that boasts both old and new. With a diverse cultural and arts scene and historical significance that goes back to the 1700s, the city gives residents a lot to be happy about.
Though there’s much to celebrate in Bethlehem, drivers there are just like anyone else—finding their way through traffic to jobs, appointments, shopping, and family fun. With a population of 76,000, accidents occur even on Bethlehem’s best days. Making sure you have a solid insurance plan in place can protect you and your family while driving in Bethlehem.
Car Insurance in Bethlehem, PA
The average cost of Pennsylvania car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Bethlehem, PA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bethlehem is $143 per month, or $1716 annually.
Car insurance in Bethlehem is $7 less than the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bethlehem on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bethlehem, PA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Bethlehem
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$72 /mo
|State Farm
|$78 /mo
|Allstate
|$105 /mo
|GEICO
|$137 /mo
|Travelers
|$140 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Bethlehem, PA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Bethlehem. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$158 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$146 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$96 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Pennsylvania Cities
|Philadelphia
|$246/mo
|Pittsburgh
|$144/mo
|Allentown
|$153/mo
|Erie
|$137/mo
|Bethlehem
|$131/mo
|Pennsylvania
|$162/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Bethlehem Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Hardworking teenagers should be able to squeak out a $276 car insurance payment and still have time for school, sports, and extracurriculars. In the Keystone State, premium prices go down as experience on the road increases. That’s why young adults in their 20s snag a $90 break compared to what teen drivers shell out. From there, everyone gets a deal that skates below the state average of $200 per month. Those in their 60s lock in the best rate, with a premium that’s less than half of what the youngest drivers pay.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$277
|20s
|$185
|30s
|$148
|40s
|$163
|50s
|$148
|60s
|$127
|70s
|$143
|80s
|$139
Bethlehem Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Bethlehem residents expect safe driving to bring multiple benefits. They get the peace of mind that results from defensive driving, and insurance companies award the most cautious motorists with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. But all the price cuts can go away with a sleepy morning and a resulting speeding ticket. Even worse, a failure-to-stop violation pumps the price up by over $100 per month, or $1,200 per year. The good news is that after three years of careful driving, tickets and accidents stop affecting car insurance rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$164
|Speeding Ticket
|$181
|At-Fault Accident
|$167
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$272
Bethlehem Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many Pennsylvanians have a tough time figuring out how their credit affects their driving. But state law allows insurance companies to look at credit when deciding rates. Usually, those with better credit pay less. Why would people with average credit pay less than those with good credit? Drivers with better credit can finance costlier cars and opt for more coverage to protect their assets. That said, moving from poor to excellent credit will save over $45 per month, or $540 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$134
|Good
|$169
|Average
|$165
|Poor
|$183
Find local Bethlehem agents
Bill Flinn Agency2754 South Park Road,
Bethel Park, PA 15102
James Stevenson Insurance Group Llc2884 Industrial Blvd \#9,
Bethel Park, PA 15102-5001
Driscoll Insurance & Financial Services Inc2738 S Park Rd,
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3806
Robertson Insurance Group925 W Broad St \#200,
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Lehigh Agency Insurance1737 Schoenersville Rd,
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Horwath Insurance Agency24 E Broad St,
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Lehigh Agency Insurance1737 Schoenersville Rd,
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Lehigh Valley Insurance Brokers LLC701 W Broad St \#104,
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Robertson Insurance Group925 W Broad St \#200,
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Saucon Mutual Insurance Co74 W Broad St,
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Bethlehem, PA DMV Information
Have something on your DMV to-do list? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDot) suggests doing your DMV business through their online portal. Visiting in person is still allowed, but it means you’ll need to find a driver’s license center or online messenger service that can help you with your vehicle and licensing needs. Online messengers (OLMs) are private businesses contracted to provide driver licensing and vehicle registration services for customers on behalf of PennDOT. While there are five driver’s license centers within 25 miles of Bethlehem, in locations like Allentown, Easton, and Dublin, there are 25 OLMs within the same distance.
Public Transportation in Bethlehem, PA
Though there are thousands of registered vehicles in Bethlehem, visitors to the city or those without a ride can access public transportation here. LANta (Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority) is the name of the area public transportation system here. It offers a fixed-route network of 26 bus routes throughout Lehigh Valley, including Saturday service. LANtaVan is the name of the county’s door-to-door paratransit service. An app allows riders to store their bus pass on their phone for convenience. Special fares are available for seniors 65+ and those with disabilities. Would you rather get a ride when and where you want it? Traditional taxis operate in this town, as do on-demand rideshare services Blacklane, Uber, and Lyft.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem has a lot of charm year-round, but when it comes to the city at Christmastime, it can’t be beaten. Many vendors work months in advance to make sure that the city lives up to its hype. Wondering if the car insurance you just bought can meet your expectations? You don’t have to. Insurify can give you the best coverage and rates personalized to you in minutes.
Taking ownership of your auto insurance choices is easy to do with Insurify. Use Insurify to sort through hundreds of national and regional insurance plans to find your best fit today.
FAQs - Bethlehem, PA Car Insurance
Drunk driving anywhere in the United States can mean a slew of consequences not limited to charges, fines, and even jail time. But if you are convicted of drunk driving in Pennsylvania, it’s entirely possible for your car insurance provider to cancel your policy. How can this happen? In this state, if your blood alcohol content (BAC) is high enough, your license can be suspended. License suspension is a valid reason for your insurer to cancel your policy in Pennsylvania. If your provider cancels your insurance, your only choice may be to find another insurance provider that insures high-risk drivers.
If you don’t pay your auto insurance premium on time, your insurance company can cancel your coverage. If this happens and you are without insurance, you experience what is known as a lapse in coverage. Pennsylvania law requires car insurance companies to notify PennDOT if they cancel your insurance. After 31 days, if you haven’t taken care of getting new car insurance and communicating that to PennDOT, your vehicle registration privileges are suspended for three months, and you will be faced with fees to reinstate them.
If your daughter is a full-time student and uses your address as her primary address, you can keep her on your policy. Keeping children on your policy ensures that they are covered when they borrow the car while at home. If they take a car to college, it’s important to keep them on your policy as well—and it’s cheaper. You still want to inform your insurance provider if they take the car to school, as the “garaging” address can sometimes affect rates.
Insurify Insights
How Bethlehem Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Bethlehem drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Pennsylvania in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Bethlehem
#66
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Pennsylvania
#71
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Pennsylvania
#17
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Pennsylvania
#36
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Pennsylvania
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Bethlehem drivers rank 57 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Bethlehem with an accident: 8.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Bethlehem drivers rank 17 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Bethlehem with a DUI: 2.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Bethlehem drivers rank 37 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Bethlehem with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Bethlehem drivers rank 48 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Bethlehem with a reckless driving violation: 1.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Pennsylvania, Bethlehem drivers rank 66 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #66
- Percent of drivers in Bethlehem with a speeding ticket: 5.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Bethlehem drivers rank 25 in clean driving records across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Bethlehem with clean record: 80.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Bethlehem drivers rank 48 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Bethlehem with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.56%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
