Best Car Insurance in Pennsylvania (2025)

Shopping for a car insurance company can be tough. You have many factors to consider, like your coverage needs and budget. Choosing the right car insurance starts with knowing your priorities. That’s why Insurify compared 50 insurers to find the best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania for various drivers.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the best car insurance in Pennsylvania.
Best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania
With so many car insurance companies to choose from, finding a policy can feel overwhelming. The best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania include State Farm, Erie, Auto-Owners, USAA, and Allstate. Here’s why Insurify picked these insurers for Pennsylvania drivers.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$110/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,576 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,273)
Teresa
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.
Eugene
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Inconsistent Pricing but Good Claim Handling
They can't maintain consistent pricing. However, they handle claims well.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
851
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm will appeal to most drivers in Pennsylvania due to its affordable pricing and long-standing reputation. Families with young drivers can also find several discounts to lower their costs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
$59/mo
Full Coverage
$127/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 262 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Erie Insurance
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and quick claim handling but are dissatisfied with the unexpected and unexplained rate increases. Some also found the policy details hard to understand.
Best For
High customer satisfaction
Competitive rates
Optional coverages
Best For
Reviews (138)
Robert
February 20, 2025
Verified Review
Great Company
This is a stable company that is very good at handling claims and problems. They reduce deductibility with age.
Rajesh
February 7, 2025
Verified Review
Erie Review
Good service and competitive prices.
Dylan
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
867
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.49
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
If you’re on a budget, consider Erie for cheap car insurance. Drivers with moving violations also enjoy affordable premiums and coverages that keep insurance rates low after an accident.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Multiple coverages available
High J.D. Power ratings for claims and customer satisfaction
Cons
Available in only 12 states and Washington, D.C.
No discount with telematics program
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Progressive: Best for drivers with moving violations
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
$80/mo
Full Coverage
$168/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Best For
Reviews (6,073)
Alvina
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Progressive is too expensive for a widow on social security
They increased my monthly payment to almost double, plus charged me twice in the same month. This caused overcharge bank fees, which added an extra $30 to my already strained budget.
Donna
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Average
It was good, but as time progressed, my insurance rates slowly increased.
Barry
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Little Cooperation Online
I received few answers to my questions. I was given limited options to reduce my premiums. Having a policy increase of over 20 percent in one year, with no claims in over 25 years, I could not justify this.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
On average, Pennsylvania drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs pay more for car insurance. But they may be able to save with Progressive. The company offers a comprehensive accident forgiveness program to keep your rates low after multiple claims.
Pros
Affordable rates
Many discounts available
Customizable policy options
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the mid-Atlantic region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
$104/mo
Full Coverage
$217/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,696 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Reviews (975)
Suzanne
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.
They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.
George
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Never a problem
Great
Isaiah
February 23, 2025
Verified Review
Challenging Coverage and High Policy Price During Deployment
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
881
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Military-affiliated members living in Pennsylvania trust USAA for its stellar reputation. Policyholders also enjoy its affordable pricing and unique benefits, like exclusive discount opportunities for travel and shopping. Aside from auto insurance, the company offers a suite of financial services, such as home and business insurance, banking, investing, and more.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Rideshare coverage available
Savings of up to 30% via its telematics program
Cons
Fewer discounts than competitors
Slightly more expensive than the state average
Available only to active-duty military members, veterans, and immediate family members
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
$90/mo
Full Coverage
$187/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 5,926 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Best For
Reviews (3,230)
Robert
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
Allstate Customer
Allstate is expensive.
Frances
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
With Allstate, you're not in 'Good Hands'
They were fine until they had issues with their billing system. They dropped my RV insurance and when I was rear-ended, they claimed it was my fault and compensated me inadequately. When I called to cancel my granddaughter's policy, they failed to do so, causing my policy to default despite making my payments. If they can't hire staff who can take notes accurately and perform their jobs correctly, they might need to consider hiring people who understand and speak English fluently.
Randall
February 24, 2025
Verified Review
High Rates for Seniors
My wife and I, both over 55, found All State's rates to be excessively high.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
832
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Low-mileage drivers in Pennsylvania, such as retirees, students, or work-from-home professionals, can save money on car insurance with Allstate Milewise. This program charges a base rate plus a per-mile fee, so you can avoid costly fixed premiums from traditional insurers.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Great for low-mileage drivers
No additional charge for trips more than 250 miles
Cons
Tracks your driving data
Potentially costly for long-distance drivers
Low ratings from the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Pennsylvania to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Pennsylvania
Finding the right car insurance can feel overwhelming with so many options in the market. Here are a few tips to help you narrow it down.[1]
Evaluate your coverage needs
Your coverage needs will vary based on your risks, vehicle type, minimum-coverage requirements, and other factors. Most drivers benefit from full-coverage insurance — especially if you’ve leased or financed your car. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, so you’ll need to carry personal injury protection and liability insurance.
Read customer reviews
Review sites like the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot offer an understanding of how customers feel about the company. Take note of any common issues — such as customer service, claims handling, and billing — so you can take measures to avoid future problems with your policy.
Review company ratings
Third-party rating agencies gather and analyze data to evaluate a company’s performance in a certain area. AM Best assesses a company’s financial strength, and J.D. Power looks at claims and customer satisfaction. The NAIC complaint index also measures the volume of complaints for a company’s size. High industry ratings are a good indicator of the service quality of an insurer.
Seek discounts
Insurance discounts can help you save money on coverage, especially if you have expensive premiums. Ask about common savings, including good student, safe driver, bundling, and anti-theft discounts.
Compare quotes
Gather quotes from at least three companies, and choose one with the coverage you need at the most affordable price. Prices change frequently, so it’s a good idea to compare quotes before the end of your policy’s term. This ensures you still have the most competitive rates.
Average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $134, compared to the national average cost of $152.
Drivers in the Keystone State saw some of the highest rate increases compared to other U.S. states in 2024.Insurify reports that this trend will likely continue in 2025.
Best car insurance in Pennsylvania FAQs
The best car insurance in Pennsylvania for you may be different from your neighbor’s. Check out the additional information below to help you make the most informed decision about your insurance policy.
How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania drivers pay $94 per month for liability insurance, on average. Full coverage is more expensive, at an average of $173 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania?
The best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania include State Farm, Erie, Auto-Owners, USAA, and Allstate. But the right one for you will depend on your unique coverage needs and financial situation.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Pennsylvania?
The required coverages in Pennsylvania include the following:[2][3]
$15,000 per person in bodily injury liability
$30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability
$5,000 per accident in property damage liability
The state also mandates drivers to carry $5,000 in auto insurance medical benefits. Drivers can purchase either personal injury protection or medical payments to fulfill this requirement.
