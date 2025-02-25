Home>Car Insurance>Pennsylvania

Best Car Insurance in Pennsylvania (2025)

The best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania include State Farm, Erie, and Auto-Owners.

Featured in

Updated

Shopping for a car insurance company can be tough. You have many factors to consider, like your coverage needs and budget. Choosing the right car insurance starts with knowing your priorities. That’s why Insurify compared 50 insurers to find the best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania for various drivers.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the best car insurance in Pennsylvania.

Best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania

With so many car insurance companies to choose from, finding a policy can feel overwhelming. The best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania include State Farm, Erie, Auto-Owners, USAA, and Allstate. Here’s why Insurify picked these insurers for Pennsylvania drivers.

State Farm: Best overall

User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$110/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,576 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (5,273)

Teresa

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.

Their safety discount app device claims I'm on my phone just because my purse fell. They penalized me, asserting I was on the phone. Also, they increased their rates significantly, even though I've never had a claim.

Eugene

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

Inconsistent Pricing but Good Claim Handling

They can't maintain consistent pricing. However, they handle claims well.

Frances

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

Fair

They show no loyalty to long-term customers.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
851
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm will appeal to most drivers in Pennsylvania due to its affordable pricing and long-standing reputation. Families with young drivers can also find several discounts to lower their costs.

Pros

  • Affordable premiums

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • High J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction

Cons

  • Accident forgiveness not available 

  • Doesn’t work with independent agents

  • Limited coverage options

Erie: Best for affordability

User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$127/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 262 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (138)

Robert

February 20, 2025

Verified Review

Great Company

This is a stable company that is very good at handling claims and problems. They reduce deductibility with age.

Rajesh

February 7, 2025

Verified Review

Erie Review

Good service and competitive prices.

Dylan

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.

The price of the insurance isn't bad, but they're horrible at communicating about a claim. They dragged their feet on my claim. I had to send numerous emails and make a few phone calls just to get my car paid off. It took 25 days when I was told it would take 10 to 15 days max.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
867
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.49
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

If you’re on a budget, consider Erie for cheap car insurance. Drivers with moving violations also enjoy affordable premiums and coverages that keep insurance rates low after an accident.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

  • Multiple coverages available

  • High J.D. Power ratings for claims and customer satisfaction

Cons

  • Available in only 12 states and Washington, D.C.

  • No discount with telematics program

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Progressive: Best for drivers with moving violations

JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$80/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$168/mo
Reviews (6,073)

Alvina

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

Progressive is too expensive for a widow on social security

They increased my monthly payment to almost double, plus charged me twice in the same month. This caused overcharge bank fees, which added an extra $30 to my already strained budget.

Donna

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

Average

It was good, but as time progressed, my insurance rates slowly increased.

Barry

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

Little Cooperation Online

I received few answers to my questions. I was given limited options to reduce my premiums. Having a policy increase of over 20 percent in one year, with no claims in over 25 years, I could not justify this.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

On average, Pennsylvania drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs pay more for car insurance. But they may be able to save with Progressive. The company offers a comprehensive accident forgiveness program to keep your rates low after multiple claims.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • Many discounts available

  • Customizable policy options

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the mid-Atlantic region

  • Not the cheapest option for every driver

  • Low Trustpilot ratings

USAA: Best for military members

User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$104/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$217/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,696 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (975)

Suzanne

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

Security is Important, but USAA is Unrealistic. It's OK Once You Finally Get to a Human.

They are supposed to be a lot cheaper than other insurances, but they are not.

George

February 23, 2025

Verified Review

Never a problem

Great

Isaiah

February 23, 2025

Verified Review

Challenging Coverage and High Policy Price During Deployment

The experience was not satisfactory.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
881
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Military-affiliated members living in Pennsylvania trust USAA for its stellar reputation. Policyholders also enjoy its affordable pricing and unique benefits, like exclusive discount opportunities for travel and shopping. Aside from auto insurance, the company offers a suite of financial services, such as home and business insurance, banking, investing, and more.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Rideshare coverage available

  • Savings of up to 30% via its telematics program

Cons

  • Fewer discounts than competitors

  • Slightly more expensive than the state average

  • Available only to active-duty military members, veterans, and immediate family members

Allstate: Best for low-mileage drivers

User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$187/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 5,926 verified guest reviews and ratings
Reviews (3,230)

Robert

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

Allstate Customer

Allstate is expensive.

Frances

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

With Allstate, you're not in 'Good Hands'

They were fine until they had issues with their billing system. They dropped my RV insurance and when I was rear-ended, they claimed it was my fault and compensated me inadequately. When I called to cancel my granddaughter's policy, they failed to do so, causing my policy to default despite making my payments. If they can't hire staff who can take notes accurately and perform their jobs correctly, they might need to consider hiring people who understand and speak English fluently.

Randall

February 24, 2025

Verified Review

High Rates for Seniors

My wife and I, both over 55, found All State's rates to be excessively high.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
832
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company

Low-mileage drivers in Pennsylvania, such as retirees, students, or work-from-home professionals, can save money on car insurance with Allstate Milewise. This program charges a base rate plus a per-mile fee, so you can avoid costly fixed premiums from traditional insurers.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

  • Great for low-mileage drivers

  • No additional charge for trips more than 250 miles

Cons

  • Tracks your driving data

  • Potentially costly for long-distance drivers

  • Low ratings from the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Pennsylvania to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Pennsylvania

Finding the right car insurance can feel overwhelming with so many options in the market. Here are a few tips to help you narrow it down.[1]

    Evaluate your coverage needs

    Your coverage needs will vary based on your risks, vehicle type, minimum-coverage requirements, and other factors. Most drivers benefit from full-coverage insurance — especially if you’ve leased or financed your car. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, so you’ll need to carry personal injury protection and liability insurance.

    Read customer reviews

    Review sites like the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot offer an understanding of how customers feel about the company. Take note of any common issues — such as customer service, claims handling, and billing — so you can take measures to avoid future problems with your policy.

    Review company ratings

    Third-party rating agencies gather and analyze data to evaluate a company’s performance in a certain area. AM Best assesses a company’s financial strength, and J.D. Power looks at claims and customer satisfaction. The NAIC complaint index also measures the volume of complaints for a company’s size. High industry ratings are a good indicator of the service quality of an insurer.

    Seek discounts

    Insurance discounts can help you save money on coverage, especially if you have expensive premiums. Ask about common savings, including good student, safe driver, bundling, and anti-theft discounts.

    Compare quotes

    Gather quotes from at least three companies, and choose one with the coverage you need at the most affordable price. Prices change frequently, so it’s a good idea to compare quotes before the end of your policy’s term. This ensures you still have the most competitive rates.

Average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania is $134, compared to the national average cost of $152. 

Drivers in the Keystone State saw some of the highest rate increases compared to other U.S. states in 2024. Insurify reports that this trend will likely continue in 2025.

Best car insurance in Pennsylvania FAQs

The best car insurance in Pennsylvania for you may be different from your neighbor’s. Check out the additional information below to help you make the most informed decision about your insurance policy.

  • How much is car insurance in Pennsylvania?

    Pennsylvania drivers pay $94 per month for liability insurance, on average. Full coverage is more expensive, at an average of $173 per month.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania?

    The best car insurance companies in Pennsylvania include State Farm, Erie, Auto-Owners, USAA, and Allstate. But the right one for you will depend on your unique coverage needs and financial situation.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Pennsylvania?

    The required coverages in Pennsylvania include the following:[2] [3]

    • $15,000 per person in bodily injury liability

    • $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability

    • $5,000 per accident in property damage liability

    The state also mandates drivers to carry $5,000 in auto insurance medical benefits. Drivers can purchase either personal injury protection or medical payments to fulfill this requirement.

Sources

  1. III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  2. Driver and Vehicle Services. "Insurance Overview."
  3. Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance."
