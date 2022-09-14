Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Scranton drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Foremost, Mile Auto, and State Farm. While Scranton’s average monthly car insurance rates are comparable to the Pennsylvania state averages, they’re significantly lower than national average car insurance rates.
In Scranton, full-coverage car insurance averages $166 per month, while liability only is $82. By comparison, the state averages are $182 and $89, respectively. The national average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $206, while liability policies average $103 per month.
The exact costs you’ll pay vary depending on your driving history, age, credit history, ZIP code, and other factors. Comparison shopping is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Scranton.
Quick Facts
In Scranton, Foremost is the cheapest liability insurance company, and Mile Auto is the cheapest full-coverage insurance company.
Pennsylvania had 115,938 accidents in 2022, with 1,179 fatalities, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data.
Insurance companies use your driving history, age, and credit score to determine your premiums.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Scranton
The auto insurance company that’s best for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. The following three insurance companies are the cheapest options for Scranton drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.4
$102
$56
Young drivers
Erie
4.4
$118
$65
Coverage options
Auto-Owners
4.0
$127
$70
High-value vehicles
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$94/mo
Scranton is home to several schools, including The University of Scranton, Marywood University, and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Young drivers at these colleges can likely benefit from State Farm’s competitive rates.
Teens who maintain good grades could save up to 25% on auto insurance, and the savings may last until they turn age 25. And if a student attends college and only uses their vehicle on holidays and breaks, they could earn a student away at school discount.
Pros
Numerous discounts available for teen drivers
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Can’t purchase a policy online
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$60/mo
Full Coverage
$108/mo
Erie Insurance offers Pennsylvania drivers plenty of coverage options to protect them in case of an accident. If your pet is injured in a car accident, Erie’s auto insurance coverage will pay for up to $500 of the treatment costs. And with personal item coverage, you can get reimbursement for up to $350 for any clothing, luggage, or other valuables in your car.
Erie also offers glass repair, which waives the deductible if you need windshield replacement or repair. Its roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and locksmith services will protect you in an emergency.
Pros
Best option for drivers after an accident
No. 1 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in the Mid-Atlantic region
Cons
Online claims not available
No usage-based insurance policies
Over the years, they have always gone over and above what I would have expected. They are fair and prompt in customer service issues. They have always tailored my policy to meet my needs at a very fair price.
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$64/mo
Full Coverage
$117/mo
Auto-Owners offers several types of coverage that protect your car’s value. Classic and vintage car owners can purchase classic car insurance, so in the event of a total loss, you’ll receive the agreed-upon value. Diminished value coverage will protect your investment in your vehicle, too.
Gap insurance will cover the difference between what you still owe on your car and what it’s currently worth. Additionally, if you’re involved in an accident with another driver insured with Auto-Owners, the company will waive your deductible.
Pros
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Classic car insurance available
Cons
Not available in every state
Fewer digital tools than other insurers
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
Getting low rates isn’t about finding the first deal that comes your way. In fact, you may have to do a little work and take some steps to get the best rates for auto coverage.
Here are some ways to get cheap car insurance rates in Scranton:[1]
Increase your deductible. Your deductible is the out-of-pocket expense you’ll pay before your insurance coverage kicks in. The higher your deductible, the less you’ll pay in monthly premiums.
Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offerdiscountsto give customers a way to save on car insurance. For example, you could receive a discount for taking a defensive driving course, having certain safety features in your car, and maintaining good grades.
Bundle your coverage. Most insurers offer discounts to customers who purchase multiple policies. You could save by bundling your auto insurance with life or homeowners insurance.
Shop around. The best way to save on auto insurance is by shopping around among different insurance companies. It’s a good idea tocompare quotesfrom at least three companies to see which one offers you the best terms.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Scranton: Foremost
Liability car insurance meets state minimum requirements and pays for damages to the other drivers’ vehicles and medical bills after an accident you cause. However, it won’t pay for repairs to your car or medical costs you incur.
Foremost is the cheapest option for liability-only insurance in Scranton, with rates as low as $43 per month. The table below shows other affordable liability car insurance companies in Scranton to consider.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Scranton: Mile Auto
Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance, providing protection for your own car, regardless of fault. Because it provides more coverage, it’s typically more expensive than a liability insurance policy.
Drivers in Scranton can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Mile Auto, with rates as low as $66 per month.
The following table outlines what drivers can expect to pay for full-coverage insurance in Scranton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania
To drive legally in Pennsylvania, you must carry the minimum required liability coverage. If you drive without insurance, you face a $300 fine, driver’s license and vehicle registration suspension, and car impoundment.
Pennsylvania state law requires that all drivers carry the following minimum-coverage car insurance:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Medical benefits
$5,000 per accident
Liability insurance won’t be enough protection for many drivers, so you might consider purchasing the following coverages:
If you have a history of driving incidents, your insurance company will consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher rates on your auto insurance policy. When your premiums go up after a driving incident, these increased rates will usually remain in place for at least three years following the claim.[3]
For instance, drivers with clean records in Scranton pay an average of $82 per month for liability coverage, but a speeding ticket could increase this to $101 per month, on average. A more serious conviction, like a DUI, can increase rates to $110 per month, on average.
The table below shows how average rates in Scranton change based on driving history.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of car insurance by age
Age is another factor influencing how much you pay for auto insurance. Teen drivers almost always pay the most for car insurance since they have a higher fatal crash rate than other age groups. This is largely due to their lack of experience and propensity for engaging in risky driving behaviors.[4]
Rates start to decrease around age 35 but increase again around age 70. Fortunately, seniors can reduce their insurance costs by qualifying for low-mileage discounts or taking a defensive driving course.[5]
The following table outlines average Scranton car insurance rates by driver age group.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$296
20s
$210
30s
$170
40s
$151
50s
$135
60s
$125
70s
$117
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The average cost of car insurance in Scranton is $82 per month for liability coverage and $166 per month for full coverage.
Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Scranton?
Foremost, Mile Auto, and State Farm are the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Scranton, with rates of $43, $49, and $51 per month, respectively. However, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the one that offers you the lowest rate for the coverage you need.
What are the best car insurance companies in Scranton?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Scranton include Auto-Owners, Erie, and State Farm. These insurance companies have high J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings, strong AM Best ratings, and solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.