>Car Insurance>Pennsylvania

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Scranton, Pennsylvania (2023)

Foremost offers the cheapest rates in Scranton, with liability-only quotes of $43 per month.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Scranton drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Foremost, Mile Auto, and State Farm. While Scranton’s average monthly car insurance rates are comparable to the Pennsylvania state averages, they’re significantly lower than national average car insurance rates.

In Scranton, full-coverage car insurance averages $166 per month, while liability only is $82. By comparison, the state averages are $182 and $89, respectively. The national average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $206, while liability policies average $103 per month.

The exact costs you’ll pay vary depending on your driving history, age, credit history, ZIP code, and other factors. Comparison shopping is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Scranton.

Quick Facts

  • In Scranton, Foremost is the cheapest liability insurance company, and Mile Auto is the cheapest full-coverage insurance company.

  • Pennsylvania had 115,938 accidents in 2022, with 1,179 fatalities, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data.

  • Insurance companies use your driving history, age, and credit score to determine your premiums.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Scranton

The auto insurance company that’s best for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. The following three insurance companies are the cheapest options for Scranton drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.4$102$56Young drivers
Erie4.4$118$65Coverage options
Auto-Owners4.0$127$70High-value vehicles
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

Scranton is home to several schools, including The University of Scranton, Marywood University, and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Young drivers at these colleges can likely benefit from State Farm’s competitive rates.

Teens who maintain good grades could save up to 25% on auto insurance, and the savings may last until they turn age 25. And if a student attends college and only uses their vehicle on holidays and breaks, they could earn a student away at school discount.

Pros

  • Numerous discounts available for teen drivers

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for coverage options: Erie

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

Erie Insurance offers Pennsylvania drivers plenty of coverage options to protect them in case of an accident. If your pet is injured in a car accident, Erie’s auto insurance coverage will pay for up to $500 of the treatment costs. And with personal item coverage, you can get reimbursement for up to $350 for any clothing, luggage, or other valuables in your car.

Erie also offers glass repair, which waives the deductible if you need windshield replacement or repair. Its roadside assistance, rental car coverage, and locksmith services will protect you in an emergency.

Pros

  • Best option for drivers after an accident

  • No. 1 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study in the Mid-Atlantic region

Cons

  • Online claims not available

  • No usage-based insurance policies

Over the years, they have always gone over and above what I would have expected. They are fair and prompt in customer service issues. They have always tailored my policy to meet my needs at a very fair price.

linda - August 9, 2023
Verified

I have been with Erie for 73 years. No problems!.

William - July 17, 2023
Verified

My agent was always there for me.

Dinah - December 4, 2022
Verified
Read our Erie Insurance review

Best insurer for high-value vehicles: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo

Auto-Owners offers several types of coverage that protect your car’s value. Classic and vintage car owners can purchase classic car insurance, so in the event of a total loss, you’ll receive the agreed-upon value. Diminished value coverage will protect your investment in your vehicle, too.

Gap insurance will cover the difference between what you still owe on your car and what it’s currently worth. Additionally, if you’re involved in an accident with another driver insured with Auto-Owners, the company will waive your deductible.

Pros

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Classic car insurance available

Cons

  • Not available in every state

  • Fewer digital tools than other insurers

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Scranton

Getting low rates isn’t about finding the first deal that comes your way. In fact, you may have to do a little work and take some steps to get the best rates for auto coverage.

Here are some ways to get cheap car insurance rates in Scranton:[1]

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is the out-of-pocket expense you’ll pay before your insurance coverage kicks in. The higher your deductible, the less you’ll pay in monthly premiums.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts to give customers a way to save on car insurance. For example, you could receive a discount for taking a defensive driving course, having certain safety features in your car, and maintaining good grades.

  • Bundle your coverage. Most insurers offer discounts to customers who purchase multiple policies. You could save by bundling your auto insurance with life or homeowners insurance.

  • Shop around. The best way to save on auto insurance is by shopping around among different insurance companies. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from at least three companies to see which one offers you the best terms.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Scranton: Foremost

Liability car insurance meets state minimum requirements and pays for damages to the other drivers’ vehicles and medical bills after an accident you cause. However, it won’t pay for repairs to your car or medical costs you incur.

Foremost is the cheapest option for liability-only insurance in Scranton, with rates as low as $43 per month. The table below shows other affordable liability car insurance companies in Scranton to consider.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Foremost43
Mile Auto49
State Farm51
Erie60
National General61
Safeco61
Auto-Owners64
Clearcover77
Midvale Home & Auto78
Travelers78
GEICO81
Liberty Mutual81
Progressive81
Plymouth Rock86
The General89
Allstate91
State Auto91
Dairyland96
Direct Auto98
Nationwide103
USAA106
Bristol West118
Chubb122
CSAA160
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Scranton: Mile Auto

Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance, providing protection for your own car, regardless of fault. Because it provides more coverage, it’s typically more expensive than a liability insurance policy.

Drivers in Scranton can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Mile Auto, with rates as low as $66 per month.

The following table outlines what drivers can expect to pay for full-coverage insurance in Scranton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto66
State Farm94
Clearcover98
Erie108
Travelers110
Safeco111
Auto-Owners117
Plymouth Rock121
Midvale Home & Auto129
Foremost130
Nationwide131
Liberty Mutual135
Direct Auto137
GEICO145
Progressive147
Allstate164
State Auto183
National General185
USAA191
The General198
CSAA200
Bristol West215
Chubb220
Dairyland226
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Scranton car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

To drive legally in Pennsylvania, you must carry the minimum required liability coverage. If you drive without insurance, you face a $300 fine, driver’s license and vehicle registration suspension, and car impoundment.

Pennsylvania state law requires that all drivers carry the following minimum-coverage car insurance:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident
Medical benefits$5,000 per accident

Liability insurance won’t be enough protection for many drivers, so you might consider purchasing the following coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if a driver without insurance — or with limits too low to pay out your medical and repair bills — causes an accident involving you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Funeral benefits coverage

    This benefit will pay for funeral expenses if you or a family member die in an automobile accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for repairs to your vehicle if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages resulting from vandalism, a storm, or a falling object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    This coverage will pay a certain amount of the rental car costs following a covered accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Good drivers typically pay the lowest rates on car insurance, so if you have a history of driving incidents, you can expect your rates to go up. Driving incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations.

If you have a history of driving incidents, your insurance company will consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher rates on your auto insurance policy. When your premiums go up after a driving incident, these increased rates will usually remain in place for at least three years following the claim.[3]

For instance, drivers with clean records in Scranton pay an average of $82 per month for liability coverage, but a speeding ticket could increase this to $101 per month, on average. A more serious conviction, like a DUI, can increase rates to $110 per month, on average.

The table below shows how average rates in Scranton change based on driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Foremost40535658
Mile Auto46606466
State Farm48636768
Erie56747880
National General57758082
Safeco57758082
Auto-Owners60798486
Clearcover7295101103
Midvale Home & Auto7396102104
Travelers7396102104
GEICO76100106108
Liberty Mutual76100106108
Progressive76100106108
Plymouth Rock81106112115
The General84110116119
Allstate86112119122
State Auto86112119122
Dairyland90118125128
Direct Auto92121128131
Nationwide97127134138
USAA100131138142
Bristol West111145154158
Chubb115150159163
CSAA150197209214
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is another factor influencing how much you pay for auto insurance. Teen drivers almost always pay the most for car insurance since they have a higher fatal crash rate than other age groups. This is largely due to their lack of experience and propensity for engaging in risky driving behaviors.[4]

Rates start to decrease around age 35 but increase again around age 70. Fortunately, seniors can reduce their insurance costs by qualifying for low-mileage discounts or taking a defensive driving course.[5]

The following table outlines average Scranton car insurance rates by driver age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$296
20s$210
30s$170
40s$151
50s$135
60s$125
70s$117
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Scranton car insurance quotes by credit tier

Pennsylvania is one of many states that allows insurance companies to consider credit scores during underwriting.[6] Insurance companies believe that drivers with poor credit scores are more likely to file an insurance claim, so maintaining an excellent or good credit score can help lower your insurance costs.

The following table shows the average monthly cost of car insurance based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Scranton car insurance FAQs

Learn about how much car insurance you need before you buy a policy, and check out the answers to frequently asked questions about Scranton car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Scranton?

    The average cost of car insurance in Scranton is $82 per month for liability coverage and $166 per month for full coverage.

  • Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Scranton?

    Foremost, Mile Auto, and State Farm are the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Scranton, with rates of $43, $49, and $51 per month, respectively. However, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the one that offers you the lowest rate for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Scranton?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Scranton include Auto-Owners, Erie, and State Farm. These insurance companies have high J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings, strong AM Best ratings, and solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

