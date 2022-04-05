Best Rideshare Insurance in Pennsylvania: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Rideshare Insurance Works

Rideshare companies (often referred to as a transportation network company or TNC) like Uber and Lyft may provide some coverage for their drivers while they use their personal vehicles. But that coverage may not be enough to protect you if your car is involved in an accident.

Adding additional rideshare insurance is a way to fill in the coverage gap for your personal auto policy, especially since the insurance company only pays out the car’s actual cash value (ACV) if your vehicle is a total loss after a collision.

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), there are three periods in the ridesharing operation.

Period 1: This is the beginning of the process while you have your app on and are waiting for a ride request.

Period 2: Period 2 begins when you accept a ride request, but no passengers are yet in your vehicle.

Period 3: This is the last phase of the rideshare transaction when passengers enter your vehicle.

Rideshare companies require their drivers to have car insurance coverage meeting their state’s minimum liability insurance requirements before gaining access to their rideshare app. When buying a new vehicle, make sure to add liability coverage before you leave the dealership. Uber and Lyft do not provide any insurance coverage while your app is off.

When your rideshare app is on and you are awaiting a ride request, the company provides third-party liability coverage. However, if your app is off and you’re using your vehicle for personal use, your personal auto insurance coverage applies.

The third-party liability limits that Uber and Lyft provide are:

$50,000 per person for bodily injury

$100,000 per accident for bodily injury

$25,000 per accident for property damage

Uber’s and Lyft's coverages only kick in after your personal insurance policy has paid its part of the claim. The rideshare company's coverage pays any excess in a third-party liability claim that your car insurance policy doesn't pay.

