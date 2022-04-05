Best Rideshare Insurance in Pennsylvania: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated April 5, 2022
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you should contact your auto insurance company once you begin offering rideshare services or if you drive a vehicle for business use. If you do not, your insurer may cancel your policy or non-renew it. Your insurance provider will let you know if it offers rideshare coverage in your state and how to go about adding it to your personal car insurance policy.
You can also check into adding uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage to protect you if the other party has no insurance or is not adequately insured.
Rideshare insurance policies in Pennsylvania cost $195 per month on average. If that rate sounds too expensive for you, you can use Insurify to get the best quotes. Using Insurify to compare car insurance prices is super easy, and best of all, it only takes a few minutes.
Many top Pennsylvania car insurance companies provide rideshare insurance for Lyft and Uber drivers, including GEICO, State Farm, Progressive, and other providers. Use Insurify's auto insurance comparison tool to find the best price on rideshare insurance.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.