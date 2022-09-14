Cheapest Auto Insurance in York, Pennsylvania (2023)

Foremost offers the cheapest car insurance in York, with rates starting at $45 per month.

Updated November 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

If you live in York, you’re in an excellent position for cheap car insurance rates. The average monthly premium here is just $129. That’s less than the national average of $154. York County, despite its low rates, has a high number of car accidents compared to other parts of the state and ranks third for traffic-related deaths.[1]

Here’s what you should know about the auto insurance market in York, as well as ways you can reduce your expenses as much as possible.

Quick Facts

  • Foremost, Mile Auto, and State Farm offer the lowest rates in York.

  • Drivers in York pay an average of $2,015 per year for a full-coverage insurance policy.

  • You can choose full or limited tort coverage to personalize your auto policy.

Cheapest car insurance companies in York

Your search for affordable auto insurance is about more than grabbing the cheapest deal. It’s about finding a plan that fits your individual needs and lifestyle. Drivers have different circumstances, cars, and driving habits, and your coverage should reflect that. 

The best way to find the right coverage for you is to compare quotes from several insurers. As you begin your search, keep these three in mind. Their statewide quotes for full and liability coverage are included below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Foremost3.3$142$47Liability-only coverage
Erie4.4$118$65Commuters
State Farm4.4$102$56Young drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Foremost

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$137/mo

Pennsylvania is home to more than 9 million licensed drivers.[2] And as you join them, you want to do so affordably. Foremost stands out by offering some of the most affordable rates among York car insurance companies. It also has 28 local agents in the area.

Pros

  • Towing and roadside service

  • Rideshare driver coverage available

  • Backed by Farmers Insurance

Cons

  • Doesn’t provide quotes online

  • Missing common vehicle safety discounts

  • Mixed reviews about mobile app

Best insurer for commuters: Erie Insurance

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo

York drivers spend an average of 27 minutes traveling to work, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.[3] If you’re among them, consider Erie Insurance. The insurance agency has 24 agents in York, with locations throughout the city, and offers a slew of policy options to make your driving and the costs associated with it a little more enjoyable.

Pros

  • Diminishing deductible option

  • Higher policy limits available

  • Personalize policy with discounts and coverage types

Cons

  • Poor reviews for mobile app

  • Low rating for customer service, according to the Better Business Bureau

  • History of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Over the years, they have always gone over and above what I would have expected. They are fair and prompt in customer service issues. They have always tailored my policy to meet my needs at a very fair price.

linda - August 9, 2023
Verified

I have been with Erie for 73 years. No problems!.

William - July 17, 2023
Verified

My agent was always there for me.

Dinah - December 4, 2022
Verified
Read our Erie Insurance review

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo

If you’re one of the more than 900,000 Pennsylvania drivers who are younger than 25, State Farm could be especially appealing to you. Young drivers in York pay $219 on average for coverage. However, the average cost with State Farm for York drivers is just $95 per month for liability coverage. You also have access to 25 local State Farm insurance agents for personalized service.

Pros

  • One of the cheapest car insurance companies in York

  • Discounts for driver training, being a good student, and being away at college

  • Rideshare driver coverage available

Cons

  • No gap insurance coverage

  • Must purchase a policy from a local agent

  • Can be more expensive for drivers with an incident on their record

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in York

Cheap car insurance is tricky to find because so many factors are at play. Your driving history, vehicle type, and even ZIP code can all influence your premium. Each insurance company weighs these details differently. Here are some ways you can save money:

  • Bundle up. Combine multiple insurance policies, like car and home insurance, to get a bundling discount for better rates.

  • Drive safely. Keep a clean driving record to qualify for the lowest premiums.

  • Choose a higher deductible. Agreeing to pay a higher deductible can lower your car insurance bill.

  • Ask for discounts. Always ask your insurer what discounts you may qualify for.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in York: Foremost

Liability-only car insurance is the most basic level of coverage available. It helps pay for the other person’s injuries and damages in an accident you cause. It also meets Pennsylvania’s minimum auto insurance requirements. However, the protection doesn’t extend to your car. It’s cheaper than other coverages, making it a good option if cost is your primary consideration.

Foremost offers the best insurance rates for liability coverage in York, with rates of just $45 per month.

The table below offers average monthly quotes for other York insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Foremost45
Mile Auto51
State Farm54
Safeco61
Erie62
National General63
Auto-Owners67
Clearcover81
Travelers81
Liberty Mutual82
Midvale Home & Auto82
GEICO84
Progressive84
Plymouth Rock89
The General93
Allstate95
State Auto96
Dairyland98
Direct Auto102
Nationwide107
USAA110
Bristol West122
Chubb127
CSAA164
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in York: Mile Auto

Liability insurance takes care of the other person when you cause an accident, while full coverage also looks out for your car. It’s a good option if your car is newer or you’re still paying it off. You may also want to consider upgrading to full coverage if you spend a lot of time on the road since you may need full coverage before adding towing coverage.

Mile Auto stands out for budget-friendly full-coverage insurance, with monthly rates of $69, and you can compare other insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto69
State Farm97
Clearcover98
Erie113
Safeco114
Travelers114
Auto-Owners121
Plymouth Rock126
Midvale Home & Auto130
Foremost137
Nationwide137
Liberty Mutual140
Direct Auto141
GEICO151
Progressive153
Allstate171
State Auto191
National General193
USAA199
The General205
CSAA209
Bristol West224
Chubb229
Dairyland235
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your York car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry a 15/30/5 auto insurance policy.[4] Policies must also include a minimum of $5,000 in medical benefits. If you fail to maintain these standards and let your car insurance lapse, you could lose your vehicle registration privileges for three months.

The state of Pennsylvania also gives you the option to choose full or limited tort coverage. Limited tort policies are cheaper, but they don’t let you claim pain and suffering in most cases. However, you can recover any medical expenses you paid.[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000

The coverages above meet the state minimum. However, if you’re looking to enhance your coverage, a variety of options are available, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for injuries if you’re hit by someone who lacks insurance or if the person who hits you doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the associated costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/b7c4ec9291/respect.svg

    Funeral benefit

    This covers funeral costs if you or a family member dies in an auto accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c822f20cb3/billing-related.svg

    Income loss

    If you can’t work because of accident injuries, this helps cover some lost pay.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to fix your car if it gets damaged. If you have a car loan or lease, your bank or lender might require this one.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive insurance

    Comprehensive insurance covers car theft and damage from things like fire, floods, or hitting an animal. Also, your lender will usually require it if you have a loan or lease.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for the cost of a rental car if yours is being fixed due to covered damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing coverage

    Towing coverage helps with costs if your car needs to be towed. You might need a policy with comprehensive or collision coverage to add this.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If your car is totaled, gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s value and what you still owe on it.

Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e0873d69d8/states_pennsylvania.svg

Assigned Risk Plan

If you’re struggling to get car insurance because of a spotty driving record or another reason, auto insurance coverage from the Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan might be the right choice. The state requires every Pennsylvania car insurance company to be a part of this plan.

You can contact an agent or broker to apply for coverage, and they’ll submit your application. You don’t get the option to select which insurance company to use, but coverage can begin immediately.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record, it means you’ve had a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or another moving violation. Incidents signal to insurers that your driving behavior is riskier, and you’ll likely pay higher premiums because of it.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Foremost

In Pennsylvania, speeding causes the greatest number of car accidents and traffic fatalities.[1] With that in mind, it’s no surprise that speeding tickets on your record can drive up auto insurance premiums. In fact, drivers with a speed ticket on their record pay an average monthly premium of $160.

Below, you’ll see the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket from several York auto insurance companies, compared to drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Foremost4256
Mile Auto4863
State Farm5167
Safeco5775
Erie5877
National General5978
Auto-Owners6383
Clearcover76100
Travelers76100
Liberty Mutual77101
Midvale Home & Auto77101
GEICO79104
Progressive79104
Plymouth Rock83110
The General87115
Allstate89118
State Auto90119
Dairyland92121
Direct Auto95126
Nationwide100132
USAA103136
Bristol West114151
Chubb119157
CSAA154203
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Foremost

Insurers face additional liability and claim costs from at-fault accidents. The increased risk leads companies to charge higher premiums. Although York County has the fewest reported car crashes in the state, it ranked third for the most traffic-related deaths, according to the 2022 Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics report from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1]

The average monthly premium for drivers in York with an accident on their record is $168.

The following table provides an overview of average quotes for drivers with and without an at-fault accident in York.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Foremost4259
Mile Auto4867
State Farm5171
Safeco5780
Erie5882
National General5983
Auto-Owners6388
Clearcover76107
Travelers76107
Liberty Mutual77108
Midvale Home & Auto77108
GEICO79110
Progressive79110
Plymouth Rock83117
The General87122
Allstate89125
State Auto90126
Dairyland92129
Direct Auto95134
Nationwide100141
USAA103145
Bristol West114160
Chubb119167
CSAA154216
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Foremost

A DUI is a serious incident that can affect your insurance rates dramatically. If you’re found guilty of driving under the influence, your insurer might cancel or refuse to renew your policy altogether. Even if you keep your insurer, you’ll see a significant jump in your auto insurance bill.

Drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $174 per month for coverage in York.

To see the different average prices for a York driver with a clean record compared to one with a DUI, consider the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Foremost4261
Mile Auto4869
State Farm5173
Safeco5782
Erie5884
National General5985
Auto-Owners6391
Clearcover76109
Travelers76109
Liberty Mutual77111
Midvale Home & Auto77111
GEICO79114
Progressive79114
Plymouth Rock83120
The General87126
Allstate89128
State Auto90130
Dairyland92132
Direct Auto95138
Nationwide100145
USAA103149
Bristol West114165
Chubb119172
CSAA154222
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Foremost

As of 2022, more than 900,000 drivers in Pennsylvania are age 75 and older.[1] Of the accidents that this demographic had in 2022, 22% were single-car accidents, and an alarming 78% were multi-car accidents, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1] The increased crash risk is one reason drivers see rising car insurance rates around age 70.

York area seniors pay an average of $92 per month for car insurance, and you can check out low-cost insurers in the table below to get the best deal.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Foremost3299
Mile Auto3750
State Farm3970
Safeco4482
Erie4582
National General45139
Auto-Owners4887
Clearcover5871
Travelers5882
Liberty Mutual59101
Midvale Home & Auto5994
GEICO61109
Progressive61110
Plymouth Rock6491
The General67148
Allstate69123
State Auto69138
Dairyland71170
Direct Auto74102
Nationwide7799
USAA79144
Bristol West88162
Chubb92165
CSAA118151
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Foremost

A hefty car insurance bill often overshadows the thrill of getting a driver’s license as a teen. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports that in 2022, young drivers were in nearly 25,000 crashes, 65% of which were multi-vehicle crashes.[1]

Teens have little experience behind the wheel. Combine that with youthful impulsiveness and peer pressure, and it all leads to riskier driving choices.

To ease the financial burden of high insurance costs, teens can remain on their parents’ insurance policy, choose a vehicle that gets high marks for safety, and improve their grades to qualify for a good student discount.

Teens pay an average of $219 per month for car insurance in York. Below, you’ll see a quote comparison for teens from various insurers to help you find the right coverage for you.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Foremost76232
Mile Auto86117
State Farm91164
Safeco103193
Erie105191
National General107327
Auto-Owners113205
Clearcover137166
Travelers137193
Liberty Mutual139237
Midvale Home & Auto139220
GEICO142256
Progressive142259
Plymouth Rock151213
The General158347
Allstate161290
State Auto163324
Dairyland166398
Direct Auto173239
Nationwide181232
USAA186337
Bristol West207379
Chubb215388
CSAA278354
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

York car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies review your credit history when setting your premiums. However, though companies can weigh credit information differently, it’s in your best interest to have a higher credit score.

Insurity data shows that drivers with excellent or good credit in York can save an average of up to $1,200 every year compared to drivers with poor credit.

Rates by Credit

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in York?

Car insurance rates vary across Pennsylvania. Even identical policies can have different price tags based on location. At $129 per month, York has some of the cheapest car insurance in the state, and it’s also cheaper than the national average of $154.

More cities in Pennsylvania

How does York compare to other cities in Pennsylvania? The table below shows you the average monthly quotes for liability and full coverage in cities across the Keystone State.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Allentown$86$203
Bethlehem$99$199
Erie$104$186
Harrisburg$86$146
Lancaster$88$175
Philadelphia$153$331
Pittsburgh$88$197
Reading$98$220
Wilkes-Barre$88$171
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

York car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in York, PA, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in York?

    The average rate for car insurance in York is $129 per month. The average rate for liability coverage is $90, and the average rate for full coverage is $168.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in York?

    Foremost offers the cheapest car insurance in York, at a rate of $45 per month. Other cheap insurers include Mile Auto and State Farm, with monthly liability-only rates of $51 and $54, respectively.

    But these insurers may not be the cheapest for you. That’s why it’s always important to compare quotes to find the best insurance policy for your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in York?

    Foremost Signature, Erie Insurance, and State Farm rank as three of the best insurance companies for York drivers. Each of these insurers has earned high marks for their customer service, low prices, or financial stability. As you compare quotes from several insurers, you should consider adding these three to your list.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance per month in Pennsylvania?

    The average rate for car insurance in Pennsylvania is $134 per month. The average rate for full coverage is $180 per month, and the average rate for liability coverage is $89.

  • What is the minimum auto insurance required in PA?

    Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry a 15/30/5 auto insurance policy. That means $15,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, $30,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident, and $5,000 for property damage. Policies must also include a minimum of $5,000 in medical benefits.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in Pennsylvania

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. "PENNSYLVANIA CRASH FACTS & STATISTICS." Accessed October 16, 2023
  2. PennDOT Driver & Vehicle Services. "Pennsylvania Driver Statistics." Accessed October 16, 2023
  3. Center for Rural Pennsylvania. "Average Commute Time to Work." Accessed October 16, 2023
  4. PennDOT Driver & Vehicle Services. "Insurance Overview Financial Responsibility." Accessed October 16, 2023
  5. Pennsylvania Insurance Department. "Automobile Insurance Guide." Accessed October 16, 2023
