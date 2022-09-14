Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
If you live in York, you’re in an excellent position for cheap car insurance rates. The average monthly premium here is just $129. That’s less than the national average of $154. York County, despite its low rates, has a high number of car accidents compared to other parts of the state and ranks third for traffic-related deaths.[1]
Here’s what you should know about the auto insurance market in York, as well as ways you can reduce your expenses as much as possible.
Quick Facts
Foremost, Mile Auto, and State Farm offer the lowest rates in York.
Drivers in York pay an average of $2,015 per year for a full-coverage insurance policy.
You can choose full or limited tort coverage to personalize your auto policy.
Cheapest car insurance companies in York
Your search for affordable auto insurance is about more than grabbing the cheapest deal. It’s about finding a plan that fits your individual needs and lifestyle. Drivers have different circumstances, cars, and driving habits, and your coverage should reflect that.
The best way to find the right coverage for you is to compare quotes from several insurers. As you begin your search, keep these three in mind. Their statewide quotes for full and liability coverage are included below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Foremost
3.3
$142
$47
Liability-only coverage
Erie
4.4
$118
$65
Commuters
State Farm
4.4
$102
$56
Young drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Foremost
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Liability Only
$45/mo
Full Coverage
$137/mo
Pennsylvania is home to more than 9 million licensed drivers.[2] And as you join them, you want to do so affordably. Foremost stands out by offering some of the most affordable rates among York car insurance companies. It also has 28 local agents in the area.
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$62/mo
Full Coverage
$113/mo
York drivers spend an average of 27 minutes traveling to work, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.[3] If you’re among them, consider Erie Insurance. The insurance agency has 24 agents in York, with locations throughout the city, and offers a slew of policy options to make your driving and the costs associated with it a little more enjoyable.
Pros
Diminishing deductible option
Higher policy limits available
Personalize policy with discounts and coverage types
Cons
Poor reviews for mobile app
Low rating for customer service, according to the Better Business Bureau
History of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Over the years, they have always gone over and above what I would have expected. They are fair and prompt in customer service issues. They have always tailored my policy to meet my needs at a very fair price.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$97/mo
If you’re one of the more than 900,000 Pennsylvania drivers who are younger than 25, State Farm could be especially appealing to you. Young drivers in York pay $219 on average for coverage. However, the average cost with State Farm for York drivers is just $95 per month for liability coverage. You also have access to 25 local State Farm insurance agents for personalized service.
Pros
One of the cheapest car insurance companies in York
Discounts for driver training, being a good student, and being away at college
Rideshare driver coverage available
Cons
No gap insurance coverage
Must purchase a policy from a local agent
Can be more expensive for drivers with an incident on their record
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
Cheap car insurance is tricky to find because so many factors are at play. Your driving history, vehicle type, and even ZIP code can all influence your premium. Each insurance company weighs these details differently. Here are some ways you can save money:
Bundle up. Combine multiple insurance policies, like car and home insurance, to get a bundling discount for better rates.
Drive safely. Keep a clean driving record to qualify for the lowest premiums.
Choose a higher deductible. Agreeing to pay a higher deductible can lower your car insurance bill.
Ask for discounts. Always ask your insurer what discounts you may qualify for.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in York, Pennsylvania
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in York: Foremost
Liability-only car insurance is the most basic level of coverage available. It helps pay for the other person’s injuries and damages in an accident you cause. It also meets Pennsylvania’s minimum auto insurance requirements. However, the protection doesn’t extend to your car. It’s cheaper than other coverages, making it a good option if cost is your primary consideration.
Foremost offers the best insurance rates for liability coverage in York, with rates of just $45 per month.
The table below offers average monthly quotes for other York insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in York: Mile Auto
Liability insurance takes care of the other person when you cause an accident, while full coverage also looks out for your car. It’s a good option if your car is newer or you’re still paying it off. You may also want to consider upgrading to full coverage if you spend a lot of time on the road since you may need full coverage before adding towing coverage.
Mile Auto stands out for budget-friendly full-coverage insurance, with monthly rates of $69, and you can compare other insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry a 15/30/5 auto insurance policy.[4] Policies must also include a minimum of $5,000 in medical benefits. If you fail to maintain these standards and let your car insurance lapse, you could lose your vehicle registration privileges for three months.
The state of Pennsylvania also gives you the option to choose full or limited tort coverage. Limited tort policies are cheaper, but they don’t let you claim pain and suffering in most cases. However, you can recover any medical expenses you paid.[5]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000
The coverages above meet the state minimum. However, if you’re looking to enhance your coverage, a variety of options are available, including:
This covers funeral costs if you or a family member dies in an auto accident.
Income loss
If you can’t work because of accident injuries, this helps cover some lost pay.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to fix your car if it gets damaged. If you have a car loan or lease, your bank or lender might require this one.
Comprehensive insurance
Comprehensive insurance covers car theft and damage from things like fire, floods, or hitting an animal. Also, your lender will usually require it if you have a loan or lease.
Rental reimbursement
Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for the cost of a rental car if yours is being fixed due to covered damage.
Towing coverage
Towing coverage helps with costs if your car needs to be towed. You might need a policy with comprehensive or collision coverage to add this.
Gap coverage
If your car is totaled, gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s value and what you still owe on it.
Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan
Assigned Risk Plan
If you’re struggling to get car insurance because of a spotty driving record or another reason, auto insurance coverage from the Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan might be the right choice. The state requires every Pennsylvania car insurance company to be a part of this plan.
You can contact an agent or broker to apply for coverage, and they’ll submit your application. You don’t get the option to select which insurance company to use, but coverage can begin immediately.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have an incident on your record, it means you’ve had a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or another moving violation. Incidents signal to insurers that your driving behavior is riskier, and you’ll likely pay higher premiums because of it.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Foremost
In Pennsylvania, speeding causes the greatest number of car accidents and traffic fatalities.[1] With that in mind, it’s no surprise that speeding tickets on your record can drive up auto insurance premiums. In fact, drivers with a speed ticket on their record pay an average monthly premium of $160.
Below, you’ll see the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket from several York auto insurance companies, compared to drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Foremost
Insurers face additional liability and claim costs from at-fault accidents. The increased risk leads companies to charge higher premiums. Although York County has the fewest reported car crashes in the state, it ranked third for the most traffic-related deaths, according to the 2022 Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics report from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1]
The average monthly premium for drivers in York with an accident on their record is $168.
The following table provides an overview of average quotes for drivers with and without an at-fault accident in York.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Foremost
A DUI is a serious incident that can affect your insurance rates dramatically. If you’re found guilty of driving under the influence, your insurer might cancel or refuse to renew your policy altogether. Even if you keep your insurer, you’ll see a significant jump in your auto insurance bill.
Drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $174 per month for coverage in York.
To see the different average prices for a York driver with a clean record compared to one with a DUI, consider the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Foremost
As of 2022, more than 900,000 drivers in Pennsylvania are age 75 and older.[1] Of the accidents that this demographic had in 2022, 22% were single-car accidents, and an alarming 78% were multi-car accidents, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1] The increased crash risk is one reason drivers see rising car insurance rates around age 70.
York area seniors pay an average of $92 per month for car insurance, and you can check out low-cost insurers in the table below to get the best deal.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Foremost
A hefty car insurance bill often overshadows the thrill of getting a driver’s license as a teen. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports that in 2022, young drivers were in nearly 25,000 crashes, 65% of which were multi-vehicle crashes.[1]
Teens have little experience behind the wheel. Combine that with youthful impulsiveness and peer pressure, and it all leads to riskier driving choices.
To ease the financial burden of high insurance costs, teens can remain on their parents’ insurance policy, choose a vehicle that gets high marks for safety, and improve their grades to qualify for a good student discount.
Teens pay an average of $219 per month for car insurance in York. Below, you’ll see a quote comparison for teens from various insurers to help you find the right coverage for you.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
York car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies review your credit history when setting your premiums. However, though companies can weigh credit information differently, it’s in your best interest to have a higher credit score.
Is car insurance more expensive in York?
Car insurance rates vary across Pennsylvania. Even identical policies can have different price tags based on location. At $129 per month, York has some of the cheapest car insurance in the state, and it’s also cheaper than the national average of $154.
More cities in Pennsylvania
How does York compare to other cities in Pennsylvania? The table below shows you the average monthly quotes for liability and full coverage in cities across the Keystone State.
York car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in York, PA, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in York?
The average rate for car insurance in York is $129 per month. The average rate for liability coverage is $90, and the average rate for full coverage is $168.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in York?
Foremost offers the cheapest car insurance in York, at a rate of $45 per month. Other cheap insurers include Mile Auto and State Farm, with monthly liability-only rates of $51 and $54, respectively.
But these insurers may not be the cheapest for you. That’s why it’s always important to compare quotes to find the best insurance policy for your needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in York?
Foremost Signature, Erie Insurance, and State Farm rank as three of the best insurance companies for York drivers. Each of these insurers has earned high marks for their customer service, low prices, or financial stability. As you compare quotes from several insurers, you should consider adding these three to your list.
What is the average cost of car insurance per month in Pennsylvania?
The average rate for car insurance in Pennsylvania is $134 per month. The average rate for full coverage is $180 per month, and the average rate for liability coverage is $89.
What is the minimum auto insurance required in PA?
Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry a 15/30/5 auto insurance policy. That means $15,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, $30,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident, and $5,000 for property damage. Policies must also include a minimum of $5,000 in medical benefits.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.