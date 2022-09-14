Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record, it means you’ve had a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or another moving violation. Incidents signal to insurers that your driving behavior is riskier, and you’ll likely pay higher premiums because of it.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates.

Shop for Car Insurance in York, PA Monthly rates start at $56 for drivers with an incident Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Foremost

In Pennsylvania, speeding causes the greatest number of car accidents and traffic fatalities.[1] With that in mind, it’s no surprise that speeding tickets on your record can drive up auto insurance premiums. In fact, drivers with a speed ticket on their record pay an average monthly premium of $160.

Below, you’ll see the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket from several York auto insurance companies, compared to drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Foremost 42 56 Mile Auto 48 63 State Farm 51 67 Safeco 57 75 Erie 58 77 National General 59 78 Auto-Owners 63 83 Clearcover 76 100 Travelers 76 100 Liberty Mutual 77 101 Midvale Home & Auto 77 101 GEICO 79 104 Progressive 79 104 Plymouth Rock 83 110 The General 87 115 Allstate 89 118 State Auto 90 119 Dairyland 92 121 Direct Auto 95 126 Nationwide 100 132 USAA 103 136 Bristol West 114 151 Chubb 119 157 CSAA 154 203 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Foremost

Insurers face additional liability and claim costs from at-fault accidents. The increased risk leads companies to charge higher premiums. Although York County has the fewest reported car crashes in the state, it ranked third for the most traffic-related deaths, according to the 2022 Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics report from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1]

The average monthly premium for drivers in York with an accident on their record is $168.

The following table provides an overview of average quotes for drivers with and without an at-fault accident in York.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Foremost 42 59 Mile Auto 48 67 State Farm 51 71 Safeco 57 80 Erie 58 82 National General 59 83 Auto-Owners 63 88 Clearcover 76 107 Travelers 76 107 Liberty Mutual 77 108 Midvale Home & Auto 77 108 GEICO 79 110 Progressive 79 110 Plymouth Rock 83 117 The General 87 122 Allstate 89 125 State Auto 90 126 Dairyland 92 129 Direct Auto 95 134 Nationwide 100 141 USAA 103 145 Bristol West 114 160 Chubb 119 167 CSAA 154 216 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Foremost

A DUI is a serious incident that can affect your insurance rates dramatically. If you’re found guilty of driving under the influence, your insurer might cancel or refuse to renew your policy altogether. Even if you keep your insurer, you’ll see a significant jump in your auto insurance bill.

Drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $174 per month for coverage in York.

To see the different average prices for a York driver with a clean record compared to one with a DUI, consider the table below.