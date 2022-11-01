4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Known for winning one of most historical hide-and-seek games in the world, Allentown is the city that kept the Liberty Bell from being melted down into a cannon by the British. Nice play! But no one should play around with having vs. not having car insurance. It’s the law in Pennsylvania.
When it comes to making your insurance policy more affordable, another game-winning move you should consider is to keep your eyes out for policy offers that better suit your pocketbook.
Car Insurance in Allentown, PA
The average cost of Pennsylvania car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Allentown, PA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Allentown is $162 per month, or $1944 annually.
Car insurance in Allentown is $12 more than the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Allentown on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Allentown, PA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Allentown
|Insurance Provider in Allentown
|State Farm
|$94 /mo
|Progressive
|$96 /mo
|Travelers
|$150 /mo
|GEICO
|$159 /mo
|American Family
|$176 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Allentown, PA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Allentown. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$195 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$142 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$179 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$106 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Pennsylvania Cities
|Philadelphia
|$246/mo
|Pittsburgh
|$144/mo
|Erie
|$137/mo
|Reading
|$159/mo
|Allentown
|$153/mo
|Pennsylvania
|$168/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Allentown Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Getting older has its perks in Allentown, at least when it comes to the car insurance rates you’ll pay. Young drivers here are hit the hardest, with prices that average around $316 due to their inexperience on the road. Once residents reach age 30, their rates are nearly cut in half to about $158. Drivers will notice their rates get lower and lower with each passing decade, and if you’re still behind the wheel at 80, you can expect to pay a mere $116 on average.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$317
|20s
|$203
|30s
|$159
|40s
|$176
|50s
|$123
|60s
|$154
|70s
|$129
|80s
|$117
Allentown Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It can be stressful to get in an accident or receive a moving violation, but if you live in Allentown, your car insurance rates changing should be the least of your worries. Those with a clean driving record tend to pay around $182 and find that rates only jump up a bit after speeding, an at-fault accident, or failing to stop at a stop sign. Prices tend to average $226, $237, and $223, respectively, making only a minor change to your insurance budget.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$183
|Speeding Ticket
|$227
|At-Fault Accident
|$238
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$224
Allentown Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
While there are actually four credit tiers, drivers in Allentown tend to pay one of two prices for car insurance rates. Motorists who have poor or average credit can expect their premium to be right around $198 or $194, respectively. Once you reach the good tier, prices drop to $178. Those with excellent credit are charged $172 for their car insurance. Most drivers in Allentown fall into the average category and more than double those with excellent credit.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$173
|Good
|$179
|Average
|$195
|Poor
|$199
Find local Allentown agents
Arbor Insurance Group Inc3435 Winchester Rd Ste 305,
Allentown, PA 18104
K D Smith Insurance Inc729 E Susquehanna St,
Allentown, PA 18103-3500
Pennsylvania Insurance Alliance1605 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 410,
Allentown, PA 18104
A Agency Insurance Inc1642 Union Blvd Ste L,
Allentown, PA 18109
Block Insurance Agency, Inc.2333 W Highland St,
Allentown, PA 18104
McGriff Insurance Services645 Hamilton Street,
Allentown, PA 18101
Brosky Insurance Agency Inc1540 E Race St,
Allentown, PA 18109-9587
Heritage Insurance Group4101 Tilghman St,
Allentown, PA 18104-4427
Myers and Benner Corp2895 Hamilton Blvd \#201,
Allentown, PA 18104-6172
Home Furnishings Insurance Group Llc2015 W Hamilton St Ste 205,
Allentown, PA 18104
Allentown, PA DMV Information
In Pennsylvania, the DMV is also referred to as PennDot (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) and Driver Services. The website gives notice of any operational changes, so you should definitely keep up with that, but sites to serve your vehicle needs are open from 9 to 5, with varying morning and weekend hours. You can always find your nearest open location at dmv.pa.gov or browse online services to get your DMV business done without the wait.
Public Transportation in Allentown, PA
As the song goes, it’s hard to keep a good man down in Allentown—or stuck in one place with all the various transportation options available. The best way to get around the immediate area of Allentown is by taxi, while the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority operates a network of public bus routes throughout the city. A few small bikesharing programs are scattered throughout the city as well. Prefer four wheels to two? You can also arrange a Lyft or Uber.
For more detailed Pennsylvania city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Allentown, PA
Nothing is hidden anymore in Allentown—from catching a baseball game at Coca-Cola Park to feeding your brain at the Da Vinci Science Center, it’s all out in the open for everyone to enjoy.
Games are fun when you’re a kid, but playing games with insurance when you’re a grown-up? Not going to happen. If you want the cheapest quotes from both small and large insurance carriers without the run-around, going online and using Insurify is most definitely your best insurance move to date.
FAQs - Allentown, PA Car Insurance
For a first offense, no. But the consequences are stiff and can include a misdemeanor on your record, up to six months’ probation, a $300 fine, and alcohol highway safety school. In Pennsylvania, if you are convicted of driving under the influence a second time, your driver’s license will be suspended for 12 months.
Sometimes, people have just too many marks on their driving records to catch a break and have a very hard time getting insurance. Pennsylvania has created a mechanism to make sure that even high-risk drivers can get coverage. It’s called the Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan (PA ARP). All insurance companies in the state are required to participate. It’s not going to be a cheap plan, but if you are eligible for this, at least you will have coverage. And you can go back to comparison shopping for insurance on the regular market when you’ve built a better driving record. You can reach the plan’s customer service office by calling 1 (401) 946-2800, or toll-free at 1 (800) 477-6146.
As a general rule, you should always carry the insurance card the insurance company sends you when they issue you a policy. Often, this can be printed at home and really is the easiest form of insurance proof to have on you. The following pieces of information can also be used as proof of insurance in Pennsylvania: a copy of the declaration page of an insurance policy, a copy of an application for insurance to the Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan signed by a licensed insurance agent or broker, a copy of a certificate of self-insurance issued by PennDOT, a copy of a valid binder of insurance issued by an insurance company licensed to sell motor vehicle liability insurance in Pennsylvania, and a copy of a letter from the insurance carrier that verifies the proof of financial responsibility of the insured on official company letterhead signed by an insurance agent or another authorized representative of the insurance company. Carrying the card is much, much easier.
Insurify Insights
How Allentown Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Allentown, Pennsylvania below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Allentown drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Pennsylvania in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Allentown
#62
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Pennsylvania
#55
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Pennsylvania
#39
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Pennsylvania
#35
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Pennsylvania
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Allentown drivers rank 52 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Allentown with an accident: 9.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Allentown drivers rank 39 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Allentown with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Allentown drivers rank 45 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Allentown with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Pennsylvania, Allentown drivers rank 45 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Allentown with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Pennsylvania, Allentown drivers rank 62 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Allentown with a speeding ticket: 5.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Allentown drivers rank 37 in clean driving records across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Allentown with clean record: 79.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Allentown drivers rank 35 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Pennsylvania.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Allentown with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.73%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
