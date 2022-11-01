4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in State College, PA
The average cost of Pennsylvania car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in State College, PA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in State College is $115 per month, or $1380 annually.
Car insurance in State College is $35 less than the average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania.
The cheapest car insurance provider in State College on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in State College, PA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in State College
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$44 /mo
|State Farm
|$48 /mo
|GEICO
|$111 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$129 /mo
|The General
|$161 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Pennsylvania Cities
|Philadelphia
|$246/mo
|Pittsburgh
|$144/mo
|Allentown
|$153/mo
|Erie
|$137/mo
|State College
|$99/mo
|Pennsylvania
|$156/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Pennsylvania
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Pennsylvania roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Pennsylvania[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$5,000 per accident for Medical Benefits
Medical Benefits, similar to PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Find local State College agents
Storm & Park Group, LLC2582 Gateway Drive ,
State College, PA 16801
The Hartman Agency, Inc.1051 Shiloh Road,
State College, PA 16801-8447
Wasson Insurance Agency Inc2440 Commercial Blvd,
State College, PA 16801-7481
Frost & Conn Incorporated1301 North Atherton St,
State College, PA 16803-2932
Boyles Insurance Agency400 S Atherton St,
State College, PA 16801
First Affiliated Insurance1350 E College Ave Suite 2,
State College, PA 16801
Robert Mannino - State Farm Insurance Agent137 Rolling Ridge Dr,
State College, PA 16801
Cindy Shetler: Allstate Insurance306 S Atherton St,
State College, PA 16801
Nationwide Insurance: M D Karstetter Agency Inc.925 W College Ave,
State College, PA 16801
Wyatt Pusey - State Farm Insurance Agent1506 W College Ave,
State College, PA 16801
For more detailed Pennsylvania city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - State College, PA Car Insurance
Insurance companies weigh multiple factors when calculating your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, type of vehicle, and even your marital status. Not only do states have different laws and limits surrounding minimum liability coverage, but where you live within your state could also affect your driver risk profile. Insurance companies use your ZIP code to analyze your area’s weather patterns, rates of vehicle theft, likelihood of vandalism, average traffic congestion, and other factors that might lead you to file an insurance claim.
If you want to pay the lowest possible rate on your car insurance policy, opt for state minimum coverage. This is the cheapest level of car insurance coverage your state will allow. Comparing real, ready-to-purchase quotes on a car insurance comparison site like Insurify can find you the lowest rates for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Car insurance rates vary by state, driver, and company. Click here to find the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area. If you’re looking for rates tailored to you, use Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022