Limited Tort or Full Tort Car Insurance: Which is best? (2022)

If you live in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, or New Jersey, this article is for you. Drivers in these three states have the option to purchase full tort coverage or limited tort coverage when they buy an auto insurance policy. But unless you’re an expert, that statement probably means nothing to you.

So let’s unpack it. In short, the full tort option is nice to have but comes at a cost. It’s just one of a huge number of trade-offs you have to weigh when shopping for auto insurance. Need advice? Insurify is a leading car insurance comparison service, providing you personalized insurance quotes from across the industry in just a few minutes. And yes—it’s free.

