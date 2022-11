Can Car Insurance and Vehicle Registration Be Under Different Names?

Who insures a car not registered in their own name?

A couple of different scenarios result in someone insuring a car that isn’t registered in their name—often due to family member or household driving dynamics. They are described below. Drivers in this category will have to communicate with an insurance agent to determine their eligibility for auto insurance, insurance quotes, and more.

In locations without specific state laws, various insurance companies have requirements stating that vehicle title registration has to be under the name of the vehicle owner. As a disclaimer, this scenario may result in higher insurance premiums.

Parents Ask Their Child to Purchase Their Own Insurance Policy

Some parents share the financial responsibility of a family car with their children by having them purchase their own insurance policy. In this scenario, a car title and registration taken out in the parent’s name won’t match the name of the insurance policy owner. Before a family decides to do this, they should ensure the insured child won’t violate the insurance coverage terms.

For instance, a child enrolled in college out of state may complicate the claims process or violate the terms of their insurance coverage. Speaking to an insurance agent to work through the details is a good way to gauge any risks and understand the implications of a young driver taking out a car insurance policy in their own name. Young drivers tend to pay higher premiums.

Someone Else Is the Primary Driver of the Vehicle

Some car owners register a vehicle title in their name despite not being the person who drives it. A person close to the car owner—whether a spouse, parent, nanny, or caretaker—may regularly drive it instead and therefore need proof of insurance coverage in their name. This applies to most people with frequent vehicle usage and access to a car they don’t own.

Insurance policies do account for occasional car usage by someone other than the insurance policyholder, but any person with frequent and regular access should be insured to drive the vehicle. As mentioned, insurance coverage for someone who doesn’t own the car may result in higher insurance premiums due to the perceived risk.

