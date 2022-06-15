Can Car Insurance and Vehicle Registration Be Under Different Names?

Alternatives to Insuring a Car Not in Your Name

Drivers considering insuring a car owned by someone other than themselves have alternative options. Even though many insurance providers let drivers get insurance on a car owned by someone else, these alternatives will allow for a greater chance at cheap car insurance and a less complicated insurance claims process.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Add Your Name to the Registration

A vehicle’s registration usually allows room for two or more names, which means a person can be added with the approval of the owner. If the owner no longer drives the car, another option is to transfer the ownership and registration to the person looking to insure the car. This process presents an easier option than insuring a car that isn’t in your name.

A driver’s name can be added to a car’s registration at a local department of motor vehicles (DMV), depending on any guidelines or processes that DMV has. In some locations, this overall process is simple, but elsewhere, a new title may need to be applied for and issued.

List Both the Owner and the Driver on the Insurance Policy

Another option in this scenario is for the nonowner of the car to be added to the owner’s existing insurance policy. For this to work, both the owner and nonowner of the car need to live at the same address for the insurance company to agree to this policyholder addition. Often, an exception is made for students in college who live away from home.

Before adding a young driver or a person with a brand-new driver’s license to an insurance policy, consider the increased costs that may result from the driver’s high-risk status.

Get Nonowner Car Insurance

Purchasing a nonowner insurance policy is a third alternative to buying insurance coverage for a car you don’t own. These policies offer protection for a person driving someone else’s car, providing liability coverage in the event of bodily injury or property damage not covered under the owner’s existing liability insurance policy.

A nonowner policy works well for a family member or nanny who needs to use the car frequently. Nonowner insurance policies aren’t offered by all insurance providers and may not always be necessary. For instance, a person driving someone else’s car infrequently typically falls under the coverage of the car owner’s existing insurance policy.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance