Vehicle Registration Rates by State

The Basic Fees You Need to Know: Registration, Plate, and Title

How much does registering a car cost? Depending on the state your vehicle is registered in, the cost of registering with the DMV ranges froma few dollars in fees to over $100.

Be mindful that owning a car comes with costs that go beyond the sticker price you see at the lot. There are a number of vehicle fees not mentioned at the dealership that you need to pay in order to drive your car. Many of these transactions can be done at your state’s department of motor vehicles (DMV), either in person or online.

There is no flat fee for registration. A number of different factors are taken into account when determining the costs of registering your vehicle that go beyond the car’s purchase price. The vehicle age, model year, gross vehicle weight, and vehicle type (from motorcycle to automobile to even electric vehicle) all matter when getting you registered.

Whether you are buying a car that was previously owned or getting a brand-new vehicle, every motorist needs to follow their state’s requirements to get their car ready for the road. The fees and laws vary on a state-to-state basis, so see the table below to find out what the average costs are in your state.

Here are the fees you need to know about when registering your car:

Motor vehicle registration fee: Before you start driving, you need to register your car. Required by law, states use this to keep track of vehicle owners. This data can be used to figure out how much you pay in taxes, track theft, and more. Once issued, you will receive a registration certificate that is required whenever you drive.

Vehicle registration only lasts a certain number of years, so keep an eye on when yours is up for registration renewal . Typically, most states require renewal on an annual basis, where you will also need to pay a renewal fee . This varies by state. For example, registration lasts for two years in Massachusetts.

**License plate fee:**Once you receive your vehicle registration, you will be issued a license plate, also known as a decal or tag. Some states do not charge an additional fee for this, counting it as part of the registration fee, but it depends on the state. Some states might even determine this based on the county you reside in.

Vehicle title fee: The “certificate of title for a vehicle” is a form that legally establishes a person (or a business) as the owner of a vehicle. Also known as an automobile title, car title, or pink slip, it is typically a one-time expense that the car owner pays for the first time. If you buy a car and claim it under your name, this document helps act as proof.

