Rebuilt Title Insurance: Is It Worth It?

What is a rebuilt title?

Should I buy a car with a rebuilt title? A car with a rebuilt title can be a good deal if the car sustained minor damage, was repaired by a specialist, and can be bought without a loan.

A rebuilt title is a branded title issued to a car that was once totaled (received a salvage certificate or salvage title) and has been repaired. To get a rebuilt title issued, the car has to pass a state inspection. State inspections are rigorous and done through the department of motor vehicles. Each state has different rules for rebuilt vehicles, so familiarize yourself first.

Although rebuilt cars go through a rigorous process to be ready for the road, they’re still going to be much cheaper than the same car with a clean title. Sometimes, repairs for a salvage vehicle are done by skilled mechanics who specialize in rebuilds. But that’s not always the case. For this reason, you should proceed with caution when considering a car with a rebuilt title.

Keep in mind that a salvage title car is a car that has yet to be repaired. While the resale value will be well below market value—and even less than what a rebuilt car will cost—proceed with extreme caution. A salvage title vehicle may not be allowed on public roads depending on your state. You will have a difficult time getting proper insurance for the car before it’s repaired.

Risks of a Rebuilt Title

A rebuilt car is a cheap way to buy a used vehicle. But whether buying one is a good idea depends on a few factors. The first factor is your needs from your car. If you have the ability to purchase your car outright (i.e., without a loan), you can avoid a lot of the obstacles associated with owning a car with a rebuilt title. Plus, you’re likely to get a good deal on your car purchase.

The next important factor is the extent of the car’s previous damage and the work done to repair the car. The more significant the damage, the more significant the repair needs. Cars with significant damage are more likely to have issues after the repair. The area affected by damage is also important. Damage to the frame, for example, is more serious than body damage.

The final factor to consider is who did the repair work. If the repairs are done by a certified mechanic with a proven history of doing good work, you’ll be in much better shape than if you were buying from a mechanic who lacks a positive track record. But keep in mind that even when a rebuilt salvage car gets all the right repairs, it can still have unexpected issues.

