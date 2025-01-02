Can You Buy a Car Without Insurance?

Do you need a new policy if you have existing coverage?

If you already have coverage, you need to update your policy, whether your new car is replacing your existing vehicle or just being added as an additional car. You won’t need a new car insurance policy unless you decide to switch insurers.

Most insurers offer a grace period that allows you to wait a few weeks to add the new car. The amount of time varies from one insurer to the next, and it can be as little as a few days. So it’s essential to check in with your insurer before buying a car. During the grace period, your current policy covers your new vehicle.

Once you’re ready to update your policy, complete the following steps:

1. Contact your insurance company Call your insurer to begin the process and update the coverage. Some companies also offer the option to add a vehicle online or through an app.

2. Provide vehicle information You typically need information about the new car, including its make, model, mileage, and VIN.

3. Pay the new premium If the new car increases the cost of coverage, you’re responsible for paying the price difference after you add it to the policy.

What to do if you’re trading in your car

When you trade in your current car and purchase a new one, you need to update your insurance policy. Contact your insurer to remove the old car and add the new vehicle.

Car insurance companies usually offer grace periods, which allow you to use your existing policy to cover your new car for a limited time. The grace period applies automatically, and you don’t need to do anything to activate it. But the amount of time varies depending on the insurer — usually one to four weeks.

If you want to change insurance companies, schedule the cancellation of your current policy for the trade-in date. You’ll need to make sure you have new coverage set up for the same day since you can’t drive your new car without it.