Updated November 1, 2022
Is there more to this city than beer and baseball? A definitive yes is the answer. Known as the “City of Festivals,” Milwaukee can always show you something to celebrate.
But comparison shopping—whether that be for car insurance or the next place you call home—isn’t a one-and-done deal. Many insurance options are out there. Having someone who can dial in all that data for you makes your best insurance choice easier to see.
Car Insurance in Milwaukee, WI
The average cost of Wisconsin car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Milwaukee, WI to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Milwaukee is $184 per month, or $2208 annually.
Car insurance in Milwaukee is $41 more than the average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Milwaukee on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Milwaukee, WI
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Milwaukee
|Insurance Provider in Milwaukee
|Progressive
|$34 /mo
|Travelers
|$115 /mo
|State Farm
|$116 /mo
|American Family
|$142 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$181 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Milwaukee, WI
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Milwaukee. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$142 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$176 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$211 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$172 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$249 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wisconsin
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wisconsin roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wisconsin[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wisconsin, drivers are only required to purchase coverage for bodily injury.
Milwaukee Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Depending on your age, you could find that living in Milwaukee means you end up paying a variety of car insurance rates over the years. Those who are new drivers under age 20 are charged the most, with premiums that average $425. Rates slowly fall over the decades to $182 for those in their 40s, bounce up again to $238 for people in their 50s, then decline even more. Motorists in their 70s pay the least, with rates at $139 a month.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$426
|20s
|$251
|30s
|$197
|40s
|$183
|50s
|$239
|60s
|$187
|70s
|$140
|80s
|$164
Milwaukee Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Accidents and moving violations can happen in the blink of an eye, and if you’re trying to stick to a budget when it comes to car insurance, it’s best to know how your rates will change. Milwaukee drivers with a clean driving history average $192 for coverage, while an at-fault accident or speeding will raise rates to $265 and $235, respectively. Not stopping at a stop sign tends to keep premiums around the same original price, at $187.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$193
|Speeding Ticket
|$236
|At-Fault Accident
|$266
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$188
Milwaukee Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Most drivers in Milwaukee have average credit and pay around $233 for their car insurance. In this city, people find that working hard to improve their score pays off, as their premiums can drop by about $600 once they reach the excellent tier. At the lowest end of the scale, Milwaukee residents with poor credit tend to pay $245 for car insurance. Drivers here looking to lower their rates may want to focus on other factors.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$172
|Good
|$208
|Average
|$234
|Poor
|$246
Find local Milwaukee agents
Kilian Insurance Service2526 W Green Tree Rd,
Milwaukee, WI 53209
J.P. and Associates5629 West North Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53208
Johnson Insurance Services LLC333 East Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Schueller/Harrington & Associates, Inc.735 North Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Harwood Insurance & Financial Services LLC356 East Rosedale Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Insurance Center of Milwaukee LLC3662 South Howell Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Bruce Gendelman Company, Inc.500 West Brown Deer Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53217-1627
Drive Home Insurance, Inc6100 N Green Bay Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53209-3814
American Advantage Insurance Group - IMC, Inc.788 North Jefferson Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3739
Robertson Ryan & Associates, Inc.330 East Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202-3175
Milwaukee, WI DMV Information
The Department of Transportation is the official home for all things DMV-related in Milwaukee. Though you can complete license services and title registration with any area office, you can also take care of your titling needs in Wisconsin through what are known as third-party agents. You’ll pay a service fee of up to $10, and these service providers are available to serve you when you walk in. No appointment is necessary, and you leave with your registration sticker in hand. In Milwaukee, there are nearly 60 such service centers ready to serve you right now.
Public Transportation in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s downtown is pretty compact and easily walkable—still, there are more ways to get around this interesting town. The Ride MCTS app offers route information and real-time bus tracking, making it a lot easier to get from one place to another without any hiccups. You can also explore the city by bike (look for the Bublr Bikes kiosks) or ferry. There are free ways to see the city, too. Downtown Milwaukee offers the HOP, a free streetcar service that connects with many Milwaukee County Transit System routes.
For more detailed Wisconsin city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Milwaukee
While Milwaukee often brings beer and baseball to mind (Go Brewers!), it’s not the only thing people there are passionate about. Like the rest of America, they are always looking for ways to live the good life without spending everything all in one place—be that time or money.
Craft beer and baseball are easy to come by here, but so is car insurance. That’s why it’s so incredible in this day and age that people still drive around without it. An estimated 14.3 percent of drivers on the road here are uninsured—a statistic you don’t ever want to tangle with. Insurify lets you avoid worrying about whether you can afford the right car insurance by giving you options for finding the best rates—from all over the place—as soon as you can.
FAQs - Milwaukee, WI Car Insurance
Liability insurance is part of every state’s minimum required coverage, but that only pays for the other driver’s property and medical bills when you’re at fault. On top of these minimums, you can buy optional separate insurance to cover damages and injuries that happen to you and your passengers. Medical payments insurance, or MedPay, pays medical expenses for you and any passengers who are injured during an accident or auto-related injury—no matter who’s at fault. It’s something you can use on top of your own medical insurance. Wisconsin is one of several states that requires insurance companies to offer this optional coverage, but you do have the right to decline it in writing.
Every state requires drivers to carry a certain minimum amount of insurance to protect other drivers on the road. In Wisconsin, the minimum liability coverage amounts are $10,000 for property damage, $25,000 for the injury or death of one person, and $50,000 for the injury or death of more than one person. The state also requires people to carry Uninsured motorist coverage.
Although having auto insurance is the law in Wisconsin, not everyone abides by it. This is why the state requires people to carry a minimum amount of uninsured motorist coverage (UM). This type of coverage steps in to cover medical bills, pain and suffering, and lost wages when the person who is at fault for the accident is uninsured.
Insurify Insights
How Milwaukee Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Milwaukee, Wisconsin below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Milwaukee drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Wisconsin in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Milwaukee
#10
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Wisconsin
#16
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Wisconsin
#23
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Wisconsin
#8
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Wisconsin
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Milwaukee drivers rank 23 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Wisconsin.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Milwaukee with an accident: 7.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Milwaukee drivers rank 23 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Wisconsin.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Milwaukee with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Wisconsin, Milwaukee drivers rank 19 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Milwaukee with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Wisconsin, Milwaukee drivers rank 21 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Milwaukee with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Wisconsin, Milwaukee drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Milwaukee with a speeding ticket: 13.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Milwaukee drivers rank 14 in clean driving records across all cities in Wisconsin.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in Milwaukee with clean record: 73.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Milwaukee drivers rank 10 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Wisconsin.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Milwaukee with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.58%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
