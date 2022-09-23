>Car Insurance>Wisconsin

Average Car Insurance Cost in Wisconsin (2023)

Drivers in Wisconsin pay $96 per month, on average, for car insurance.

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.

Updated December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

The average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $131 per month for full-coverage insurance and $61 per month for liability-only auto insurance coverage. The state average for both full coverage and liability-only coverage is less than the national average of $207 per month for full-coverage auto insurance and $103 per month for liability-only insurance.

Wisconsin’s traffic fatalities are among the lowest rates in the U.S.[1] Furthermore, Wisconsin’s alcohol-impaired driving fatality rate is also less than many other states.[2] Both of these rates can help explain why insurance costs are comparatively cheaper in the Badger State.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of minimum coverage car insurance in Wisconsin is $61 per month, and the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $131.

  • Insurance companies in Wisconsin can use your credit information to determine your auto insurance rates.[3]

  • Auto insurance premiums are cheaper in Madison than in Milwaukee or Kenosha.

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin?

The overall average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $96 per month.

Various factors affect the average annual cost of auto insurance premiums in Wisconsin, including the state’s weather patterns, uninsured motorist rates, number of claims filed, and accident rates.[4] Furthermore, you’ll likely see price differences between liability coverage and full coverage; a full-coverage policy generally costs more but comes with more protection.

The table below shows the average cost of car insurance from different auto insurers in Wisconsin.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA2241
State Farm2342
Auto-Owners2443
GEICO3157
Erie3156
American Family3461
Mile Auto3655
Chubb3971
Safeco4380
Farmers4683
Nationwide4682
Clearcover5280
Progressive5599
Liberty Mutual58123
Travelers5992
Midvale Home & Auto62104
National General64161
Allstate66120
Dairyland67193
State Auto67158
The General78151
Bristol West81209
Direct Auto82119
Foremost95163
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Wisconsin car insurance rates by city

Insurance companies consider an area’s crime rate and the risk of theft or vandalism when determining car insurance premiums. Metropolitan and urban areas in Wisconsin tend to have more expensive average car insurance rates than rural areas because of the higher risk of accidents and theft in populated cities.

For example, average car insurance rates are more expensive in Milwaukee, which is the state’s largest city and located in a county with the most reported accidents in 2020.[5]

The table below shows average car insurance rates for different cities in Wisconsin.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Kenosha$100
Madison$92
Milwaukee$149
Racine$106
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Wisconsin car insurance rates by age

A driver’s age also affects their car insurance rates. Younger drivers and seniors have a higher risk of an accident, so they tend to pay more expensive rates.

For young drivers, inexperience and risk-taking behaviors increase their risk of accidents.[6] For seniors, delayed reaction time and health issues can make being on the roads more dangerous.[7]

The table below shows average monthly auto insurance rates for Wisconsin drivers based on age.

Rates by Age

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How gender affects car insurance rates in Wisconsin

Gender shows a statistical connection with car accident risk as well. In general, men drive more often and have more collisions, both of which cause their insurers to charge them higher rates.

The gender gap between male and female auto insurance premiums is especially substantial for younger male drivers, who pay some of the highest insurance rates of any motorists.[8] The table below shows average premiums of Wisconsin drivers based on age and gender.

AgeMaleFemale
16$278$227
35$132$124
50$105$102
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Wisconsin

Your past driving record influences your auto insurance rates. Insurers view incidents on your driving record — like driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents — as an indicator of how likely you are to file a claim in the future.

The more incidents you have, the higher your premiums.[4] Avoiding crashes and other high-risk behaviors can be one of the best ways to get the cheapest car insurance rates.

The table below shows how Wisconsin average car insurance rates change with different driving records.

Driver RecordAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record$62$138
With accident$89$197
With speeding ticket$83$185
With DUI$96$214
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Wisconsin car insurance rates by marital status

Married couples often bundle their car insurance with home or renters insurance and insure multiple cars under one policy, leading to discounts on their auto insurance. This causes married people to pay less for car insurance than single drivers.

The table below shows how much married and single Wisconsinites pay on average for car insurance.

Marital StatusAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Married$56$126
Single$63$139
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Wisconsin car insurance rates by credit tier

Insurance companies in Wisconsin can and do use credit information when setting insurance rates.[3] Drivers with good or excellent credit scores tend to pay less for car insurance than drivers with poor credit scores. You can increase your credit score by paying your credit accounts on time and keeping your credit utilization ratio less than 30%.

The table below shows average Wisconsin auto insurance premiums based on credit tier.

Credit TierAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Poor$96$214
Average$62$138
Good$56$126
Excellent$48$48
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Wisconsin car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide to first-time driver car insurance, and read the answers to common questions about auto insurance in Wisconsin below.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin?

    The average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin is $131 per month for full coverage and $61 per month for liability only.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Wisconsin?

    The cheapest car insurance companies in Wisconsin are USAA, State Farm, and Auto-Owners. These insurers have monthly average liability rates of $22, $23, and $24, respectively. However, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance rates for your situation is to compare quotes from at least three different auto insurance companies to find the one that offers you the lowest rates for the coverage you need.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Wisconsin?

    Yes. Car insurance companies consider location when setting premiums because the area’s rate of vandalism, accidents, and car thefts affect auto insurance claims.

    For example, average auto insurance rates in Madison are just $92 per month, while Milwaukee’s average rates are $149 per month. Milwaukee is the state’s largest city, and the county it’s located in reported more car accidents than any other county in the state in 2020.[5]

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Wisconsin?

    The best auto insurance companies in Wisconsin depend on what your priorities are when buying coverage. State Farm has some of the cheapest rates and may be good for drivers who want the best deal. However, USAA, Erie, and Grange Insurance have the highest ratings in J.D. Power’s Customer Satisfaction survey for the North Central states.[9]

    Drivers should consider what’s important to them and work with an insurance agency or research insurance quotes online to find the best auto insurer that meets their needs.

  • What are the car insurance requirements in Wisconsin?

    Wisconsin requires 25/50/10 minimum car insurance. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[10]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. IIHS. "Fatality Facts 2021 State by state." Accessed October 4, 2023
  2. NHTSA. "Traffic Safety Facts 2020 Data." Accessed October 4, 2023
  3. Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance. "Understanding How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information." Accessed October 4, 2023
  4. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed October 4, 2023
  5. Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "Final year-end crash statistics by county." Accessed October 4, 2023
  6. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts." Accessed October 4, 2023
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers." Accessed October 4, 2023
  8. Insurance Business Magazin. "Gender disparity in car insurance premiums – who pays more?." Accessed October 4, 2023
  9. J.D. Power. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study." Accessed October 4, 2023
  10. Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "Minimum insurance requirements." Accessed October 4, 2023
