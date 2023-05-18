Best Wisconsin auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

Insurance companies will consider the type of violation on your record when offering you a rate for coverage. More serious infractions are likely to increase your rates.[6]

Best car insurance for Wisconsin high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

Comparing rates from multiple insurance companies can help you gauge which option best fits your budget and needs. For example, State Farm offers lower average rates for high-risk drivers than Bristol West, but your rates can differ based on your age, vehicle, area, and more.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. State Farm $82 4.4 Auto-Owners $85 4.1 USAA $86 4.5 Erie $112 4.4 GEICO $120 4.3 American Family $130 4.3 Farmers $175 3.8 Liberty Mutual $207 3.8 Allstate $262 4.1 Direct Auto $263 3.2 The General $271 3.4 Bristol West $334 2.2 State Auto $341 3.8 Dairyland $363 N/A View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Wisconsin with an OWI

Being convicted of operating while intoxicated or impaired (OWI) in Wisconsin can result in a fine of $150 to $300 for the first offense and more penalties for subsequent offenses.[7] Companies like Direct Auto and Bristol West, which specialize in insuring high-risk drivers, offer much higher average liability-only rates, at $175 and $279 a month, respectively.

If you have an OWI on your record, the cheapest average rates are with USAA, State Farm, and Auto-Owners, if these companies will extend coverage.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality Score USAA $69 $106 4.5 State Farm $76 $117 4.4 Auto-Owners $76 $116 4.1 Erie $92 $140 4.4 GEICO $98 $150 4.3 American Family $104 $159 4.3 State Auto $127 $430 3.8 Safeco $131 $259 3.8 Farmers $141 $216 3.8 Midvale Home & Auto $173 $281 3.2 Progressive $175 $360 4.1 National General $179 $273 3.5 Allstate $202 $310 4.1 Clearcover $203 $273 2.9 Nationwide $227 $253 4.1 The General $243 $430 3.4 Liberty Mutual $247 $388 3.8 Dairyland $251 $577 N/A Direct Auto $275 $364 3.2 Bristol West $279 $555 2.2 Foremost N/A $342 3.3 Certainly N/A $223 N/A Kemper N/A $223 2.8 Travelers NA $205 4.3 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best auto insurance for Wisconsin high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

If you have speeding tickets, you might be worried about your rates going up. But you can land some reasonable rates by comparing multiple companies. If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may pay anywhere between $63 and $434 a month on average.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality Score State Farm $63 4.4 Auto-Owners $66 4.1 USAA $67 4.5 Erie $87 4.4 GEICO $93 4.3 American Family $101 4.3 Farmers $136 3.8 Safeco $158 3.8 Midvale Home & Auto $184 3.2 Clearcover $188 2.9 Allstate $203 4.1 Liberty Mutual $213 3.8 State Auto $265 3.8 Direct Auto $295 3.2 The General $311 3.4 Dairyland $372 N/A Bristol West $434 2.2 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.