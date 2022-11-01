Cheap Car Insurance in Washington (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Washington
Finding the best rates in Washington can be overwhelming. It’s not uncommon for the average person to spend more than an hour hunting and gathering quotes, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Washington drivers can buy affordable car insurance quickly and easily—here’s how to find the right auto insurance policy for your budget and needs.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Washington is $248 per month, or $2,978 annually.
Metromile is the cheapest provider we found in Washington, with average premiums of $101 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Washington
How much is car insurance in Washington?
The average cost of car insurance in Washington is $248 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Insurance rates can vary tremendously from one company to another. That’s why it pays for buyers to shop around. In Washington, Metromile has the cheapest rates, with an average rate of $101 per month. However, several companies also offer great motorist coverage for less than $180 per month, such as Progressive, Travelers, Safeco, National General, and Stillwater.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$101
|Progressive
|$140
|Travelers
|$151
|Safeco
|$169
|National General
|$173
|Stillwater
|$174
|Nationwide
|$181
|Direct Auto
|$183
|The General
|$189
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$206
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Washington
Liability car insurance is basic protection that covers property damage liability and bodily injury liability. It pays if you damage someone else’s property in an accident or injure someone in a vehicle or on foot. Liability does not pay to repair your vehicle but is often the state minimum coverage required for most drivers.
The cheapest minimum liability coverage in Washington is Metromile, with an average monthly rate of $69. However, Progressive and Travelers are also good choices for low-cost car insurance, at $102 and $116 per month on average.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$69
|Progressive
|$102
|Travelers
|$116
|Kemper Preferred
|$128
|Stillwater
|$130
|The General
|$131
|Kemper Specialty
|$132
|Safeco
|$133
|National General
|$135
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$154
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Washington
Full-coverage car insurance pays to repair or replace your car if someone or something causes damages. It includes comprehensive coverage and collision coverage, in addition to standard liability coverage. Here are the companies that offer the cheapest full-coverage policies in Washington state.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$106
|Progressive
|$161
|Travelers
|$161
|Safeco
|$178
|Stillwater
|$181
|Nationwide
|$184
|Direct Auto
|$196
|National General
|$200
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$220
|Kemper Preferred
|$222
Best Car Insurance in Washington
Ultimately, our research indicated Nationwide was the best car insurance company in Washington state based on its ICS score. It gets high marks from customers based on claims processing, service level, and overall value. Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers car insurance are all top contenders in the Evergreen State as well.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$181
|Safeco
|86
|$169
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$239
|Travelers
|80
|$151
|National General
|58
|$173
Washington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Washington car insurance rates can vary depending on your driving and accident history. Drivers with a history of speeding tickets, DUIs, or at-fault accidents should expect to pay double or triple the rates of a safe driver. If you currently have insurance and received a ticket or conviction, let your insurer know (or they may cancel your protection!).
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Washington
Good drivers with a clean driving history—those who have no history of at-fault accidents, DUIs, or speeding tickets on their record—can qualify for good driver discounts and get some of the cheapest car insurance quotes in Washington. Metromile leads the pack with an average monthly rate of $97, while Progressive, Travelers, and Safeco average $133 to $148.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$97
|Progressive
|$133
|Travelers
|$142
|Safeco
|$148
|National General
|$160
|Stillwater
|$163
|The General
|$164
|Direct Auto
|$165
|Nationwide
|$174
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$174
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Washington
When looking for cheap car insurance, drivers with a DUI in Washington must shop around because auto insurance rates vary widely. A DUI is also known as driving under the influence (or impaired) and is a serious violation. If you’re in this situation, Stillwater has the cheapest car insurance for Washington drivers with a DUI, averaging $93 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Stillwater
|$93
|National General
|$153
|Progressive
|$164
|Travelers
|$169
|Direct Auto
|$173
|Nationwide
|$179
|Kemper Specialty
|$187
|The General
|$193
|Safeco
|$209
|Liberty Mutual
|$221
SR-22 Insurance in Washington
Drivers who need SR-22 insurance in Washington will find that most insurance providers can assist. SR-22 is a form or certificate from the insurer that the driver provides to the state. It confirms that the driver owns car insurance required by the state. State Farm, Progressive, Liberty Mutual, and many others will provide a Washington SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Washington
At-fault accidents cost insurers money. Insurers can raise your rates for several years until you are deemed a good driver again. Metromile provides the cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Washington state, with an average monthly cost of $94. Travelers, Progressive, and Nationwide are priced at $165 to $205 per month on average.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$94
|Travelers
|$165
|Progressive
|$169
|Nationwide
|$205
|Safeco
|$227
|National General
|$230
|Kemper Preferred
|$234
|Direct Auto
|$252
|Bluefire
|$262
|Stillwater
|$237
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Washington
Driving faster than the limit can put you and other drivers at risk, and speeding tickets can cause your car insurance rates to go up. Overall, Metromile has the cheapest car insurance coverage for Washington drivers with speeding tickets, with a monthly average of $115. You can also find affordable car insurance at Progressive, Travelers, and Stillwater.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$115
|Progressive
|$154
|Travelers
|$179
|Stillwater
|$188
|Nationwide
|$202
|National General
|$202
|Safeco
|$205
|Bluefire
|$215
|Direct Auto
|$227
|The General
|$239
Washington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
While insurance companies in many states consider your credit score when determining your auto insurance premiums, Washington state bans the use of credit score or a credit based insurance score to determine your rates. This makes getting cheap car insurance in Washington easier and more equitable.
Washington Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers generally pay the highest car insurance rates in Washington. Teen drivers and adults under age 25 pay on average between $336 and $415 per month. However, once a driver reaches their 30s, rates steadily decline into their 70s from $200 to $170 per month.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$415
|Under 25
|$336
|20s
|$259
|30s
|$200
|40s
|$209
|50s
|$191
|60s
|$166
|70s
|$170
|80+
|$190
Car Insurance Rates in Washington Cities
Drivers living in less populated areas with lower crime rates pay the least for car insurance on average. Spokane and Olympia are two examples—drivers there pay the least for car insurance in Washington, averaging between $185 and $193 per month. On the other hand, metro areas like Seattle and Tacoma pay higher rates, averaging from $242 to $258 per month.
|City in Washington
|Average Monthly Quote
|Spokane
|$185
|Olympia
|$193
|Vancouver
|$207
|Everett
|$233
|Seattle
|$242
|Auburn
|$251
|Puyallup
|$254
|Tacoma
|$258
|Kent
|$258
|Renton
|$259
Washington Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Washington is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Washington will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Washington.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Washington
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Washington roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Washington[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Washington is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Washington DMV Information
The state of Washington DMV provides many services to residents, including pre-applying for licenses and ID cards, renewals, name and address changes, vehicle title registration, and title transfer and replacement. Drivers will find multiple locations throughout the state and can visit the one closest to them for the most convenience.
Public Transportation in Washington
Getting around in Washington state without a vehicle is easier in some areas than in others. Aside from interstate and state freeway systems, Washington also offers public bus service in urban areas, park-and-ride lots, and bike lanes in select cities.
You’ll also find north-south rail service in the western part of the state from Vancouver, BC, to Los Angeles and east-west rail service from Seattle and Spokane to Chicago.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Washington
The fastest way to find the cheapest car insurance in Washington is to let Insurify do the work for you. Insurify lets you easily compare car insurance premiums and coverage among the nation’s top insurance providers. Our state-of-the-art system tailors the car insurance policy to fit your circumstances and automatically applies discounts. Get a free quote today.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Washington
Yes, drivers in Washington must have car insurance coverage. Specifically, the state requires policies to have at least $25,000 for bodily injury to one person per accident, $50,000 for total injuries or death to all people per accident, and $10,000 for damaging someone else's property per accident.
Fortunately, finding cheap car insurance for Washington residents is straightforward when you compare rates. Head to Insurify’s auto insurance comparison tool, and enter a few pieces of information. Then, customize the features you need. You’ll get quotes from multiple auto insurance companies in an instant to help you save money on car insurance.
Car insurance costs in Washington depend on several factors, such as where you live, the type of vehicle you own, your driving record and credit history, and the amount of coverage needed. Drivers with a clean driving record can qualify for the lowest rates, starting at $97 per month. Also, be sure to ask your insurer if you qualify for any other discounts to save even more.
Washington drivers see increased car insurance rates if they have points on their licenses. For example, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can significantly raise insurance costs. Plus, Washington drivers with no credit, poor credit, or average credit will likely pay more for auto insurance than those with excellent credit.
Washington does not require residents to buy PIP insurance. However, it is valuable coverage to add because it pays for medical and hospital costs, lost wages, and funeral expenses, regardless of who was at fault for the accident.
