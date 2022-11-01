Cheap Car Insurance in Washington (2022)

Washington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Washington car insurance rates can vary depending on your driving and accident history. Drivers with a history of speeding tickets, DUIs, or at-fault accidents should expect to pay double or triple the rates of a safe driver. If you currently have insurance and received a ticket or conviction, let your insurer know (or they may cancel your protection!).

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Washington

Good drivers with a clean driving history—those who have no history of at-fault accidents, DUIs, or speeding tickets on their record—can qualify for good driver discounts and get some of the cheapest car insurance quotes in Washington. Metromile leads the pack with an average monthly rate of $97, while Progressive, Travelers, and Safeco average $133 to $148.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $97 Progressive $133 Travelers $142 Safeco $148 National General $160 Stillwater $163 The General $164 Direct Auto $165 Nationwide $174 Midvale Home & Auto $174

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Washington

When looking for cheap car insurance, drivers with a DUI in Washington must shop around because auto insurance rates vary widely. A DUI is also known as driving under the influence (or impaired) and is a serious violation. If you’re in this situation, Stillwater has the cheapest car insurance for Washington drivers with a DUI, averaging $93 per month.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Stillwater $93 National General $153 Progressive $164 Travelers $169 Direct Auto $173 Nationwide $179 Kemper Specialty $187 The General $193 Safeco $209 Liberty Mutual $221

SR-22 Insurance in Washington

Drivers who need SR-22 insurance in Washington will find that most insurance providers can assist. SR-22 is a form or certificate from the insurer that the driver provides to the state. It confirms that the driver owns car insurance required by the state. State Farm, Progressive, Liberty Mutual, and many others will provide a Washington SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Washington

At-fault accidents cost insurers money. Insurers can raise your rates for several years until you are deemed a good driver again. Metromile provides the cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Washington state, with an average monthly cost of $94. Travelers, Progressive, and Nationwide are priced at $165 to $205 per month on average.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $94 Travelers $165 Progressive $169 Nationwide $205 Safeco $227 National General $230 Kemper Preferred $234 Direct Auto $252 Bluefire $262 Stillwater $237

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Washington

Driving faster than the limit can put you and other drivers at risk, and speeding tickets can cause your car insurance rates to go up. Overall, Metromile has the cheapest car insurance coverage for Washington drivers with speeding tickets, with a monthly average of $115. You can also find affordable car insurance at Progressive, Travelers, and Stillwater.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $115 Progressive $154 Travelers $179 Stillwater $188 Nationwide $202 National General $202 Safeco $205 Bluefire $215 Direct Auto $227 The General $239

