Washington SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Washington (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Washington, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Washington. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Washington.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|National General
|$165
|Travelers
|$183
|Direct Auto
|$188
|The General
|$200
|Safeco
|$241
|Bristol West
|$266
|Kemper
|$268
|Dairyland
|$337
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Washington?
Drivers who need an SR-22 in this state pay a good deal more for insurance than motorists with a clean record. While the rate for a driver with no violations in this state averages $232, SR-22 drivers pay $56 more, at $288. Premiums for these high-risk drivers are 24 percent higher than for drivers who don't need this document because of their clean record.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Washington?
Most people just have to produce an insurance card to prove they have insurance in a state. But in Washington, some drivers who are convicted of things like DUIs, reckless driving, or repeatedly not having insurance may also have to file an SR-22.
Though some people mistake it for a type of insurance, an SR-22 is just the name of a form insurance agencies send to the state on the motorist's behalf. It confirms that the driver does indeed have enough insurance to be eligible to be on the road. Because those who need an SR-22 are high-risk, they ultimately pay more for insurance premiums.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Washington?
When shopping for an affordable policy, you'll find that many variables influence insurance rates. Both an SR-22 and the credit tier you find yourself in can increase or decrease a motorist's insurance premiums. Drivers with the worst credit scores pay the most in insurance, at $261. Top that off with an SR-22, and the same driver pays $323, or $62 more.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$214
|$265
|$51
|Good
|$239
|$296
|$57
|Average
|$241
|$298
|$58
|Poor
|$261
|$323
|$62
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Washington
Because the insurance company files this form electronically with the state, all you have to do is find an agent who'll do business with you, and your work is done! Though your options for insurance carriers may be limited because of your high-risk status, don't just pick the first one you find. Shop around for the most affordable rates.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Washington
Not everyone who has to secure an SR-22 owns a vehicle. That's OK. You can still get non-owner insurance and add an SR-22 on top of that. A non-owner insurance policy follows you, not the vehicle. Meaning, whatever car you are driving, you are covered for liability.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Washington
There are two other ways you can prove financial responsibility in the state of Washington. You can file a certificate of deposit (CD) or a liability bond with the state. Each of these has to be at least $60,000. Just like the SR-22, in most cases, you must keep these financial assurances for three years from the date you're eligible to reinstate your license.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Washington
Sorting through SR-22 insurance carriers one at a time is overwhelming. Insurify.com is a free, AI-driven insurance-comparison website that lets motorists weigh all of their SR-22 options at once. Just give the site a little bit of information, and in return, you'll get a list of affordable insurance options by trusted companies.
Frequently Asked Questions
Every state has a different rule about how long a driver must have an SR-22 on file. In Washington, drivers must work with their insurance agents to file this form for three years. At no time can you let your insurance expire, or the state may revoke your license.
Even if you move to a state that doesn't require an SR-22, you shouldn't let your insurance lapse without contacting your DMV first. In many cases, drivers simply file new insurance with the state and finish out the rest of their SR-22 in the new state.
Not having a car is not a reason for failing to file an SR-22. Instead of a standard insurance policy, you can work with your agent to get a non-owner policy. This policy gives you minimum liability coverage for whatever car you're in—be it a rental or one you are just borrowing.
